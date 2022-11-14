Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 264

Kremlin says Kherson is still Russian after Zelensky visit

The Kremlin insisted that Kherson was still part of Russia after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky visited the southern city from which Moscow’s troops retreated last week. “We leave this without comment,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Zelensky’s visit to Kherson, adding however: “You know, this territory is part of the Russian Federation.” Zelensky visited the newly liberated city for the first time on Monday where he thanked the West for Himars rockets that helped in its recapture.

Zelensky visits newly-retaken Kherson city, says “we are moving forward”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the formerly Russian-occupied city of Kherson on Monday.

“We are moving forward,” Zelensky told a military formation in the city’s main square, Reuters reported, adding, “We are ready for peace, peace for all our country.”

The president told a group of reporters that he thought it was necessary to visit the city.

“The military takes risks every day, journalists take risks,” he said.

“I think it is necessary to be here and talk about Kherson residents, to support people. To make them feel that we are not only talking about it, but we are really returning, really raising our flag,” he continued.

“I would also like, in a human way, to get the emotion, the energy from people. It is motivating,” Zelensky stated.

On Saturday, crowds celebrated the liberation of Kherson city after Ukrainian forces swept into the regional capital and Russian troops retreated to the east.

But life remains far from normal, with authorities warning residents to be wary of explosives littering the city, and Russian forces still nearby — just across the strategically important Dnipro River.

UK says winter will ‘change conflict conditions’ in Ukraine

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence says the winter months ahead “will bring a change in conflict conditions for both Russian and Ukrainian forces” and result in “more static” front lines.

“Changes to daylight hours, temperature and weather will present unique challenges for fighting soldiers,” the ministry announced in its latest daily intelligence update.

“Daylight will reduce to fewer than 9 hours a day, compared to 15-16 in the height of summer. This results in fewer offensives and more static defensive frontlines,” it added.

“The average high temperature will drop from 13 degrees Celsius through September to November, to zero through December to February. Forces lacking in winter weather clothing and accommodation are highly likely to suffer from non-freezing cold injuries,” it noted.

Kremlin describes talks with UN on grain deal as ‘constructive’

The Kremlin has said that work to renew the Black Sea grain export deal is ongoing and described talks with the United Nations last week over the agreement as “fairly constructive”. Senior UN officials met a Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss Moscow’s grievances about the grains export initiative, which aims to ensure safe passage of grain from Ukrainian ports despite the conflict in Ukraine. “We are actually still a week away from the extension date [November 19], so work is ongoing,” the Kremlin announced.

Ukraine’s military warns Russia may increase attacks in liberated Kherson

The Ukrainian military on Monday warned that Russia may be planning to step up attacks on newly liberated parts of the southern Kherson region.

“The enemy is intensifying aerial reconnaissance, which may indicate that they are planning to strike at both military and civilian targets,” the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its regular update on Monday.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the situation in Kherson “is still very dangerous,” adding that the “detention of Russian soldiers and mercenaries who were left behind, and neutralization of saboteurs, are also ongoing.”

In its update Monday, the General staff said the threat from mines “remains high” in liberated parts of Kherson.

“Units of the Defense Forces continue to carry out stabilization measures,” it added.

The warning comes after a family of four, including an 11-year-old child, were injured in an explosion after their car hit a mine in Kherson on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Decision on negotiations with Russia is up to Ukraine: EU’s diplomat

It is up to Ukraine to decide when to enter negotiations with Russia, the European Union’s top diplomat said on Monday, commenting on speculations the West might push Kyiv to start talks with Moscow. “Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated as he arrived for a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Brussels.

Ukrainian military says it has liberated 179 settlements on west bank of the Dnipro River

The Ukrainian military says it has liberated 179 settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the past week. Military spokesman Vladyslav Nazarov stated the Russians “continue defensive operations and the construction of fortifications on the left (east) bank” of the river. According to Nazarov, Russians have “14 ships on combat duty and one missile carrier equipped with eight cruise missiles ready for use” stationed in the Black Sea. “In the Sea of ​​Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping one ship on combat duty, and in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 10 enemy ships on combat duty, 5 of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of 76 missiles,” the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Facebook Sunday.

At least 430 children killed as a result of Russia’s invasion: Ukraine’s prosecutor general

At least 430 children have been killed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a further 1,260 children have been wounded, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

In a statement, the prosecutor general’s office said it was still working on establishing the number of children killed or injured in frontline areas, recently liberated places and parts of Ukraine still occupied by Russian forces.

The eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has been particularly fierce, has seen the highest number of child victims. It is followed by Kharkiv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv, according to the prosecutor general.

At least 332 schools and educational institutions in Ukraine have been destroyed since February as the war rages, with a further 2,719 damaged.

Zelensky: Investigators found evidence of over 400 war crimes in liberated Kherson region

Investigators have uncovered more than 400 cases of alleged Russian war crimes in the Kherson region since the exit of Moscow’s forces from the area, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, the bodies of both civilians and military personnel are being found,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address.

“In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country where it was able to enter,” he continued.

The president added that “detention of Russian soldiers and mercenaries who were left behind, and neutralization of saboteurs, are also ongoing.”

Zelensky warned “the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous.”

“First of all, there are mines. Unfortunately, one of our sappers was killed, and four others were injured while clearing mines,” he noted.

Zelensky was echoing warnings voiced by a local Ukrainian official earlier Sunday, who told Kherson region residents to beware of encounters with Russian soldiers and to look out for mines or missile strikes from Moscow’s military.

United States will send additional military aid to Ukraine soon: National security adviser

The United States is set to announce a further package of military support to Ukraine in the next few weeks, according to national security adviser to president Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan.

“We remain solid in providing security assistance. You know there is one assistance package that we have just announced, there will be another in the next few weeks – after a similar amount of time and the same amount that we have been sticking to for the past weeks and months,” he noted.

“There will be no slackening in our support or deviation from the frequency and intensity of that support,” he continued.

Authorities in Kherson impose nighttime curfew

Kherson authorities have decided to impose a curfew from 5pm to 8am (15:00 to 06:00 GMT) and ban people from leaving or entering the city as a security measure. “The enemy mined all critical infrastructure objects,” Yanushevych told Ukrainian TV, adding, “We are trying to meet within a few days and [then] open the city.” Russian forces have withdrawn from the city, but they are not far from it, and artillery exchanges echoed over Kherson on Sunday. This did not discourage crowds of jubilant, flag-waving residents from celebrating on the main square.

Russia mined ‘nearly everything’ in Kherson: Local official

Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reportedly asked residents of the recently liberated city of Kherson to avoid gathering in the central part of the regional capital due to the presence of mines, The Kyiv Independent reports.

“The enemy has mined nearly everything. Please, avoid crowded places,” Yanushevych was quoted as saying.

US official believes sanctions on Russia could extend beyond war’s end: Report