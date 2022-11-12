Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 262

Ukraine has announced it was building a reinforced concrete wall and other fortifications along its border with Belarus, a close Kremlin ally that Moscow used as a staging ground for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said a 3km-long barbed-wire-topped wall had gone up in the region of Volyn on the border with Belarus, which Kyiv says remains a threat. There were also sandbags and trenches, he said.

“That is not the end of it, but we are not going to disclose details,” the official added.

Biden calls for commitment to climate targets against backdrop of Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden has told the COP27 summit in Egypt that the war in Ukraine has made it more urgent than ever to double down on climate commitments, calling on every country to align with targets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Russia’s war only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels,” Biden noted at the meeting, being held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Kyiv says 45 Ukrainians freed in prisoner swap

Forty-five Ukrainian soldiers have been freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia and the bodies of two killed Ukrainian soldiers have also been repatriated, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office has said.

The official, Andriy Yermak, provided no details on the number of Russians freed in the swap.

“Thanks to the Coordinating Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. We are going on. Our people will return home,” he tweeted.

Ukraine says its forces have entered Kherson city

Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency says Ukrainian units have entered Kherson city following Russia’s withdrawal.

The statement by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence marked Kyiv’s first official confirmation that its forces had reached the regional capital.

The agency also said there were Russian forces still in Kherson who had been ordered by their commanders to change into civilian clothes and to hide and called on the troops to surrender at once, saying their safety would be guaranteed if they did so.

“You have only one chance to avoid death – immediately surrender,” it added.

Moscow announced earlier on Friday that all its forces had withdrawn from the city.

Russia says over 30,000 troops pulled back across the Dnieper River: Report

More than 30,000 Russian servicemen have been pulled back across the Dnieper River to its eastern bank, Russia’s Interfax news agency has quoted the country’s defence ministry as saying. Interfax’s report came after the defence ministry noted earlier on Friday that it had completed the withdrawal of its troops from Kherson city, which sits on the western side of the river. The ministry claimed there was not a single piece of military hardware or soldier left behind.

START nuclear treaty will be difficult to resume: Russia

Russia says it does not expect a quick breakthrough in talks with the US on resuming nuclear arms inspections.

The two countries agreed in March 2020 to halt mutual inspections under the New START treaty, the last surviving pact limiting their strategic nuclear arsenals, because of the pandemic.

However, they have failed to reach a deal to resume them.

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov played down expectations of a breakthrough at a meeting in Cairo, which he said would take place in late November-early December.

“This isn’t a problem that started today or yesterday and it will hardly be possible to solve it in the course of a few days,” Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.

The US Department of State announced this week that “measures imposed as a result of Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine don’t prevent Russian inspectors from conducting New START treaty inspections in the United States” and hopes the upcoming meeting would lead to a resumption of inspections.