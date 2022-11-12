Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 262

Ukraine prepares to bring services to liberated southern cities
Ukrainian authorities are beginning the hard work of rebuilding in territories recently liberated in their southern counteroffensive.
The head of the regional military administration of Mykolaiv, which neighbors Kherson, visited the small city of Snihurivka Friday to discuss “the restoration of life in the liberated territories of the region.”
“We are already working on providing the liberated communities with electricity and communication and restoring the TV signal. Tomorrow we expect to replenish warehouses with humanitarian aid for the population,” the leader, Vitalii Kim, said.
He commended hospital staff in the city for working through the Russian occupation.
He also urged locals to beware of any explosives left behind by the Russians.
“Despite the fact that the relevant services have already started (removing mines in) the liberated territories, I warn local residents to be careful,” Kim added.
Zelensky: Ukrainian special units are in Kherson city, with more military and government services on the way
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Friday has been “a historic day” for Ukraine after Russia announced its withdrawal from the west bank of the Kherson region.
“We are returning the south of our country, we are returning Kherson,” he added.
“As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city. Just a little more to go and we will enter. But special units are already in the city,” he continued.
The president talked about the appearance of Ukrainian flags in the city even before the military arrived, saying, “I am happy to see how people, despite all the threats, despite the repressions, abuse of the occupiers, kept Ukrainian flags, believed in Ukraine.”
Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the military units involved in the operation — “absolutely everyone, from privates to generals, the Armed Forces, intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard — all those who brought this day closer for Kherson region.”
He noted stabilization measures would follow due to the threat of mines.
“The occupiers left a lot of mines and explosives, in particular at vital facilities. We will be clearing them,” he continued, adding, “Our defenders are followed by police, sappers, rescuers, power engineers … Medicine, communications, social services are returning. … Life is returning.”
Zelensky repeated what Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate said earlier Friday, appealing to any Russian soldiers still on the west bank to surrender.
“We guarantee that you will be treated in accordance with the law and international standards. And to those Russian military who disguised themselves in civilian clothes and are hiding somewhere, I want to say that you cannot hide. We will find you anyway. Do not delay,” the president stated.
Russia bans entry to 200 US nationals
The Russian foreign ministry has announced it banned 200 US nationals from entering Russia, including the sister and two brothers of US President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington.
It said it has banned entry by Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian Biden and Francis William Biden.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was also included on the list.
Germany promises more air defence help to Ukraine
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Germany’s priority in its aid to Ukraine should be to help it defend itself from Russian air raids on its cities and to help it rebuild its infrastructure.
He added in an interview with RND newspapers that Europe should prepare to receive more refugees from Ukraine.
“Russia is bombing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Russia wants to make sure people in Ukraine can’t survive the winter cold,” he said in an on-stage interview.
“We are currently discussing with many German companies what they can do to counter this destruction,” Scholz added.
Ukraine builds wall along border with Belarus: Kyiv
Ukraine has announced it was building a reinforced concrete wall and other fortifications along its border with Belarus, a close Kremlin ally that Moscow used as a staging ground for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said a 3km-long barbed-wire-topped wall had gone up in the region of Volyn on the border with Belarus, which Kyiv says remains a threat. There were also sandbags and trenches, he said.
“That is not the end of it, but we are not going to disclose details,” the official added.
Biden calls for commitment to climate targets against backdrop of Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden has told the COP27 summit in Egypt that the war in Ukraine has made it more urgent than ever to double down on climate commitments, calling on every country to align with targets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
“Russia’s war only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels,” Biden noted at the meeting, being held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Kyiv says 45 Ukrainians freed in prisoner swap
Forty-five Ukrainian soldiers have been freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia and the bodies of two killed Ukrainian soldiers have also been repatriated, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office has said.
The official, Andriy Yermak, provided no details on the number of Russians freed in the swap.
“Thanks to the Coordinating Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. We are going on. Our people will return home,” he tweeted.
Ukraine says its forces have entered Kherson city
Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency says Ukrainian units have entered Kherson city following Russia’s withdrawal.
The statement by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence marked Kyiv’s first official confirmation that its forces had reached the regional capital.
The agency also said there were Russian forces still in Kherson who had been ordered by their commanders to change into civilian clothes and to hide and called on the troops to surrender at once, saying their safety would be guaranteed if they did so.
“You have only one chance to avoid death – immediately surrender,” it added.
Moscow announced earlier on Friday that all its forces had withdrawn from the city.
Russia says over 30,000 troops pulled back across the Dnieper River: Report
More than 30,000 Russian servicemen have been pulled back across the Dnieper River to its eastern bank, Russia’s Interfax news agency has quoted the country’s defence ministry as saying.
Interfax’s report came after the defence ministry noted earlier on Friday that it had completed the withdrawal of its troops from Kherson city, which sits on the western side of the river.
The ministry claimed there was not a single piece of military hardware or soldier left behind.
START nuclear treaty will be difficult to resume: Russia
Russia says it does not expect a quick breakthrough in talks with the US on resuming nuclear arms inspections.
The two countries agreed in March 2020 to halt mutual inspections under the New START treaty, the last surviving pact limiting their strategic nuclear arsenals, because of the pandemic.
However, they have failed to reach a deal to resume them.
Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov played down expectations of a breakthrough at a meeting in Cairo, which he said would take place in late November-early December.
“This isn’t a problem that started today or yesterday and it will hardly be possible to solve it in the course of a few days,” Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.
The US Department of State announced this week that “measures imposed as a result of Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine don’t prevent Russian inspectors from conducting New START treaty inspections in the United States” and hopes the upcoming meeting would lead to a resumption of inspections.