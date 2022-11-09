Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 259

Eastern European countries preparing for new refugee wave in winter

With Russian forces continuing to target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, power grid and heating plants, Eastern European countries are preparing for a new wave of Ukrainian refugees to come in with the winter months, according to Reuters

There are currently 6.9m people estimated to be displaced internally in Ukraine, and the countries bordering Ukraine are now reopening reception centres and restocking food supplies in preparation for the possible inflow of hundreds of thousands of them in what is predicted to be a very cold and unmanageable winter.

UN refugee agency UNHCR reports that about 4.5m Ukrainian refugees are currently registered under various protection schemes across Europe. After an initial surge following Russia’s invasion on 24 February, the number of refugees leaving Ukraine dropped in late spring, with some returning after their Ukrainian forces liberated their territories.

Ukraine wants to drag US into conflict with Russia: Envoy

Washington is ignoring Moscow’s warnings about alleged Ukrainian plans to detonate a ‘dirty bomb’ to frame Russia, the latter’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, claimed on Wednesday.

He added that this could enable Kiev to drag the US and NATO directly into the conflict.

In an article posted on social media, Antonov said that Russia has been “making every effort to get through to the international community” to warn about a potential dirty bomb false-flag incident by Kiev to frame Russia.

Ukraine, he stated, is also considering an even more dangerous scenario – a provocation at a nuclear power plant which could result in “an accident comparable to the Chernobyl and Fukushima.”

“Yet Washington shies away from our warnings, calling them ‘false’ and ‘groundless,’ while using a formula of ‘look who’s talking,’” the ambassador continued.

According to Antonov, Ukraine plans to detonate a dirty bomb to make it appear that Russia used a tactical nuclear weapon, so “Kiev can pretend to be a victim and drag the United States and NATO directly into the conflict” and “pit the nuclear powers against each other,” he said.

“The US keeps pretending that it does not see these dangerous trends,” he claimed, adding that “by justifying the Kiev regime,” Washington is becoming an “accomplice of nuclear terrorism.”

Ukraine: G20 summit should address plight of children deported by Russia

Ukraine says it has collated thousands of reports of its children being deported to Russia and wants their plight addressed at a summit of the Group of 20 major economies. “The Russian Federation continues to commit its crimes in connection with Ukrainian children,” President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said. The US envoy to the United Nations announced in early September that more than 1,800 children were transferred from Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine, to Russia, in July alone. Ukraine wants such deportations investigated as a war crime.

US official says Russia has probably lost half its tanks, used majority of precision-guided weapons in Ukraine

Russia has probably lost half its main battle tanks and used up the majority of its precision-guided weapons in a war that has become a “massive strategic failure” for the Kremlin, Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, said.

“President Vladimir Putin has failed,” Kahl told a group of reporters as part of George Washington University’s Project for Media and National Security.

“Russia will emerge from this war weaker than it went in,” he added.

Kahl stated Russia has suffered “tens of thousands of casualties” since the war began in February, which is “orders of magnitude” more than the Soviet Union suffered in Afghanistan.

“They’ve probably lost half of their main battle tanks in the entire Russian military,” Kahl said.

“They’ve bogged down more than 80% of their land force in Ukraine. They’ve spent down a majority of their precision guided munitions in Ukraine, and the sanctions and export controls will make it very difficult for them to rebuild their military to what it looked like before the war,” the official added.

“Putin went into this war trying to extinguish Ukraine as an independent, sovereign democratic country. He’s failed, and that’s not going to change. A sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine is going to endure,” he continued.

Kahl noted that there is considerable bipartisan support for Ukraine moving forward, but what that support looks like and what Ukraine’s military needs going forward may change.

US support of Ukraine will be “unwavering and unflinching” no matter election results: Official

A top State Department official said the Joe Biden administration is “confident” that US support for Ukraine will be “unwavering and unflinching” no matter the results of the midterm elections in the US.

“We’ve had… certain congressional voices offering other views, but Congress represents many, many different opinions, and I think we have seen the vast majority of members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, have been clear about their, about our enduring support for Ukraine,” stated Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried in an audio briefing with reporters.

Donfried also added she believes the European Union is committed to economically supporting Ukraine.

Zelensky says “fierce battles” rage in eastern Ukraine, with Russian forces suffering large-scale losses

Amid fierce fighting in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the “situation is complicated along the entire frontline.”

In his daily video address, Zelensky said “fierce positional battles continue in some areas, and the situation is especially difficult in Donetsk region. The occupiers’ activity there remains at an extremely high level — dozens of attacks every day.”

He added Russian forces “suffer extremely large-scale losses, but their order has not changed — to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region. We do not surrender a single centimeter of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who hold positions in Donbas.”

In the southern Kherson region, Zelensky said Ukrainian units were acting “carefully, thoroughly and in the interests of liberating our entire territory. We are strengthening our positions, breaking Russian logistics, consistently destroying the potential of the occupiers to keep the south of our country in occupation.”

Zelensky added work continued to restore normal life in the liberated areas.

In two districts of Kharkiv region, he noted, “more than a thousand households have their gas and electricity supply restored.”

Across the country, repair work continued on energy facilities,

“As of this evening, about 4 million Ukrainians in 14 regions and the city of Kyiv are cut off from electricity supply. But the majority of them are under stabilization power cut off schedules, not emergency ones,” the president stated.

The schedules implement twelve hours of power cuts a day.

To address the energy crisis, Zelensky said that imports of goods necessary during the heating season will be exempt from VAT and import duties.

“This should simplify and reduce the cost of supplying generators, batteries, transformers and other similar equipment for energy and heat supply to Ukraine,” he added.

No need to evacuate Kyiv or other cities: Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he saw no need at present to evacuate Kyiv or any other cities that are not near the front lines in the war against Russia.

Shmyhal spoke at a cabinet meeting following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy system and after Kyiv’s mayor told residents everything, including a worst-case scenario where Kyiv loses power and water thoroughly, must be considered.

“Right now, the situation is far from [needing to] announce an evacuation,” Shmyhal stated.

“We must say that to announce the evacuation of any city not near the front lines, especially the capital, would not make any sense at present,” he added.

Zelensky tells COP27 Russia’s war harms climate efforts

A fast-heating world “cannot afford a single gunshot”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the UN climate summit on, arguing that Russia’s invasion threatened international efforts to tackle global warming.

Speaking by video-link to the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, Zelensky itemised the environmental fallout from the Russian assault on his country – from compelling countries to increase their use of coal to the disruption of grain supplies, worsening food crises stoked by drought.

“We must stop those who, with their insane and illegal war, are destroying the world’s ability to work united for a common goal,” he stated.

