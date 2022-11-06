Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 256

US privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it’s open to talks

The Joe Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported.

The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come.

It added the discussions illustrated the complexity of the Biden administration’s position on Ukraine, as US officials publicly vow to support Kyiv with massive sums of aid “for as long as it takes” while hoping for a resolution to the eight-month conflict that has taken a big toll on the world economy and triggered fears of nuclear war.

The daily added US officials shared the assessment of their Ukrainian counterparts that Putin is not for now serious about negotiations, but acknowledged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ban on talks with him had generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war’s effects on costs of food and fuel are felt most sharply. “Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” the Post quoted one unnamed US official as saying.

28 ships with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports in the past week: Zelensky

Twenty-eight ships carrying various agricultural products left Ukrainian ports in the past week after Russia reversed course Wednesday by rejoining the Black Sea grain export deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The vessels carried more than 800,000 tonnes of food products from ports in Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny, Zelensky stated during his nightly address.

“The destinations are Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Algeria, Oman, Turkey, China and Ethiopia. Moreover, the ship to Ethiopia with 30,000 tonnes of wheat on board was chartered by the UN (World) Food Programme,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Zelensky called this week’s revival of the Black Sea grain corridor “one of the most significant international results of the entire autumn.”

“We showed that the world is capable of guaranteeing stability despite any threats posed by Russia,” he said.

“The world did not succumb to Russian blackmail, key actors acted decisively and, as a result, the aggravation of the food crisis was avoided,” the Ukrainian president continued, adding, “When the world is united, terrorists stand no chance.”

Zelensky concluded his address with what he called “another proof of the power of real world unity.”

He noted Ukrainian charity platform UNITED24 has received $220 million in donations from people living in more than 100 countries around the globe since its launch six months ago. Ukraine will launch a new fundraising effort next week within the framework of the platform to raise money for a fleet of marine drones, according to Zelensky.

Putin’s presence at G20 would send ‘wrong signal’: Advisor to Zelensky

President Vladimir Putin’s presence at this years’s G20 summit in Indonesia would send the wrong signal to global leaders who want the “crown of an autocrat”, said an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin discussed the upcoming summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a phone call on Wednesday, but it is unclear if he plans to attend.

Mykhailo Podolyak said, “Putin’s presence at G20 – totally wrong signal to global political elites. Especially for those who want the “crown of an autocrat”.

“Non-returning point was passed: whoever commits genocide in must be an outcast, isolated from civilized world. Still not too late to fix it,” he added.