Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 255

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated the Group of Seven (G7) countries is focusing more of its security support on helping Ukraine defend against Russia’s attacks on its energy grid.

“The G7 agreed to create a new coordination group to help prepare, restore and defend Ukraine’s energy grid, the very grid that President Putin has brutalised,” Blinken said after a two-day G7 meeting in the western German town of Muenster.

Blinken has accused Russia of trying to make up for defeats on the battlefield by aiming attacks at Ukraine’s infrastructure, leaving civilians without vital services.

“President [Vladimir] Putin seems to have decided that if he can’t seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze it into submission,” Blinken noted after a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Germany.

Blinken said any use of a nuclear weapon by Putin would have disastrous consequences for him and his nation.

“Together with the G7, countries around the world are making clear to President Putin that any use of a nuclear weapon would be catastrophic for him and for Russia,” he added.

Four million Ukrainians hit by power cuts: Zelensky

About four million people across Ukraine are being affected by rolling power cuts caused by Russia’s air strikes on the country’s electricity infrastructure, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“As of this time, many cities and regions of our country use stabilisation blackout schedules,” he said on Friday night.

“We are doing everything so that the state has the opportunity to reduce such blackouts,” the president added.

Pope Francis warns of recent Cold War parallels, saying world is “on brink of a delicate precipice”

Pope Francis has called on leaders, particularly in the religious community, to avoid a new Cold War.

“After two terrible world wars, a Cold War that for decades kept the world in suspense, catastrophic conflicts taking place in every part of the globe, and in the midst of accusations, threats and condemnations, we continue to find ourselves on the brink of a delicate precipice and we do not want to fall,” he stated in Bahrain at a conference on East-West dialogue.

“It is a striking paradox that, while the majority of the world’s population is united in facing the same difficulties, suffering from grave food, ecological and pandemic crises, as well as an increasingly scandalous global injustice, a few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs,” the Pope said, in an apparent reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He added that religious leaders need to do their part in opposing rearmament.

Germany’s Scholz calls on China to ‘influence’ Russia over war