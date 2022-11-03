Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 253

Zelensky: Kremlin demanding security guarantees from Ukraine shows Russian aggression has failed

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia demanding security guarantees from Ukraine demonstrates the failure of its invasion after eight months of fighting.

In his nightly address on Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader stated, “252 days ago, Russia demanded security guarantees from the United States of America. After eight months of Russia’s so-called ‘special operation,’ the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine. These are indeed striking changes.”

“It shows both the failure of Russian aggression and how strong we are when we remain united,” Zelensky added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia resumed its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal that it had left days earlier, saying it had received written security guarantees from Ukraine on demilitarizing the maritime corridor.

In televised comments, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed, “having received the necessary guarantees from the Ukrainian side that the humanitarian route will not be used for military purposes, Russia resumes the implementation of the grain deal.”

Ukraine warns Iran to stop supplying weapons to Russia or expect “absolutely ruthless” actions in response

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated Iran has been informed through diplomatic channels of the consequences of Tehran sending new weapon deliveries of attack drones and ballistic missiles to Russia.

Kuleba said at a news conference in Kyiv that “the threat is real” of reported new weapon deliveries from Iran.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, according to officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program.

“I have said and will repeat again that when it comes to the complicity of any country in Russian aggression and the killing of our citizens, we will be absolutely ruthless in our actions in response, because it is about the protection of our state and our citizens,” Kuleba noted.

“A much wiser decision for Iran would be to completely curtail its military cooperation, supply to Russia of any weapons used against Ukraine,” Kuleba added.

Iran has repeatedly denied sending weapons to Russia.

Ukraine claims it hit significant Russian military systems in Kherson

Ukrainian officials say that the military has struck an important target in the southern region Kherson, as the pro-Russian authorities continue to press civilians to leave.

Serhii Khlan, member of the Kherson Regional Council, said that Ukrainian forces hit Russian air defense systems close to the stadium in Kherson city. Those systems have also been used to shell Mykolaiv, sometimes with devastating effect.

Khlan posted a photograph purportedly showing the “remains of the equipment.”

Khlan added there had also been further hits in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge, where Russian forces and the pro-Russian administration have been operating ferries and pontoon bridges to resupply the west bank, where thousands of Russian troops remain.

He stated that in the city of Kakhovka —on the east bank of the river Dnipro — the three streets closest to the river were being forcibly evacuated. He said the Russians “in the city are digging in, setting up concrete trenches.”

Khlan noted the Russians “are digging in on the east bank, preparing for defense, thinking that this make our offensive impossible. But the resistance movement and the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to fight.”

Khlan repeated what other Ukrainian officials have asserted: that the Russian-backed authorities have left the city of Kherson — which is on the west bank — to set up office in the city of Skadovsk, much closer to Crimea.

“As for the urgent and mandatory “evacuation” called for by the Russians, our people are not going to go anywhere. If the locals did not have the opportunity to go to the de-occupied [Ukrainian-held] territory or decided to stay at home, they definitely do not want to go to Russia,” Khlan continued.

Ukraine’s first lady urges West to keep up support

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, warns that her country would be in trouble if the West turns its attention away and stops helping.

“I don’t want to believe that support [for Ukraine] is fading. I believe it won’t diminish,” Zelenska told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of Europe’s largest tech event, Web Summit, held in Lisbon.

Her comment comes as a deepening economic crisis, triggered by the war, is sweeping through Europe. Some fear the record-high inflation along with the energy crisis are testing the solidarity of Ukraine’s Western allies.

“I believe common sense, empathy, human emotions and relations will win”, she added, urging people to think about the world they want to live in in the future.

“If that’s wrong, we are in trouble. If someone thinks that aggression can be justified … this person is under the influence of propaganda,” Zelenska said, noting, “The more the financial pressure and sanctions are put on the aggressor, the less opportunities they will have to wage a war against Ukraine. We hope this will work.”

Erdogan and Zelensky discuss sending grain to African countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated he and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky discussed sending grain to African countries after Putin proposed sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first.

Erdogan told Zelensky that the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world, Erdogan’s office has announced. Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, Erdogan stated diplomatic efforts should be increased to end the war with a just solution, his communications directorate added.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV, Erdogan noted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had changed his stance and was now saying common ground must be found with President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky, via Twitter, has thanked Erdogan “for his active participation in preserving the grain deal, for his steadfast support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

