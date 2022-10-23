Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 242

Russia launches infrastructure strikes on ‘very wide’ scale
President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of launching strikes on infrastructure on a “very wide” scale.
He pledged that his military would improve on an already strong record of downing missiles with help from its Western partners.
“The geography of this latest mass strike is very wide,” Zelensky said, citing regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.
“Of course we don’t have the technical ability to knock down 100 per cent of the Russian missiles and strike drones,” he continued, adding, “I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners. Already now, we are downing a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones.”
Kyiv power outages could last weeks
More than a million people in Ukraine are without power, presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko has stated.
Parts of Kyiv suffered power cuts into the evening, and a city official warned strikes could leave Ukraine’s capital without power and heat for “several days or weeks”.
Presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak noted Moscow wanted to create a new wave of refugees into Europe with the strikes, while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the attacks constituted genocide.
Moscow has acknowledged targeting energy infrastructure but denies targeting civilians.
Kuleba questioned whether Russia should still occupy the seat of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.
“After committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine, numerous war crimes, undermining global food and energy security, should Russia still occupy the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council? Remember that Russia is there on dubious legal grounds,” he wrote on Twitter.
G7 condemns kidnappings by Russia
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have condemned Russia’s kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.
“We condemn Russia’s repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff,” G7 Non-proliferation Directors General said in a statement.
“We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine,” it added.
Russian forces have been in control of the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine.
Thousands of civilians flee Kherson
Thousands of civilians have left Kherson after warnings of a Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city.
Ukraine’s military announced it was making gains as its forces moved south through the region, taking over at least two villages it said Russian troops had abandoned.
Kherson links Ukraine to the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Ukrainians cutting electricity use by up to 20 percent
Some parts of Ukraine are reducing electricity use by up to 20 percent, national energy operator Ukrenergo told AFP, with authorities calling on residents to save power in the wake of Russian strikes on energy facilities.
“We are grateful to both people, who have reduced their consumption at home, and to businesses, who are doing the same in their offices and workplaces,” Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in written comments to AFP.
“We see savings in different regions and on different days the level of voluntary consumption reduction ranges from five to 20 percent on average,” he added.
Spain to bolster NATO’s eastern flank with 14 jets
Spain has announced it would send 14 fighter jets to Bulgaria and Romania to bolster NATO’s eastern flank as the defence alliance strengthens its deterrence capacity amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Madrid will send six Eurofighter jets and 130 soldiers to Bulgaria between mid-November and early December to train local forces, the Spanish defence ministry said in a statement.
It added that the country will further deploy eight F18M fighter jets and 130 air force personnel sent to Romania between December and March 2023 as part of NATO’s “reaction and deterrence” strategy.
The country has already sent 12 fighter jets to eastern NATO members Bulgaria, Lithuania and Estonia since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour in February.
Germany protesters demand equal energy crisis relief
Tens of thousands of protesters in six German cities gathered to demand a more just distribution of government funds to deal with rising energy prices and living costs amid the war in Ukraine, as well as a faster transition away from fossil fuels.
Demonstrators marched in Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hannover, Stuttgart, Dresden and Frankfurt am Main, holding signs bearing slogans on everything from lowering inflation to switching off nuclear power and more energy price subsidies for the poor.
About 24,000 people participated, according to Greenpeace, one of the organisers. Police said about 1,800 protesters gathered in Berlin.
Germany’s parliament on Friday approved the government’s 200 billion euros ($195bn) rescue package which aims to protect companies and households from the effect of soaring energy prices.
Over a million Ukraine households without power after Russian strikes: Presidency
More than a million households in Ukraine have been left without electricity following Russian strikes on energy facilities across the country, according to the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidency.
“As of now, 672,000 subscribers have been disconnected in Khmelnytskyi region, 188,400 in Mykolaiv region, 102,000 in Volyn region, 242,000 in Cherkasy region, 174,790 in Rivne region, 61,913 in Kirovograd region and 10,500 in Odessa region,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated.
Several regions across the country reported strikes on energy facilities in a barrage of overnight attacks.