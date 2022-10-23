Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 242

Russia launches infrastructure strikes on ‘very wide’ scale

President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of launching strikes on infrastructure on a “very wide” scale.

He pledged that his military would improve on an already strong record of downing missiles with help from its Western partners.

“The geography of this latest mass strike is very wide,” Zelensky said, citing regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.

“Of course we don’t have the technical ability to knock down 100 per cent of the Russian missiles and strike drones,” he continued, adding, “I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners. Already now, we are downing a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones.”

Kyiv power outages could last weeks

More than a million people in Ukraine are without power, presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko has stated. Parts of Kyiv suffered power cuts into the evening, and a city official warned strikes could leave Ukraine’s capital without power and heat for “several days or weeks”. Presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak noted Moscow wanted to create a new wave of refugees into Europe with the strikes, while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the attacks constituted genocide. Moscow has acknowledged targeting energy infrastructure but denies targeting civilians. Kuleba questioned whether Russia should still occupy the seat of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. “After committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine, numerous war crimes, undermining global food and energy security, should Russia still occupy the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council? Remember that Russia is there on dubious legal grounds,” he wrote on Twitter.

G7 condemns kidnappings by Russia

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have condemned Russia’s kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine. “We condemn Russia’s repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff,” G7 Non-proliferation Directors General said in a statement. “We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine,” it added. Russian forces have been in control of the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of civilians flee Kherson

Thousands of civilians have left Kherson after warnings of a Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city. Ukraine’s military announced it was making gains as its forces moved south through the region, taking over at least two villages it said Russian troops had abandoned. Kherson links Ukraine to the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukrainians cutting electricity use by up to 20 percent

Some parts of Ukraine are reducing electricity use by up to 20 percent, national energy operator Ukrenergo told AFP, with authorities calling on residents to save power in the wake of Russian strikes on energy facilities.

“We are grateful to both people, who have reduced their consumption at home, and to businesses, who are doing the same in their offices and workplaces,” Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in written comments to AFP.

“We see savings in different regions and on different days the level of voluntary consumption reduction ranges from five to 20 percent on average,” he added.

Spain to bolster NATO’s eastern flank with 14 jets