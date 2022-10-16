Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 235

France will train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers on its territory, Sebastien Lecornu, minister for the armed forces, has told Le Parisien newspaper.

The soldiers will “be taken into our units for several weeks”, he said, adding that there would be three levels of training: general combat, “specific needs outlined by the Ukrainians such as logistics” and then training on how to use defence materiel furnished by Ukraine’s Western allies.

France will also provide Ukraine with Crotale air defence systems, he stated, without specifying how many.

The number is being “defined with the Ukrainians” he said, adding that it “will be significant to allow them to defend their skies”.

