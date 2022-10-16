Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 235

Ukraine estimates Russia lost 64,000 troops
Ukrainian armed forces in an assessment of Russian combat losses have claimed that around 64,700 of the country’s troops have killed in its military operation, to date.
According to the estimates, as of October 15, Moscow also lost at least 2,524 tanks, 268 planes, 242 helicopters, 5,179 armored protected vehicles and 1,582 artillery systems.
France to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers
France will train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers on its territory, Sebastien Lecornu, minister for the armed forces, has told Le Parisien newspaper.
The soldiers will “be taken into our units for several weeks”, he said, adding that there would be three levels of training: general combat, “specific needs outlined by the Ukrainians such as logistics” and then training on how to use defence materiel furnished by Ukraine’s Western allies.
France will also provide Ukraine with Crotale air defence systems, he stated, without specifying how many.
The number is being “defined with the Ukrainians” he said, adding that it “will be significant to allow them to defend their skies”.
Russia says at least 11 killed in military firing range attack
Russia’s defence ministry has said two attackers opened fire at a military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, and wounding 15.
The ministry announced in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia, which borders Ukraine.
It added that the two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.
The ministry called the incident a “terrorist attack”.
Elon Musk tweets SpaceX will keep funding Starlink internet in Ukraine
Elon Musk has said that his rocket company SpaceX will continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, although it was unclear if the statement was made in earnest.
Musk made the claim in a tweet the day after he said his company could no longer afford to fund the satellite internet system in the Ukraine, which has been vital to military and civilian communication during the conflict.
“The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding uUkraine govt for free,” Musk tweeted.
Musk had previously said he spends nearly $20m a month maintaining satellite services in Ukraine.