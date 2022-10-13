Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 232

Erdogan renews call for Ukraine war to stop: “Our priority is to end bloodshed”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his calls Thursday for an end to the war in Ukraine while speaking at a conference in Kazakhstan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is in attendance.

“Each of us is feeling the regional and global impact of the crisis in Ukraine … Despite these difficulties on the ground, our priority is to end the bloodshed as soon as possible,” Erdogan said while delivering remarks.

Later Thursday, Erdogan and Putin are expected to meet for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Erdogan has repeatedly called for an end to the war and played a key role in the UN-brokered deal between Moscow and Kyiv this summer to allow the resumption of grain shipments from Black Sea ports in Ukraine.

NATO chief, US defense secretary reiterate support for Ukraine ahead of ministers meeting

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated their support for Ukraine ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday.

“We still stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes, we will step up our support and in particular we will provide more air defense assistance to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said in Brussels alongside Austin.

Stoltenberg praised the UN General Assembly’s approval Wednesday of a resolution telling Russia its annexation of four Ukrainian zones is illegal and not valid, calling the vote a “clear condemnation of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories and a clear call on Russian President [Vladimir] Putin to reverse these decisions and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

“I absolutely agree with you … and I couldn’t have put it better,” Austin added, reiterating that the US will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

“I want to applaud all of our allies and partners who’ve stepped up to provide assistance to Ukraine,” Austin stated, noting, “This alliance is the essential forum for consultation, decision making and action when it comes to security of the region and transatlantic security as well.”

Austin reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Article 5 — the principle that an attack on one member of NATO is an attack on all members — and to “defending every inch of NATO’s territory.”

Biden on UN vote: “Russia cannot change borders by force”

US President Joe Biden stated “the world has sent a clear message,” after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Wednesday condemning Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian zones as illegal.

“Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security. The stakes of this conflict are clear to all — and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country’s territory as its own,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday.

“Nearly eight months into this war, the world has just demonstrated that it is more united, and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations,” he added.

Some 143 members of the United Nations voted to condemn Russia’s illegal annexation attempt of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia following referendums derided by Western leaders as a sham. Only four UN members sided with Moscow — Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria.

IMF estimates Ukraine needs $4 billion a month to keep government operating

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Ukraine needs between $3 billion and $4 billion a month in external aid to make sure its government doesn’t collapse as it fights an increasingly brutal war against Russia.

“Our preliminary estimate is that somewhere between three and four billion dollars are necessary on a monthly basis,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated at an annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, D.C.

The external aid would go toward the most basic economic needs of Ukraine, including social services, infrastructure and energy costs, Georgieva added.

Russia’s precision ammunition majorly depleted: NATO

Russia has depleted a significant proportion of its precision-guided ammunition during its invasion of Ukraine, according to a senior NATO official. Reuters quoted the unnamed official as saying Russia’s military industry was unable to produce all kinds of ammunition and weapon systems due to Western sanctions. He suggested it could take a few months for Russia to mobilise the 300,000 troops it is aiming for.

Increased financial support will help end war sooner: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated increased financial support from international donors will help end Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine more quickly, citing the need for $38bn to close next year’s estimated budget deficit. “The more assistance Ukraine gets now, the sooner we’ll come to an end to the Russian war, and the sooner and more reliably we will guarantee that such a cruel war will not spread into other countries,” Zelensky said in a virtual address to a high-level forum during International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, DC.

Attacks on civilians in Ukraine “reveal the malice of Putin’s war of choice”: US defense secretary

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Russia’s recent attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine “reveal the malice of Putin’s war of choice.”

Austin, who hosted a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, stated the “resolve” of allies and partners to help Ukraine has only solidified since the recent barrage of Russian attacks on civilians.

Austin held the meeting to discuss how to continue to support Ukraine in battling Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, with more than 50 countries participating.

“That resolve has only been heightened by the deliberate cruelty of Russia’s new barrage of Ukraine cities,” Austin continued, adding, “Those assaults on targets with no military purpose again reveal the malice of Vladimir Putin’s war of choice, but Russia’s atrocities have further united the nations of good will that stand with Ukraine.”

Austin called the recent attacks a “grim preview” of a future where “appetites of aggressive autocrats outweigh the rights of peaceful states.”

““We would all be less secure in a world where big powers can assault their peaceful neighbors and trample their borders by force,” he added.”

Austin said the US and allies will “continue” to send capabilities, like High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) systems, that have helped Ukraine in their counter-offensive against Russia.

UN General Assembly condemns Russia’s ‘illegal annexation’

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s annexations of parts of Ukraine after Moscow vetoed a similar effort in the Security Council.

The General Assembly approved the resolution by a 143-5 vote after a significant US diplomatic effort to seek clearer condemnation of Moscow.

Thirty-five nations abstained, including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan.

Grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: defending the principles of the UN Charter". The world had its say – RF’s attempt at annexation is worthless & will never be recognized by free nations. 🇺🇦 will return all its lands pic.twitter.com/FupYPfZz8M — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 12, 2022

France to deliver anti-air systems to Ukraine in coming weeks: Macron