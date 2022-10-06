Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 225

EU approves new anti-Russia sanctions

The European Union has announced a new batch of “biting” measures intended to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy.

According to a statement published on its website on Thursday, the sanctions package “introduces into EU legislation the basis to put in place a price cap related to the maritime transport of Russian oil for third countries and further restrictions on the maritime transport of crude oil and petroleum products to third countries.”

The bloc is also extending an import ban on steel products that either originate in Russia or are exported from Russia. Further restrictions are also imposed on wood pulp and paper, cigarettes, plastics and cosmetics as well as elements used in the jewelry industry such as stones and precious metals. The aviation sector faces further restrictions on the sale, supply transfer or export of goods.

In addition, the sanctions target more individuals, including at the Russian defence ministry. They also ban EU nationals from holding any posts on the board of certain Russian state-owned organizations, entities or bodies.

“We are further hitting Russia’s war economy, limiting Russia‘s import/export capacities and are on the fast-track to liberate ourselves from Russian energy dependence..,” EU top diplomat, Josep Borrell said.

Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘nuclear blackmail’ over Zaporizhzhia plant

Ukraine’s president has accused Russia of “nuclear blackmail” over its seizure of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

“[The] capturing of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant [stands] for nuclear blackmail and for exerting pressure on the world and on Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the Sydney-based Lowy think tank via a translator.

“You’re not using the weapons, but you can still be blackmailing by not having the nuclear power plant working for the people – the people are not receiving the electricity,” he added.

Russia captured the plant in March, shortly after invading Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Wednesday to take full control of its operations. The plant is Europe’s largest, and Ukrainian staff have continued to operate it until now despite Russian forces’ occupation of the site.

New Russian conscripts to face Kherson ‘dilemma’: British intelligence

Russian reservists will be deployed to Kherson where commanders face a political-military “dilemma”, British intelligence believes. Defence of the southern region would be “more tenable” by withdrawing troops in the face of rapid Ukrainian advances, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD). But with a “political imperative” to stay and defend, new reservists will likely be deployed to the shore up the region, said the MoD in an intelligence briefing this morning. “Russia faces a dilemma: withdrawal of combat forces across the Dnipro makes defence of the rest of Kherson Oblast more tenable; but the political imperative will be to remain and defend”, it added. “Russia has committed the majority of its severely undermanned airborne forces, the VDV, to the defence of Kherson,” it noted. “Therefore, Russia currently has few additional, high quality rapidly deployable forces available to stabilise the front: it likely aims to deploy mobilised reservists to the sector,” it added. While not yet threatening Russia’ main defensive positions in Kherson, Ukrainian forces had advanced up to 12 miles since the beginning of their “new phase of offensive operations” on Tuesday, it said. “Russian forces have typically broken contact and withdrawn. Russian commanders are likely to see the growing threat to the Nova Kakhovka sector as one of their most pressing concerns,” it stated.

Russian foreign ministry: Moscow ‘fully committed’ to avoiding nuclear war

Russia is “fully committed” to the principle of never allowing a nuclear war to be fought, a spokeswoman for the country’s foreign ministry has said.

Maria Zakharova told a news briefing that Moscow’s position on the issue had not changed.

Her remarks came amid mounting fears over a possible nuclear escalation in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of its neighbour falters. President Vladimir Putin has warned he is “not bluffing” over his willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s territorial integrity.

US gives $55mn heating package as Ukraine braces for winter

Samantha Power, the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced a $55 million investment in Ukraine’s heating infrastructure, as the war-torn country braces for a grim winter.

“This assistance will support repairs and maintenance of pipes and other equipment necessary to deliver heating to homes, hospitals, schools, and businesses across Ukraine,” according to a USAID statement.

“The new USAID assistance will directly benefit up to seven million Ukrainians in 19 regions,” it said.

“USAID will also provide power generators and alternative fuel sources to hospitals, centers for internally-displaced persons, and shelters for socially vulnerable citizens, helping provide Ukrainians with access to warm shelter during winter,” it added.

“The assistance will target parts of Ukraine that have been devastated by Putin’s war, including the regions of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, and Zhytomyr,” the statement read.

Power arrived in the Ukrainian capital Thursday to meet a range of people, the US Embassy said in a post on Facebook.

The Joe Biden administration has emerged as a staunch ally to Kyiv after Moscow launched its military assault on Ukraine earlier this year.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in late-February, the US has committed more than $16 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

Last week the Pentagon announced $1.1 billion in extra military aid to Ukraine, which a senior defense official called a “multiyear investment” in the country’s defenses.

Moscow: West forced Ukraine into rendering negotiations with Russia impossible

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that the West forced Kiev into rendering negotiations with Moscow impossible.

“We have paid attention to a recent decree by the Ukrainian president to approve the decision of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council on the “impossibility” of negotiating with the Russian president”, Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

She drew parallels with the Minsk peace agreements, saying that Kiev at first “pretended that it wants to clinch them, then that those accords were being concluded and implemented only to finally announce that it was not going to deal with them, misleading the international community”.

“Already at the time it was obvious that this was done at the behest of the West, which does not want a cessation of hostilities [in Ukraine] and intends to continue them”, Zakharova emphasized.

US supplies HIMARS to Kiev in order to drown Ukraine in blood: Russian MFA

The purpose of Washington’s supplies of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and ammunition to the Kiev regime is to drown Ukraine in blood, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

“With every passing week more and more money is poured there, into the region, to the Kiev regime, to ensure the hostilities do not stop and ever more people die, in order to drown the region in blood with American money not backed by anything in the United States, whose public debt recently exceeded $31 trillion,” Zakharova said, commenting on Washington’s preparations for sending another batch of HIMARS to Ukraine.

Zakharova stressed that the US was ready to add four more launchers to the already provided sixteen HIMARS systems and ammunition $625 million worth.

“You can imagine the strength of hatred towards us,” she continued.

“The Americans openly admit that they transmit satellite and other intelligence data to the Ukrainian army’s command almost in real time mode and participate in the planning of military operations. What is it, if not complicity? This is a real hybrid war,” she added.

Zelensky says three villages in Kherson region recaptured from Russia