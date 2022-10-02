Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 221

ISW: Russia unable to operate on a nuclear battlefield

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based thinktank, has announced the Russian military in its current state was almost certainly unable to operate on a nuclear battlefield, even though it has historically trained its units to do so.

“The chaotic agglomeration of exhausted contract soldiers, hastily mobilised reservists, conscripts and mercenaries that currently comprise the Russian ground forces could not function in a nuclear environment,” Reuters reported ISW analysts as saying.

“Any areas affected by Russian tactical nuclear weapons would thus be impassable for the Russians, likely precluding Russian advances,” it added.

Zelensky says fighting continuing in Lyman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that fighting was continuing in the strategic town of Lyman, despite Russian claims of retreating from the city.

“The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman in the Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there,” Zelenskyy stated.

Ukraine’s defence ministry had said its forces were “entering” the key town of Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region.

“Ukrainian Air Assault Forces are entering Lyman, Donetsk region,” the ministry wrote on Twitter, posting a video of soldiers holding up a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag near a sign with the town’s name.

Russia’s defence ministry has confirmed its troops had withdrawn from the town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine to avoid being surrounded by Ukraine’s army. “In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement, allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Liman to more advantageous lines,” the ministry announced, using the Russian name of the town, the Reuters news agency reported.

IAEA chief is expected to visit Moscow and Kyiv

United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is expected to hold talks in Moscow and Kyiv next week on the creation of a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, the watchdog said in a statement on Saturday. “Director General Grossi continues his consultations and other efforts aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible. He is expected to travel to Kyiv and Moscow next week,” the International Atomic Energy Agency added.

Germany to supply Ukraine with air defence system: DM

Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, its defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, said during her visit to Odesa.

“In a few days, we will deliver the very modern IRIS-T air defence system,” she told ARD television.

“It is very important for drone defence, in particular,” she added.

Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline means ‘freedom’: EU chief

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria pipeline in Sofia, chief of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has described the pipeline as a “game changer”. “And it means freedom,” von der Leyen told an audience which included heads of states and governments from the region. The 182-kilometer (115-mile) pipeline will run from the northeastern Greek city of Komotini, where it is linked to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, up to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria.

UN inspectors check grain ships in Turkey

United Nations inspectors boarded ships anchored off the coast of Istanbul to make inspections as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and joint coordination efforts managed by the United Nations together with Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine.

A United Nations inspector on one of the ships, Averi Nissanka, told The Associated Press news agency that inspectors are assigned to ships daily by the Joint Coordination Center, which has delegations representing the maritime elements of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations.

“There are different countries, different perspectives, but these people work together for a same objective”, Nissanka said. “So we usually do like three vessels per day,” he added.

Inspectors representing all parties at the Bosporus in Turkey have been searching vessels entering and leaving Ukrainian ports to ensure no weapons or soldiers are on board, a clause of the agreement signed heavily insisted on by Russia.

Ukraine says 24 dead after attack on civilian convoy

Russian forces shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in Ukraine’s northeast killing 24 people on Saturday, Ukrainian officials stated.

“In the Kupyansk district, a shot-at convoy of cars containing civilians was found. According to preliminary data, 20 people died in the cars,” Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov noted on the Telegram messenger site.

Synegubov put the preliminary death toll at 24 including a pregnant woman and 13 children.

Russia loses UN aviation council seat

Russia failed to win enough votes for re-election to the United Nation’s aviation agency’s governing council on Saturday, in a boost for Western powers that wanted to hold Moscow accountable following its invasion of Ukraine. Russia fell short of the votes needed to stay on the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) 36-nation governing council, during the agency’s assembly which runs through October 7 in Montreal.

Chechnya’s Kadyrov calls for use of ‘low-yield’ nuclear weapons

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s region of Chechnya, has stated that Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after a significant new defeat on the battlefield.

Kadyrov slammed top commanders for their failings and wrote on Telegram, “In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.”

Russian DM inspects accommodation facilities for recruits

Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu inspected accommodation facilities for recruits at a military facility outside Moscow, the ministry announced.

The defence ministry shared a video showing Shoigu and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin visiting the accommodation site, as well as recruits at a shooting exercise.

When asked by a journalist if women will be called up for the partial mobilisation ordered last month, Shoigu said, “No. No, this was not in the plans and is not in the plans for the future. We do not plan and are not going to call up women.”

Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking: Denmark

The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking gas.

The agency posted on Twitter that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilised in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.

“This indicates that the leaking of gas in this pipeline has ceased,” the Danish Energy Agency said.