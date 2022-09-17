Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 206

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned what he described as the “atrocities” committed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum, which Kyiv’s forces have recaptured from Russian troops.

Those responsible “will have to answer for their acts”, he tweeted,noting, “There is no peace without justice.”

Sanctions on Russia working: Italy’s PM

International sanctions on Russia are working and support for Ukraine must continue until it has won the war, Italy’s prime minister has said.

“Sanctions work. Russian propaganda has tried to show that they do not work, but they do work,” Mario Draghi told a news conference, adding, “It is necessary to continue supporting Ukraine until the liberation war is won.”

Bodies with tied hands found at Izyum mass grave: Governor

Bodies with their hands tied have been unearthed from a mass burial site in the recaptured town of Izyum, in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, according to a regional official. “We are at the site of the mass burial of people, civilians who were buried here, and now according to our information they all have the signs of violent death,” Oleg Synegubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said from the area. “There are bodies with hands tied behind [their backs]. Each fact will be investigated and will be properly and legally evaluated,” he added. Ukraine has accused Moscow’s forces of carrying out a slew of war crimes during their offensive, including the torture and killing of civilians in various parts of the country – charges Russia has routinely denied as false.

Blinken says Russia acting ‘horrifically’ after mass graves in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has noted Russia was behaving “horrifically” and was likely responsible for war crimes after the discovery of mass graves in Ukraine. “This is part, horrifically, of a continuing and ongoing story whenever we see the Russian tide recede from the parts of Ukraine that it’s occupied. We see what’s left in its wake,” Blinken told reporters.

Rosneft says it could challenge Germany in court over subsidiary move

Rosneft has announced it could go to court to challenge a decision by Berlin to take the firm’s German subsidiary under trusteeship.

In a statement, Rosneft said the move was illegal. Germany, citing the need to protect the economy, is taking over the business’s Schwedt refinery, which supplies 90 percent of Berlin’s fuel.

Modi tells Putin now ‘is not an era of war’

India’s prime minister has told President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.

“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” Modi told Russia’s leader on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Uzbekistan.

India has not publicly criticised Moscow’s offensive since Russia launched its invasion in late February and in recent months has moved to increase its purchase of Russian oil, coal and other exports.