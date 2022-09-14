Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 203

“It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul,” the president added.

Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war, he said: “The question is unanswerable. It’s hard to tell.”

Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back Russian forces but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, US President Joe Biden stated.

He assured that Tehran avoids any steps that may result in an escalation in Ukraine conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian did not confirm Washington claim that Tehran is providing Russia with military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

It added, “Russia is almost certainly increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states like Iran and North Korea as its own stocks dwindle.”

The device is a “one-way attack” weapon, the MoD announced, and has been used in the Middle East.

Russia has probably used Iranian-made uncrewed aerial vehicles in Ukraine for the first time, Britain’s defence intelligence claimed on Wednesday, after Kyiv reported downing one of the UAVs – a Shahed-136 – on Tuesday.

“This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement,” she continued, noting, “We are in it for the long haul.”

“And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, Putin will fail and Europe will prevail,” von der Leyen said, adding, “Europe’s solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakeable.”

“Never before has this Parliament debated the State of our Union with war raging on European soil,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

With Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska the guest of honour as she delivered her annual state of the union speech, von der Leyen was set to unveil proposals to curb the energy price spike that has hit Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has vowed that the EU’s solidarity with Ukraine is “unshakeable.”

Annual inflation in Ukraine could rise to 30 percent next year, an eight-year high, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency cited Finance Minister Denys Shmyhal as saying, as he presented a draft budget dominated by the war with Russia.

Shmyhal stated 1.14 trillion Ukrainian hryvnias ($30.9bn), or almost half the 2023 budget, would be directed to the security and defence sectors.

The budget, which Shmyhal called “a conservative average pessimistic calculation”, sees real gross domestic product growth (GDP) of 4.6 percent with annual inflation of up to 30 percent. This would be the highest since the average 48.7 percent recorded in 2015.

Another 35% of the budget would be spent on social programs such as pensions, assistance to low-income families, payments to internally displaced people, as well as spending on medicine and education, Shmyhal added.

To help make up for an expected shortfall, Kyiv would reduce the number of officials, cutting salaries and bonuses.

Zelensky adviser: Ukrainian counteroffensive continues but has “slowed down slightly”

As Ukraine continues to liberate swathes of territory from Russian occupation in the east, presidential military adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the country’s counteroffensive has “slowed down slightly.”

“The counteroffensive continues but has slowed down slightly because most of the Ukrainian forces are fighting to capture the city of Lyman, to open our way into the Luhansk region. We will intensify our strikes and liberate new territories in a different way,” he told CNN’s Becky Anderson in an interview.

Lyman, an important rail hub, is roughly 37 miles (60 kilometers) west of the strategically important Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted Ukrainian forces have taken 6,000 square kilometers of land since the beginning of the month. His adviser also said they conducted a storm operation that liberated “more than 300 settlements in four days.”

“We prepared carefully for this. It has taken months of planning. We used reconnaissance and accuracy, we used our allies, especially the United States army, for information on this, and we used Western weapons,” Zelensky added.

During the recent offensive, Ukrainian forces managed to capture Russian weaponry that would support around three brigades in their fighting, Arestovych told CNN.

He also said Russia suffered “huge casualties” and lost some soldiers who Ukraine had captured as prisoners of war. Asked by CNN whether they will be afforded the rights they are entitled to under the Geneva convention, he said “absolutely.”

“We are a European army and a European country, we follow international law. We do not break the Geneva Convention or other international conventions about the rules of war… We give them rights and the possibility to call home, their mothers, and fathers…and to speak with journalists if they want,” Arestovych continued.

Arestovych added Ukrainian forces used disinformation to trick Russian soldiers on the battlefield by making them think they were going to strike at Kherson.

“They thought we were going to start the main strike on the city of Kherson. We did start our strike on Kherson, but it was an assisted strike, not the main strike. The main strike we provided in the east of our country, and the Russians were completely surprised about this, because two months before, we were only speaking about the Kherson region. That’s why we liberated territory in four days that Russians tried to keep for about four months.” he continued.

Pentagon has seen “a number of Russian forces” cross back into Russia from Kharkiv region

The Pentagon announced some Russian forces have crossed from the Kharkiv region back into Russia.

“We’ve seen a number of Russian forces, especially in the northeast, in the Kharkiv region, cross over the border back into Russia as they’ve retreated from the Ukrainian counter-offensive,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters during a briefing Tuesday.

But Russian forces still “do exist en masse in Ukraine,” Ryder noted.

The US was not surprised that Ukraine forces “pushed as quickly as they have” in the counteroffensive, Ryder said, but based on reports that the Pentagon has seen “on the Russian military response, it was probably the Russians” who were surprised by the push.

Ukrainian official warns about abandoned ammo and Russian soldiers still at-large in Kharkiv region

A Ukrainian official said that despite the retreat of Russian forces from much of the Kharkiv region, the area remains dangerous — with some Russian soldiers “wandering in the forests” and huge amounts of abandoned ammunition yet to be secured.

Stepan Maselskyi, head of the Izium district military-civilian administration, told CNN that there is no power, electricity and water in most settlements.

There are also “major problems with gas in most of the communities, very serious damage to gas pipelines. There is no provision of medical services. Medical services were not provided during the occupation,” he said.

Maselskyi told CNN by phone that there is a “very big danger [with munitions left behind]. A lot of ‘booby traps,’ a lot of explosive items left, scattered.”

He added that near Balakliya, which was re-taken last week, one person was killed by a mine on Tuesday.

“Many sappers work in the area, but the [liberated] territory is very large. It takes time to de-mine everything and defuse all explosive objects,” he continued.

There are “a lot of places where ammunition was left, abandoned,” he added.

According to Maselskyi, “Some [Russian soldiers] are still wandering in the forests of the Izium region. … All measures are now being taken to detain them.”

He referred further comment to the military.

“The occupiers looted everything they could,” Maselskyi told CNN, adding, “From households of people who had evacuated, everything was taken away. We try to prevent looting by locals. We immediately take the liberated settlements under the protection of the National Police.”

Maselskyi said it would be a while before residents could return home.

“It is dangerous now, until the territory is de-mined and the shells are dismantled. Until we are completely sure that the territory is clear of mines, tripwires and that the occasional occupiers are not hiding anywhere — only then will special bodies allow entry,” he said.

Maselskyi noted restoring electricity and water is a top priority.

“We have a week of hard 24/7 work ahead. And only after that we will make a decision: when to give permission to return,” he added.

Ukraine’s envoy to US: Counteroffensive is major turning point in war

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said the counteroffensive against the Russians shows that Ukrainian forces have gained momentum.

“It’s the 202nd day of the war, and this counteroffensive, which already allowed us to free more than 2,500 square miles of Ukrainian territory, and more importantly, almost 300 villages and different settlements, and our people there, is one of the major turning points,” Markova told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

She added that Ukrainian forces are still facing difficulties in the war.

“The fight that Russians are putting up, of course when they’re not running, is pretty big. And especially they’re doing very cowardice attacks on our infrastructure, and just still shooting at the civilian buildings, places, everywhere. But it’s a big momentum when we are showing that we can win,” she continued.