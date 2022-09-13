Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 202

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian forces have recaptured 6,000sq km (2,320sq miles) of territory from Russia in a counteroffensive this month.

“Since the start of September, our soldiers have already liberated 6,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in the east and south, and we are moving further,” Zelensky said in his daily address.

Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi announced on Sunday his troops had retaken more than 3,000sq km (1,160sq miles) this month.

Ukrainian prosecutor begins investigation into killings of civilians by Russian forces in Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Prosecutor’s office in Kharkiv says it has begun an investigation into reports that civilians were murdered by Russian occupying forces in a village in Kharkiv region.

In a statement on Facebook, the prosecutor announced local residents in Zaliznychne had reported that Russian forces had killed several of their fellow villagers.

“On September 11, law enforcement officers discovered four corpses. All of them have traces of torture,” the Prosecutor’s Office added.

“Three of them are buried on the territory of their homes, another one was buried on the territory of the asphalt plant,” it said.

“According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the victims were killed by the Russian military,” the Prosecutor’s Office added.

White House official: Recent Ukrainian advances are “impressive”

The White House cannot say for certain that recent Ukrainian advances represent a major turning point in the war, but a top adviser called the reports “impressive.”

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told CNN he didn’t know if “we can say that definitively today” the rapid advance was a major turning point.

“But it’s obvious these are impressive military reports to be sure,” he continued, adding, “What we’re going to do is continue to make sure we’re providing them the tools and capabilities they need to continue to succeed.”

While Kirby wouldn’t estimate just how much territory the Ukrainians have retaken, he said the operations “had an effect on the Russians, have forced them to push back, certainly have forced them to give up territory and to move away in retreat from where the Ukrainians have been advancing.”

He added, in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, that even since the early days of the war, Russian soldiers “did not have the unit cohesion, they didn’t have the good leadership, they didn’t have the morale, they were running away from the fight, even in the first couple of weeks in and around Kyiv.”

Asked how significant the blowback could be on Vladimir Putin, Kirby noted the Russian president is “having more and more difficulty hiding the size and scale and scope of his failures inside Ukraine from the Russian people.”

Many retreating Russian soldiers near Kharkiv have exited Ukraine: US official