Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 202

Zelensky says Ukraine retook 6,000sq km of territory this month
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian forces have recaptured 6,000sq km (2,320sq miles) of territory from Russia in a counteroffensive this month.
“Since the start of September, our soldiers have already liberated 6,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in the east and south, and we are moving further,” Zelensky said in his daily address.
Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi announced on Sunday his troops had retaken more than 3,000sq km (1,160sq miles) this month.
Ukrainian prosecutor begins investigation into killings of civilians by Russian forces in Kharkiv
The Ukrainian Prosecutor’s office in Kharkiv says it has begun an investigation into reports that civilians were murdered by Russian occupying forces in a village in Kharkiv region.
In a statement on Facebook, the prosecutor announced local residents in Zaliznychne had reported that Russian forces had killed several of their fellow villagers.
“On September 11, law enforcement officers discovered four corpses. All of them have traces of torture,” the Prosecutor’s Office added.
“Three of them are buried on the territory of their homes, another one was buried on the territory of the asphalt plant,” it said.
“According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the victims were killed by the Russian military,” the Prosecutor’s Office added.
White House official: Recent Ukrainian advances are “impressive”
The White House cannot say for certain that recent Ukrainian advances represent a major turning point in the war, but a top adviser called the reports “impressive.”
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told CNN he didn’t know if “we can say that definitively today” the rapid advance was a major turning point.
“But it’s obvious these are impressive military reports to be sure,” he continued, adding, “What we’re going to do is continue to make sure we’re providing them the tools and capabilities they need to continue to succeed.”
While Kirby wouldn’t estimate just how much territory the Ukrainians have retaken, he said the operations “had an effect on the Russians, have forced them to push back, certainly have forced them to give up territory and to move away in retreat from where the Ukrainians have been advancing.”
He added, in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, that even since the early days of the war, Russian soldiers “did not have the unit cohesion, they didn’t have the good leadership, they didn’t have the morale, they were running away from the fight, even in the first couple of weeks in and around Kyiv.”
Asked how significant the blowback could be on Vladimir Putin, Kirby noted the Russian president is “having more and more difficulty hiding the size and scale and scope of his failures inside Ukraine from the Russian people.”
Many retreating Russian soldiers near Kharkiv have exited Ukraine: US official
The US assesses that Russia has largely ceded its gains near Kharkiv and many retreating Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, moving over the border back into Russia, a senior US military official has said.
“Overall, we assess the Ukrainians are making progress as they fight to liberate and reclaim territory in the south and east,” the US military official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, without offering a number.
“On the ground in the vicinity of Kharkiv, we assess that Russian forces have largely ceded their gains to the Ukrainians and have withdrawn to the north and east. Many of these forces have moved over the border into Russia,” the official added.
Do not backtrack on climate goals amid energy crunch: UN tells EU
The United Nations has called on European Union countries not to resort to more fossil fuels as they face soaring energy prices amid fears of winter shortages.
Countries in the bloc are in the middle of an escalating standoff with Russia following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine more than six months ago.
Moscow has since reduced supplies of gas to EU members, sending prices for the fuel soaring and throwing national economies into deep uncertainty.
Authorities find four tortured bodies in Kharkiv’s town: Report
The bodies of four tortured civilians have been found in the small town of Zaliznychne, in Kharkiv district, after it was liberated by Ukrainian forces, the Kyiv Independent has reported citing the prosecutor general’s office.
“According to local law enforcement, the victims were allegedly killed by Russian troops during the community’s temporary occupation by Russian forces,” it added.
Millions of Russians will no longer be protected by EU rights convention: Council
Millions of Russians will no longer be protected by the European Convention on Human Rights, the Council of Europe has said, as Moscow will cease to be a party to the convention on September 16.
Marija Pejcinovic Buric, secretary-general of the Strasbourg-based council, noted with its departure from the convention, Moscow “will further isolate itself from the democratic world and deprive more than 140 million Russian citizens of the protection offered by the convention”.
She stated the council would continue to support “human rights defenders, democratic forces, free media and independent civil society” members in Russia and “ensure justice and accountability for the people involved”.
Ukraine says it captured many POWs
Ukraine claims to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of its lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
A spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence said Russian troops were surrendering en masse as “they understand the hopelessness of their situation”.
A Ukrainian presidential adviser added there were so many POWs that the country was running out of space to accommodate them.