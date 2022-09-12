Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 201: Ukraine says Russia attacks caused widespread blackouts

Macron calls for Russia to withdraw from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant during phone call with Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his demand for a ceasefire in Ukraine and Russian withdrawal from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Elysee Palace said Sunday.
Macron “condemned the continuation of Russian military operations in Ukraine and reiterated his demand that they cease as soon as possible, that negotiations begin and that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine be restored,” his office announced in a statement.
The French President “also stressed the need to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
He recalled that the Russian occupation was the cause of the current risks to the integrity of Zaporizhzhia. He called for Russian forces to withdraw their heavy and light weapons from the plant and that the IAEA’s recommendations be closely followed to ensure the safety of the site be restored,” the Elysee added.
Zaporizhzhia is the site of the largest nuclear plant in Europe, and the facility sits on the fire line between the Russian occupiers and Ukrainian forces.
The Elysee noted that Macron “will speak again to President Putin in the next few days in order to reach an agreement that guarantees the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”
On the issue of global food security, Macron told Putin that European sanctions against Russia do not apply to agricultural products. He also asked the Russian leader to ensure that the Ukraine grain export agreement between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, under the supervision of the United Nations “to ensure that the exported grain goes to those who need it most.”
‘Do you still think you can scare us?’ Zelensky tells Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered a fierce response to Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region.
In a nightly message on Telegram, the Ukrainian president said that although the Kremlin was trying to deprive his people of “gas, light, water and food”, it would not succeed in defeating them.
“Do you still think that you can scare us, break us, make us make concessions?” he asked.
Ukraine: Russian attacks on infrastructure ‘revenge’ for counteroffensive success
Ukrainian officials have accused retreating Russian forces of launching retaliatory attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a thermal power station in Kharkiv, that the authorities in Kyiv said caused widespread blackouts.
“No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter of the attacks.
Moscow denies its forces deliberately target civilians.
Zelensky confirmed that Russian attacks caused a total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and partial blackouts in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.
“They are unable to reconcile themselves to defeats on the battlefield,” Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president’s office, posted an image on Telegram of a power station on fire but added power had been restored in some regions.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov described attacks on infrastructure as “cynical revenge” for the success of Ukrainian troops at the front, particularly in Kharkiv.
Russia military map shows troop withdrawal in east Ukraine
Moscow’s forces have made a major withdrawal from Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, according to a military map presented by the Russian defence ministry on Sunday.
Russia controlled just a sliver of territory in the region’s east, behind the Oskil river, the map showed.
It was part of a ministry video of its daily briefing.
An earlier map on Saturday showed Russia occupying much more territory in the region.
Ukraine says it has reclaimed swathes of land over the last two days as part of a lightning counter-offensive, pushing back Russia’s military from strategic holdouts in the east.
The Russian military made the surprise announcement Saturday that it was “regrouping” its forces south from Kharkiv to the Donetsk region to focus its military efforts there.
Moscow remains ‘silent’ on defeats in Ukraine
Russia has been nearly silent about its soldiers being forced to abandon their main bastion in northeastern Ukraine.
The swift fall of Izyum in Kharkiv province was Russia’s worst military defeat since its troops were forced back from Kyiv in March, Reuters reported.
Moscow has almost been totally silent about the defeat – not offering any explanation for what had taken place in northeastern Ukraine.
“We take pride in Moscow, and love this city with its majestic antiquity and its modern and dynamic pace of life, the charm of its cosy parks, lanes and streets and abundance of business and cultural events,” Vladimir Putin told citizens on Moscow Day, according to a Kremlin transcript of his message.
Putin ally criticises Russian performance in parts of Ukraine
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-appointed leader of Chechnya and Vladimir Putin ally whose troops have been at the forefront of the war in Ukraine, has conceded that the campaign was not going to plan.
In an 11-minute-long audio message posted on Telegram Kadyrov said: “If today or tomorrow changes are not made in the conduct of the special military operation, I will be forced to go to the country’s leadership to explain to them the situation on the ground.”
The criticism came after the Russian army’s leadership appeared to be caught off-guard by Ukraine’s fightback against its invasion in the northeast.
Pro-Russian Telegram channels are saying that this is a defeat, “and one high-profile military analyst said that their troops are in an operational crisis and that the Ukrainians have seized the initiative in this war”.
Putin, Macron discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed the security situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced.
Speaking by phone, the two leaders expressed readiness for a “non-politicised interaction” on the matter with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to the statement published on the Kremlin’s website.
Citing UN figures, UK dismisses Putin’s claim on Ukraine grain export
The UK has dismissed as untrue Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine under an international deal was going to poor countries.
Last week, Putin asserted that only two of 87 ships, carrying 60,000 tonnes of products, had gone to poor countries. The deal to allow grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, took effect last month.
Quoting UN figures, the British Defence Ministry announced about 30 percent of grains exported under the deal has been supplied to low- and middle-income countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Russia is pursuing a deliberate misinformation strategy as it seeks to deflect blame for food insecurity issues, discredit Ukraine and minimise opposition to its invasion, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.
France to sign deal with Romania to increase Ukraine grain exports
France’s transport minister has said he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries, including to the Mediterranean.
“Tomorrow, I will sign an accord with Romania that will allow Ukraine to get even more grains out … towards Europe and developing countries, notably in the Mediterranean [countries] which need it for food,” Clement Beaune told LCI television, adding that the deal covered exports by land, sea and river.