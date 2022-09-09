Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 198: US imposes sanctions on Iranian firms over “Ukraine war”

Zelensky says Ukrainian forces recaptured more than 1,000sq km
President Volodymyr Zelensky has noted Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 1,000sq km (390sq miles) of territory since September 1, gaining control over dozens of settlements as part of a counteroffensive against Russia.
He also released a video in which Ukrainian soldiers claimed they had taken the key eastern town of Balakleeia.
US sanctions Iranian firms over alleged drone transfer to Russia
The Joe Biden administration has imposed new sanctions on several Iranian companies, accusing them of involvement in the production and transfer of drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine.
The measures by the US Department of the Treasury targeted Safiran Airport Services, a Tehran-based air transportation service provider, as well as three other firms and one individual that it claimed were involved in the manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles.
“The United States is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” Treasury official Brian Nelson stated.
Iran has earlier rejected the White House claim that Tehran is sending drones to Moscow for use in the Ukraine war.
“We are trying to avoid any actions that may lead to an escalation. We are working on stopping this war,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stated.
Ukrainian counteroffensive showing ‘clear’ progress: US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he is “proud” that American and international assistance is helping Ukraine “liberate territory” seized by Russia.
The top US diplomat added he received a “comprehensive update” about the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces during his visit to the country.
“Again, it’s very early. But we’re seeing clear and real progress on the ground, particularly in the area around Kherson but also some interesting developments in the Donbas in the East,” Blinken told reporters before leaving Kyiv.
Russia says it ‘won’t close up’ over EU visa restrictions
Russia has announced it will not close up to Europe in response to recent European Union curbs on visas for Russians, but that Moscow would take other retaliatory action.
“The interests of us, of our people, will be taken into account in the first place when choosing retaliatory measures,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
“The Russian Federation won’t close itself up to the EU in response,” she added.
Ukraine official: Russia trying to ‘steal’ Zaporizhzhia plant
The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator has accused Russia of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains without an outside source of electricity since Monday and receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that remains operational, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press news agency.
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the shelling that has damaged parts of the plant and the transmission lines that connect the plant to Ukraine’s electricity network and provide power for crucial cooling systems needed to prevent a meltdown.
Kotin said of the Russians, “This is the highest degree of impudence and confidence in their actual thieving actions. Because first, they want to steal the plant, and then they want to sell what it produces.”
Biden discusses support for Ukraine with allies
US President Joe Biden has discussed international aid to Ukraine and “the sustained imposition of costs on Russia to hold the Kremlin accountable for its aggression” in a call with allies, the White House has said.
The US president held a conference call with foreign leaders, including the prime ministers of the UK, Italy, Canada and Japan, as well as the Polish president and German chancellor to “underscore continued international support for Ukraine”, the White House announced in a statement.
“The leaders also discussed Russia’s weaponization of energy and the need for further coordination to secure sustainable and affordable energy supplies for Europe,” it added.
Russia will pay “a heavy price” for war in Ukraine: CIA director
Russia “is going to pay a very heavy price” for a long time because of its war in Ukraine, CIA Director Bill Burns stated on Thursday.
“I think if you take a step back now, it’s hard to see the record of the war — Putin’s record — as anything other than a failure so far,” Burns said at a cybersecurity conference in Washington, DC.
“Not only has the weakness of the Russian military have been exposed, but there’s going to be long term damage done to the Russian economy and to generations of Russians as a result of this,” he continued.
“Russia is going to pay a very heavy price, I think over a long period of time,” he added.
Burns’ remarks come as Ukraine has begun to mount what the CIA director described as a counteroffensive in the south and in Kharkiv — although some US officials have been reluctant to name the Ukrainian operation as a true “counteroffensive” just yet and its chances of reclaiming territory remain unclear.
“In the northeastern part of Ukraine, I would not underestimate the capacity or the courage of the Ukrainians right now, as well,” Burns noted.
Ukrainian forces not overstretched by counteroffensive: US general
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has said Ukrainian forces are not “particularly overstretched” by the counteroffensive they launched against Russian forces in the east and south of the country.
“I would characterise it as a very deliberate offensive operation that is calibrated to set conditions and then seize their objectives,” Milley stated.
“I don’t think they are particularly overstretched, per se,” he added.
Milley has said Russia is failing in its invasion of Ukraine, but stressed that the war is not over and Western military aid to Kyiv needs to be sustained.
He added that Ukrainian forces are using the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to “devastating effect” on Russian forces.
“We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example, the Ukrainians have struck over 400 targets with the HIMARS and they’ve had devastating effect,” he told reporters at Ramstein Air Base in Germany after a meeting of US-allied defence officials to discuss support for Ukraine.
“Russian lines of communication and supply chains are severely strained. It is having a direct impact on the Russian ability to project and sustain combat power. Russian command and control in the headquarters have been disrupted, and they’re having great difficulty resupplying their forces and replacing their combat losses,” he continued.
Pentagon chief expects ‘broad’ support for Ukraine aid in US Congress
US Secretary of Defense Austin has said he expects continued bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine aid.
The White House requested additional funds from Congress last week to be allocated for assistance to Ukraine after lawmakers had overwhelmingly approved a $40bn aid package to the Eastern European country earlier this year.
“Based upon the interest and the support that we’ve seen, I fully expect that we’ll continue to receive broad, bipartisan support because our leaders recognise how important this is,” Austin stated.
NATO chief warns of hard winter for Ukraine and its backers
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter in the coming months, but he urged the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying that the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory.
“We need at least to be prepared for this winter, because there is no sign of Russia giving up its goal of taking control of Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told The Associated Press news agency.
“While Ukraine has sought weapons and ammunition, it now needs winter equipment,” he noted.
“Winter’s coming, and winter’s going to be hard on the battlefield in Ukraine. We know that the size of the Ukrainian army is now roughly three times as big as what it was last winter,” Stoltenberg said, adding, “They are in urgent need for more winter uniforms, for generators that create electricity, warmth, and also, of course, tents and other things that can help them through the winter.”
Baltic states to restrict entry for Russians, hindering access to EU
European Union members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have agreed to restrict the entry of Russian citizens travelling from Russia and Belarus, their foreign ministers stated.
The three Baltic nations expect the entry ban to be in place by the middle of September, after they get formal approval from the national governments, Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics noted.
“In the last couple of weeks and months, the border crossing by Russian citizens holding Schengen visas have dramatically increased. This is becoming a public security issue, this is also an issue of a moral and political nature,” he told a news conference in Lithuania.
The countries will turn back all Russian citizens with visas to enter the EU’s Schengen open border area. Exceptions will be made for humanitarian and family reasons, truck drivers and diplomats.
Ukraine army says it has recaptured over 20 towns in Kharkiv region
The Ukrainian military has said it has ha recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region as part of a counteroffensive against Moscow’s forces.
Ukrainian “military units have penetrated 50 kilometres (31 miles) beyond the enemy lines. During active operations in the Kharkiv area, more than 20 settlements have been liberated,” noted Oleksiy Gromov, a senior official in the Ukrainian military.
Ukraine has been fighting a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region, but only launched the counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region in recent days.