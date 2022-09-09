Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 198: US imposes sanctions on Iranian firms over “Ukraine war”

The Joe Biden administration has imposed new sanctions on several Iranian companies, accusing them of involvement in the production and transfer of drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

The measures by the US Department of the Treasury targeted Safiran Airport Services, a Tehran-based air transportation service provider, as well as three other firms and one individual that it claimed were involved in the manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The United States is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” Treasury official Brian Nelson stated.

Iran has earlier rejected the White House claim that Tehran is sending drones to Moscow for use in the Ukraine war.

“We are trying to avoid any actions that may lead to an escalation. We are working on stopping this war,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stated.

Ukrainian counteroffensive showing ‘clear’ progress: US

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he is “proud” that American and international assistance is helping Ukraine “liberate territory” seized by Russia.

The top US diplomat added he received a “comprehensive update” about the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces during his visit to the country.

“Again, it’s very early. But we’re seeing clear and real progress on the ground, particularly in the area around Kherson but also some interesting developments in the Donbas in the East,” Blinken told reporters before leaving Kyiv.