Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 193

Ukraine claims Russia has lost 50k troops

Ukraine’s armed forces have given their latest official estimate of Russian losses in the war so far.

They say 49,500 Russian troops have lost their lives since February but these figures are not possible to verify.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 4, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/rFg1VkEeJj — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 4, 2022

‘Morale and discipline issues’ hitting Russian troops: UK

Russian forces are suffering from “morale and discipline issues” in addition to combat fatigue and high casualties, the UK Ministry of Defence says.

A main grievance from troops probably continued to be around pay, including the high chance that “sizeable combat bonuses” were not being paid, the latest British intelligence update announced.

At least some “outright corruption” among commanders was probably involved, as well as an “inefficient military bureaucracy”, it noted.

“The Russian military has consistently failed to provide basic entitlements to troops deployed in Ukraine, including appropriate uniform, arms and rations as well as pay. This has almost certainly contributed to the continued fragile morale of much of the force,” it added.

Ukraine’s nuclear plant partly offline: IAEA