Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 193

Ukraine claims Russia has lost 50k troops
Ukraine’s armed forces have given their latest official estimate of Russian losses in the war so far.
They say 49,500 Russian troops have lost their lives since February but these figures are not possible to verify.
These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 4, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/rFg1VkEeJj
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 4, 2022
‘Morale and discipline issues’ hitting Russian troops: UK
Russian forces are suffering from “morale and discipline issues” in addition to combat fatigue and high casualties, the UK Ministry of Defence says.
A main grievance from troops probably continued to be around pay, including the high chance that “sizeable combat bonuses” were not being paid, the latest British intelligence update announced.
At least some “outright corruption” among commanders was probably involved, as well as an “inefficient military bureaucracy”, it noted.
“The Russian military has consistently failed to provide basic entitlements to troops deployed in Ukraine, including appropriate uniform, arms and rations as well as pay. This has almost certainly contributed to the continued fragile morale of much of the force,” it added.
Ukraine’s nuclear plant partly offline: IAEA
The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has said the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line after sustained shelling in the area.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi stated in a statement that the agency’s experts, who remained in Zaporizhzhia after arriving for an inspection on Thursday, were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the fourth and last operational line was down. The three others were lost earlier during the conflict.
The IAEA experts learned that the reserve line linking the facility to a nearby thermal power plant was delivering the electricity the plant generates to the external grid, the statement read. The same reserve line can also provide backup power to the plant if needed, it added.
Russian-backed authorities earlier noted the plant had been knocked offline.
‘Russia has put the world in danger’: EU Council president
The president of the European Council has paid tribute to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s “courage and professionalism” following a visit by its inspectors to the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, adding that their continued presence was “necessary” to ensure safety.
“Russia has put the word in danger,” Charles Michel said on Twitter.
Europe’s largest nuclear plant was occupied by Russia soon after it invaded Ukraine in February. Ukrainian staff who continue to operate the site say Russian troops have used it as a military base.
Michel added he spoke to the head of the UN nuclear agency, Rafael Grossi, following the long-awaited visit on Thursday. Several inspectors from the 14-member mission have remained on site.
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Economy commissioner
EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said the EU is “well prepared” in the event of a total halt in Russian gas deliveries, thanks to storage capacity and energy-saving measures.
“We are well prepared to resist Russia’s extreme use of the gas weapon,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum organised by The European House – Ambrosetti.
“We are not afraid of Putin’s decisions, we are asking the Russians to respect contracts, but if they don’t, we are ready to react,” he added.
Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday that the Nord Stream pipeline linking Russia to northern Germany, which was due to resume service Saturday after a three-day interruption for maintenance operations, would be “completely” stopped until a turbine is repaired.
Ukraine’s nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting
Europe’s largest nuclear plant was once again knocked offline in the early hours of the day amid sustained shelling that destroyed a key power line and penetrated deep into the plant, local Russian-backed authorities announced.
The claims came barely a day after a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear agency arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been caught in fierce fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian attempt to seize nuclear plant
Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia’s defence ministry has said in its daily briefing.
The ministry added a group of the Ukrainian navy, with more than 250 soldiers, attempted to land on the coast of a lake near the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine at about 11pm (20:00 GMT).
Russia announced its forces foiled the attack using military helicopters and fighter jets.