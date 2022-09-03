Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 192

IAEA mission to nuclear power plant can still be “fruitful”: Zelensky

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant can still be “fruitful” despite Russian control, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Speaking in a video address streamed at the Ambrosetti Forum, a conference held in Italy and attended by the leaders of various states and businesses, Zelensky expressed disappointment at how Russia is controlling the mission.

“The Russian military stopped the journalists traveling with the mission at a checkpoint and did not let them go any further. Obviously, the occupiers felt that in the presence of a free media it would be impossible to lie to the IAEA and the whole world,” he added.

“We did everything to ensure that the IAEA got access to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. I believe that this mission can still be fruitful,” Zelensky stated.

Earlier on Friday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the organization knows “much more” about the state of the plant after visiting. A team of inspectors will have “continued presence” at the plant, Grossi added.

Biden administration is requesting $13 billion from Congress for items related to Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden’s administration is outlining its request to Congress for the next government funding bill that includes additional money for what it is describing as “four critical needs,” including support for Ukraine as the war continues.

The White House is requesting $11.7 billion for security and economic assistance for Ukraine and an additional $2 billion “to help address the impacts Putin’s war has had on domestic energy supply and reduce energy costs in the future,” Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director Shalanda Young announced in a blog post.

Per a summary from the OMB, that $13.7 billion request includes:

$4.5 billion for equipment

$2.7 billion for military, intelligence and other defense support

$4.5 billion for direct budget support to Ukraine

$1.5 billion for “uranium to fuel US nuclear reactors to offset a potential decrease in Russian supplies and $500 million for modernizing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to reduce domestic energy costs and ensure sustainable access to energy resources.”

The request comes as lawmakers are set to return to Washington, DC, after the August recess facing a major must-pass legislative agenda item: Preventing a government shutdown by the end of the month.

So far, the US has provided approximately $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began Feb. 24, a National Security Council official told CNN. The US has also provided $7 billion in grants for direct budget support and over $1.5 billion of humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

‘Fallacious pretenses’: EU official slams Russia’s decision to shut Nord Stream

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer stated Gazprom’s complete halt to flows on Nord Stream 1 was made under “fallacious pretenses”.

“It’s also proof of Russia’s cynicism, as it prefers to flare gas instead of honoring contracts,” he wrote on Twitter.

IAEA chief says two members to leave Zaporizhzhia plant next week

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, has said six members of his team remain in the Zaporizhzhia power plant and that two of them will stay next week as part of the mission’s continuous presence at the site in the longer term.

Grossi spoke in Vienna after completing a tour in certain areas of the Russian-occupied power plant. He also said the plant is not fully functioning but not in critical sections.

Grossi also described the situation as “extremely complex and challenging”.

Grossi added he was expecting to produce a report on the site early next week and that another crisis centre was set up at the plant. He noted that he was able to inspect everything that his team had requested.

US: Russia has economic incentive to sell oil at G7 price cap