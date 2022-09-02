Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 191

Zelensky says he welcomes IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia, despite “provocations”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday, despite what he called “all the provocations of the Russian military” on the city of Enerhodar and at the station.

In his daily video message, Zelensky said it was “bad that the occupiers are trying to turn this IAEA mission — which is really necessary — into a fruitless tour of the station. I trust that this will not be allowed to happen.”

“We have specific information that Russia has done a lot of cynical things in order to deceive the [IAEA] mission, including intimidation of the Enerhodar city residents. The occupiers [force] people to lie to the IAEA representatives,” he added.

Zelensky also claimed that an agreement to allow independent journalists to accompany the IAEA delegation was not upheld.

“Unfortunately, the occupiers did not let journalists in, but organized a crowd of their propagandists,” he continued, noting, “Unfortunately, IAEA representatives did not protect representatives of independent media.”

Ukrainian military says it is focusing attacks on bridges and other Russian positions near Kherson

The Ukrainian military announced it is keeping up the pressure on Russian forces in the southern Kherson region, with attacks on several targets Thursday, including bridges across the Dnipro river.

Its Operational Command South said, “Our missile and artillery units conducted fire missions on three control points, a radar station, two points of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and equipment.”

“An attempt to establish a new pontoon crossing in the Dariivka area was also cut down by our fire,” it noted.

It added that fire against the Kakhovskyi Bridge left several additional holes, which meant it remained unusable to occupying forces.

Ukrainian forces have focused in the last two months on degrading Russian supply lines, ammunition depots and rear bases in the south.

Nuclear inspectors went to Zaporizhzhia plant despite shelling near the facility: IAEA chief

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said he and his team went to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Thursday despite shelling near the plant earlier in the day.

“Having come this far, I was not going to stop and with my courageous team we moved in. There were moments where fire was obvious,” Grossi told reporters.

“Heavy machine gun artillery, mortars two or three times were really pretty concerning, I would say, for all of us. We had splendid support from the United Nations Security team that is here with me as well. So I think we showed that the international community is there, could be there and we are continuing this,” he added.

Grossi’s remarks come as Ukraine accused Russian forces of trying to disrupt the IAEA visit to the nuclear plant by shelling in the city of Enerhodar near the facility early Thursday.

Chief of UN nuclear watchdog says he’ll continue to worry until situation at Zaporizhzhia plant stabilizes ​

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi stated Thursday he would continue to worry until the situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had stabilized.

“I worry, and I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable, which is more predictable. It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times by chance [and] by deliberation,” Grossi told reporters after his visit to the plant.

“Wherever you stand, whatever you think about this war. This is something that cannot happen and this is why we are trying to put in place certain mechanisms and the presence,” he added.

Grossi noted that the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is “not going anywhere” and will have a “continued presence” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

“We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there at the plant and it’s not moving. It’s going to stay there. We’re going to have a continued presence there at the plant,” Grossi said while speaking to reporters following a visit to the plant.

UK finance minister hopes G7 ministers will agree to a price cap on Russian oil exports

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadeem Zahawi said on Thursday that he is hopeful that G7 ministers will agree on Friday to a price cap scheme for Russian oil exports.

Speaking at an event organized by Washington, DC-based think tank American Enterprise Institute, Zahawi stated the primary reason he was in the US was “to get this oil price gap over the line.”

“We have an important meeting tomorrow with the G7 finance ministers, and I’m hopeful we’ll be able to have a statement that will mean that we can move forward at pace to deliver this oil price cap,” he added.

Russia’s government is making just as much money from energy exports as it was before its invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, inflation is surging globally.

With price caps, barrels of Russian oil could theoretically still make their way onto the global market, thereby avoiding a further supply crunch — but Moscow wouldn’t be able to keep raking in hefty profits.

Germany plans to boost liquefied natural gas capacity as Russian gas dwindles

Germany will charter a fifth floating liquefied natural gas terminal as the country looks to become independent of Russian gas imports and secure supplies for future winters, the country’s economic ministry announced Thursday.

The terminal for the import of LNG will be installed in Wilhelmshaven, a port city in northwestern Germany.

It will have a capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year and will be operated by a consortium made up of energy companies EON, Engie and Tree Energy Solutions, according to the ministry. It is scheduled to become fully operational at the end of 2023.

Germany has been under pressure from Ukraine and other nations in Europe reduce its reliance on Russian energy supplies since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“All the steps we take to free ourselves as quickly as possible from the clutches of Russian imports are more necessary than ever,” Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters on Thursday.

“It is astonishing that we have reduced the dependence on Russian gas so quickly with the development of new infrastructure, compared to the decades it took to become dependent on Russia,” Habeck continued, adding that Germany should not rely on gas being delivered through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia over the coming winter.

For future winters, the newly chartered floating unit is expected fill the gap left by Russian gas imports, which covered 55% of Germany’s demand before the invasion of Ukraine.

The five government-chartered terminals have a total capacity of 25 billion cubic meters per year, with the first set to begin pumping gas around the end of 2022.

Russian state energy giant Gazprom cut all deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday in what it said was a planned shutdown until Saturday for maintenance work.

In recent months, Gazprom has slashed flows through Nord Stream 1 to just 20% of capacity, citing maintenance issues and blaming Western sanctions on exports of technology imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.