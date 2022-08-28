Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 186

UK says it is unclear how Russia will recruit more soldiers

The UK’s defence ministry has announced it was not yet clear how Russia would achieve an announced large increase in its armed forces, but the boost was unlikely to substantially increase its combat power in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces to 2.04 million from 1.9 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month.

The UK defence ministry said in a regular update on the war that it was not clear if this would be achieved by recruiting more volunteers or by increasing conscription.

Either way it would likely not have a big impact on the war in Ukraine given “Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops; very few new contract servicemen are being recruited; and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory,” the ministry added.

Fighting continues in south, east of Ukraine

Fighting has continued in the south and east of Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces pushing ahead with a counter-offensive centred around the the city of Kherson, which was captured by Russian troops shortly after the invasion was launched on February 24.

Ukrainian strategy has focussed on destroying four bridges Russian forces must hold to supply Kherson, located at the southern end of the Dnipro river.

In the eastern Donbas region, Russian forces were continuing to target the strategic city of Bakhmut, which was shelled again Saturday, according to Russian a Ukrainian military report.

Still, Ukraine has been able to stave off the Russian advance at Bakhmut and near Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, according to the military.

Russian defence ministry says it has destroyed US-made HIMARS depot

The Russian defence ministry said in a daily briefing on Saturday that it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region that had contained US-made HIMARS rocket systems and shells for M777 Howitzers.

The announcement in June that Washington would provide the rocket systems, which are lightweight and easily maneuverable while generally considered more accurate than other systems, was considered a major battlefield gain for Ukraine.

The Russian Air Force on Saturday also added it shot down a MiG-29 aircraft in the Donetsk region in the Donbas, destroying six missile and artillery weapons depots in the Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Australia DM to boost European ties, citing Ukraine

Australia’s defence minister has said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits this week.

The trip, beginning on Monday, will be Richard Marles’ first since centre-left Labor won a general election in May.

“My visit to Europe comes at a time when the war in Ukraine has shown the importance of increasing cooperation with likeminded partners, both in Europe and the Indo-Pacific,” he stated.

EC President: Ukrainians fighting for survival but also for European values