Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 184

The world narrowly avoided a radiation accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station in Ukraine after power was cut to the two remaining working reactors, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom announced fires in the ash pits of a coal power station near the complex had disconnected the reactors from the power grid. The company blamed Russian “invaders” for the disconnection.

Zelensky stated back-up diesel generators had immediately kicked in to ensure continuous power supply. Electricity is used for cooling and safety systems at the nuclear plant.

“If the diesel generators had not turned on … if our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident,” he noted in an evening address.

“Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster,” he added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other world bodies need to act much faster to force Russian troops to leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the Ukrainian president said.

“Every minute that Russian troops remain at the nuclear power station there is a risk of global radiation catastrophe,” Zelensky added.

New shipping route announced for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Ukrainian ports

The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) announced in a statement a new shipping route under the Black Sea Grain Initiative that will come into effect on Friday.

The JCC — which has representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations — was one of the key creations of the grain deal agreed between Russia and Ukraine brokered by the UN and Turkey.

The new shipping route is 320 nautical miles long, and “it allows for shorter transit in the maritime humanitarian corridor and easier planning for the shipping industry,” according to the statement.

The route is intended for “merchant vessels going in and departing from the three Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, Pivdennyi/Yuzhny,” and it connects the ports to inspections areas inside Turkish waters, the statement added. No military ship, aircraft or drone can approach a vessel going through the corridor within a radius of 10 nautical miles.

As of last week, about 27 ships loaded with grain have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since Aug. 1, according to Turkey. More than 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food have gone to markets around the world, according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Nuclear watchdog could visit Russian-held plant in coming days: Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could travel to Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for a mission in southern Ukraine in the coming days, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko has said.

“A visit is planned. We are talking about the coming days – definitely no later than the beginning of September,” Galushchenko told Reuters news agency in an interview in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s state nuclear company said earlier that the nuclear power plant had been disconnected from the Ukrainian grid.

Galushchenko added it was vital the IAEA mission was able to see what was happening at the plant.

Russia should agree to demilitarised zone around Ukraine nuclear plant: White House