Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 183

Rescuers search through rubble after Chaplyne train attack
Rescuers are digging through the rubble at the train station in Chaplyne, a small town in eastern Ukraine after Russian missiles targeted the site and killed 22 people were killed.
“Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment there are 22 dead,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address to the United Nations Security Council.
Ukraine would hold Russia responsible for all it had done, he added.
Chaplyne lies some 145km (90 miles) west of Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
Zelensky aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko later stated Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice.
A boy was killed in the first attack when a missile hit his house, and 21 people died later when rockets hit the railway station and set fire to five train carriages, he noted.
The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow denies targeting civilians.
Russia to use Ukrainian military activity near nuclear plant for propaganda: UK
Russia is probably prepared to exploit any Ukrainian military activity near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) for propaganda purposes, the British defence ministry said in its daily update.
It also added that Russian forces have kept an “enhanced military presence” at the site, which it took control of in
While Russia maintains the military occupation of ZNPP, the principal risks to reactor operations are likely to remain disruption to the reactors’ cooling systems, damage to its back-up power supply, or errors by workers operating under pressure.
Less than third of UN member states support anti-Russian statement on Ukraine
A joint anti-Russian statement on the conflict in Ukraine, which was released on Wednesday, was supported by only 58 United Nations member states, or less than a third of the organization’s 193 members.
Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergey Kislitsa read out the document to journalists at the UN headquarters and named all the states that supported it. The statement lambastes Russia’s actions and calls on it to immediately stop combat operations.
Among the signatories of the statement are the European Union nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Turkey, several Asian and Latin American countries.
Over 6.8 mln Ukrainian refugees arrive in European countries: UNHCR
More than 6.85 million Ukrainian refugees arrived in European countries in a period from February 24 to August 23, 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced.
According to the UNHCR, more than 3.93 million of them have been registered in these countries under national assistance programs.
Thus, as of August 23, the total number of Ukrainian refugees in European countries stood at 6,858,825. Of them, 2,308,790 arrived in Russia, 1,338,339 – in Poland, 967,000 – in Germany, 415,859 – in the Czech Republic, 159,968 – in Italy, 145,000 – in Turkey, 137,637 – in Spain, and 115,200 – in the United Kingdom.
Since February 24, as many as 11,536, 470 Ukrainians have crossed into neighboring countries, and 4,984,904 people have crossed back since February 28.
Apart from that, according to the International Organization for Migration, some 6.6 million Ukrainians are internally displaced persons.
UN chief laments ‘sad and tragic’ six-month Ukraine war milestone
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the six-month anniversary of the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine a “sad and tragic milestone”.
Guterres made the comments during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour on February 24.
“The consequences of this senseless war are being felt far beyond Ukraine,” stated Guterres, referring to its effect on food and fuel prices.
Zelensky: At least 22 killed in attack on train station in southeastern Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky says the death toll has risen to 22 people in Wednesday’s attack on the Chaplyne train station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
“Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in the car, a teenager died, he was 11 years old, a Russian rocket destroyed his house. Search and rescue operations at the railway station continue. We will definitely make the occupiers answer for everything they have done. And we will certainly throw out the invaders from our land,” he added.
The attack occurred on the Chaplyne train station and at least 50 people were injured. Earlier in the day, Zelensky stated he expects the number of injured to increase.
Italy’s PM calls for EU price cap on Russian gas
European Union countries should agree upon a cap on the price of gas imported from Russia to help ease the burden of rising prices on businesses and households, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said.
“The Italian government has pressed hard at the European level for a maximum ceiling on the price of Russian gas that we import,” Draghi told a conference in the Italian town of Rimini.
“Some countries continue to oppose this idea because they fear that Moscow could interrupt supplies,” added Draghi, who will step down after a national election next month.
“But the many blocks on supplies of Russian gas this summer have shown the limits of that position,” he continued, noting the issue would be discussed at the next meeting of EU leaders.
DoD: US to provide Ukraine with counter-unmanned aerial systems to “shoot missiles out of sky”
The US will provide Ukraine VAMPIRE counter-unmanned aerial system, or counter-drone system that uses “small missiles essentially to shoot missiles out of the sky,” Department of Defense undersecretary for policy Dr. Colin Kahl told reporters on Wednesday.
The VAPIRE counter-UAS systems are included in the latest $3 billion US security assistance package for Ukraine announced Wednesday.
The US continues to “train Ukrainian forces on all systems” that the US and NATO allies are providing, Kahl said. This training has been happening on a “rolling basis,” he added.
For training on systems included in the latest package of security assistance, the US believes there is “time to train the Ukrainians on whatever system they are not familiar with,” Kahl continued.
Because the latest security assistance comes from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding — meaning it will be sourced and produced by industry partners and not directly from DoD stockpiles of weapons — it could take “months to get on contract and one, two, three years in some instances to arrive in Ukraine,” Kahl stated.
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
EU defence ministers will discuss options to set up a military training mission for Ukrainian forces at an August 29-30 meeting in Prague, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.
“As EU, we have to see what else we can do in terms of support to Ukraine and increasing the cost of this war for Russia,” Josep Borrell stated in a blog to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day, six months after Russia invaded the country.
“We will discuss this … in Prague next week, including on the issue of visas for Russian citizens and a possible EU training mission for Ukrainian armed forces,” he added.
Borrell referred to the idea of an EU military training programme at a conference in Spain on Monday, explaining that it would not be based in Ukraine, but in neighbouring countries. The 27-nation bloc has launched more than 30 missions and operations during the past 20 years aimed at peacekeeping, conflict prevention and strengthening international security outside its borders.
There have been Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on its Independence Day: Official
Russia has conducted “missile strikes across Ukrainian territory” on Wednesday, according to Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
“The aggressor … proved the expectations that we had and is conducting today missile strikes across the Ukrainian territory,” Sak told CNN’s Sara Sidner on “Amanpour.”
He said that Ukraine had “been receiving warnings about the possibility of massive missile strikes” on Ukraine’s Independence Day for nearly a week.
Wednesday marks six months since Russia’s invasion and 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.
Sak added that Ukraine had been prepared for strikes because it had been living in an “atmosphere of missile terror for six months.”
“In Kyiv today … we’ve already had eight air raid sirens. In other major cities of Ukraine, even those which are far away from the battlefield, there have been explosions, there have been missile strikes,” Sak added.
Sak said that an 11-year-old child in the Dnipro region had been killed and that residential homes had also been destroyed.
“The number of strikes, the number of regions of Ukraine which are targeted, the number of air raid sirens…this is abnormal, even by our standards,” he continued.
Russia’s ruble has stabilized after crashing at beginning of war
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, its currency — the ruble — crashed, with Moscow scrambling to prevent financial meltdown.
The United States, European Union and other Western allies imposed sanctions on much of the country’s banking system, including freezing hundreds of billions of dollars worth of reserves Moscow had been stockpiling for years to shield the economy.
Russia’s central bank introduced policies to prevent investors and companies from selling the currency and other measures that force them to buy it. Russia has also demanded that European countries make energy payments in rubles, cutting off gas supplies to customers who refused to do so.
Despite the early impact of the sanctions, they have largely failed to cripple Russia’s economy, as surging energy prices have padded the country’s coffers.
Meanwhile, Russia’s currency soared to a seven-year high against the US dollar, thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to support the ruble.
And although the country defaulted on its foreign debt in June, global markets barely reacted — the move had been widely expected, and the market had been bracing itself.
Putin will issue payments to families with children in occupied territories in Ukraine: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed its government on Wednesday to pay 10,000 rubles ($613) to families with children in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, according to the Kremlin.
According to the Kremlin’s readout, the payments will be administered to families with children aged 6 to 18 living in Zaporizhizhia, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, as well as the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.
The money amounts are scheduled to be paid by Sept. 15 to families whose children go to school in the Russian-occupied territories.
WHO: Ukraine’s health system is “shaken” but “has not collapsed” despite war
The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that Ukraine’s health system has managed to survive, despite Russia’s invasion.
“Six months of war have had a devastating impact on the health and lives of Ukraine’s people, but despite many challenges the health system has managed to survive and deliver care where and when it is needed most,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement.
The head of the WHO went on to say that “though shaken, the health system has not collapsed. WHO continues to support the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to restore disrupted services, displaced health workers, and destroyed infrastructure, which is essential not only for the health of Ukraine’s people but for the country’s resilience and recovery. But no system can deliver optimum health to its people under the stress of war, which is why we continue to call on the Russian Federation to end this war.”
Six months into Russia’s invasion, the WHO noted it has helped deliver more than “1,300 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies to Ukraine in coordination with the Ministry of Health and partners, with more on the way.”
The agency added this includes “power generators, ambulances, and oxygen supplies for medical facilities; supplies for trauma and emergency surgeries; and medicines to help treat noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). However, attacks on health continue unabated, with 473 WHO-verified attacks recorded this past half-year, resulting in at least 98 deaths and 134 injuries.”
Zelensky tells UNSC “Russia has put world on brink of radiation catastrophe”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council virtually Wednesday, urging that the organization’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), take permanent control of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant as soon as possible.
He also called on Russia to completely withdraw from the plant.
“Russia has put the world on the brink of radiation catastrophe. It is a fact that the Russian military has turned the territory of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, into a war zone. … Now Europe and neighboring regions face the threat of radiation pollution,” Zelensky said.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also stated he is “gravely concerned” by the situation at Zaporizhzhia.
“The warning lights are flashing. Any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant are simply unacceptable. Any further escalation of the situation could lead to self destruction,” Guterres added while speaking at the UN Security Council.
The UN secretariat is in close contact with the IAEA to support any mission to the power plant from Kyiv provided both Russia and Ukraine agree.
UK PM announces $66 million aid package for Ukraine during surprise visit to Kyiv
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a $66 million (54 million pounds) aid package for Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, telling the country that it “can and will win” the war against Russia.
The UK called the package “a step up in the Ukrainian’s current capability, improving their long-range surveillance and defensive targeting ability,” according to a Downing Street news release.
It comprises of 2,000 state-of-the-art drones and loitering munitions which will “enable Ukraine to better track and target invading Russian forces,” the news release said.
It also contains 850 hand-launched Black Hornet micro-drones, which are “specifically designed for use in towns and villages, and are deployed to detect approaching enemy forces,” according to the news release.
Johnson noted he came to Ukraine “to deliver the message that the United Kingdom is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win.”
According to Downing Street, during the visit, Johnson and Zelensky held talks “on the challenges of the winter ahead for the country,” during which the prime minister reiterated the “UK’s all-encompassing and unwavering support for the Ukrainian people, from humanitarian aid to supporting the investigation of war crimes and rebuilding the country’s economy.”
Biden marks Ukraine’s Independence Day with $2.98 billion security assistance announcement
US President Joe Biden marked Ukraine’s Independence Day Wednesday by reiterating the United States’ commitment to Ukraine — six months after Russia began its invasion — with a new $2.98 billion investment in security assistance.
“I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday.
Because this package falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), it will not be drawn from existing US inventories. Instead, it will come from contracts with arms manufacturers, according to a US official.
Last week, the US announced a $775 million package that included HIMARS and 105mm howitzer ammo, anti-armor missiles, mine-clearing capabilities and more. That package came through Presidential Drawdown Authority, which means it will be pulled directly from US stocks.
Biden also congratulated the people of Ukraine on 31 years of independence, noting that the country has “inspired the world,” and added that the US “looks forward to continuing to celebrate Ukraine as a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous state for decades to come.”
Macron warns of ‘sacrifices’ ahead after ‘end of abundance’
President Emmanuel Macron has warned that France faces “sacrifices” in a new era marked by climate change and instability caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I believe that we are in the process of living through a tipping point or great upheaval. Firstly because we are living through … the end of what could seem like the end of abundance,” he said during a televised address to his cabinet.
Referring to the war in Ukraine, Macron added: “Our system based on freedom in which we have become used to living, sometimes when we need to defend it, it can entail making sacrifices.”
The speech appeared designed to prepare the country for what promises to be a difficult winter ahead, with energy prices rising sharply amid Moscow’s ongoing offensive and many French families struggling with soaring inflation.
Pope Francis urges world community to prevent nuclear disaster at Zaporozhye plant
Pope Francis hopes that the international community will undertake concrete efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible and prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
“I hope that concrete moves will be taken to end the war and avoid a nuclear disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,” the ANSA news agency quoted the pope’s speech to a collective audience on Wednesday.
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located in Energodar and is under the control of Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant by using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, Russia’s air defense systems repelled the attacks, but various shells hit some infrastructure and the nuclear waste storage area.
On August 19, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi stated that active negotiations were underway to dispatch a mission from the agency to the nuclear power plant.