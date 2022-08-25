Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 183

Rescuers search through rubble after Chaplyne train attack

Rescuers are digging through the rubble at the train station in Chaplyne, a small town in eastern Ukraine after Russian missiles targeted the site and killed 22 people were killed.

“Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment there are 22 dead,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address to the United Nations Security Council.

Ukraine would hold Russia responsible for all it had done, he added.

Chaplyne lies some 145km (90 miles) west of Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko later stated Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice.

A boy was killed in the first attack when a missile hit his house, and 21 people died later when rockets hit the railway station and set fire to five train carriages, he noted.

The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Russia to use Ukrainian military activity near nuclear plant for propaganda: UK

Russia is probably prepared to exploit any Ukrainian military activity near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) for propaganda purposes, the British defence ministry said in its daily update.

It also added that Russian forces have kept an “enhanced military presence” at the site, which it took control of in

While Russia maintains the military occupation of ZNPP, the principal risks to reactor operations are likely to remain disruption to the reactors’ cooling systems, damage to its back-up power supply, or errors by workers operating under pressure.

Less than third of UN member states support anti-Russian statement on Ukraine

A joint anti-Russian statement on the conflict in Ukraine, which was released on Wednesday, was supported by only 58 United Nations member states, or less than a third of the organization’s 193 members.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergey Kislitsa read out the document to journalists at the UN headquarters and named all the states that supported it. The statement lambastes Russia’s actions and calls on it to immediately stop combat operations.

Among the signatories of the statement are the European Union nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Turkey, several Asian and Latin American countries.

Over 6.8 mln Ukrainian refugees arrive in European countries: UNHCR

More than 6.85 million Ukrainian refugees arrived in European countries in a period from February 24 to August 23, 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced.

According to the UNHCR, more than 3.93 million of them have been registered in these countries under national assistance programs.

Thus, as of August 23, the total number of Ukrainian refugees in European countries stood at 6,858,825. Of them, 2,308,790 arrived in Russia, 1,338,339 – in Poland, 967,000 – in Germany, 415,859 – in the Czech Republic, 159,968 – in Italy, 145,000 – in Turkey, 137,637 – in Spain, and 115,200 – in the United Kingdom.

Since February 24, as many as 11,536, 470 Ukrainians have crossed into neighboring countries, and 4,984,904 people have crossed back since February 28.

Apart from that, according to the International Organization for Migration, some 6.6 million Ukrainians are internally displaced persons.

UN chief laments ‘sad and tragic’ six-month Ukraine war milestone

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the six-month anniversary of the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine a “sad and tragic milestone”.

Guterres made the comments during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour on February 24.

“The consequences of this senseless war are being felt far beyond Ukraine,” stated Guterres, referring to its effect on food and fuel prices.

