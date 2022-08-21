Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 179

Russian-installed officials have reported new shelling near the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Critical safety and control systems were not damaged, said the Russian military administration in the city of Energodar, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located.

Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the Russian authorities, accused Ukraine of “nuclear terrorism”.

NATO-supplied munitions were fired from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River and hit the site in the vicinity of an administration building, Rogov said, adding four projectiles were registered.

