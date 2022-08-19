Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 177

Ukraine says Russia plans to disconnect nuclear plant’s blocks from grid
Ukraine’s Energoatom state nuclear company has announced Russian forces planned to switch off the functioning power blocks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to disconnect them from the Ukrainian power grid.
In a statement, Energoatom said it believed that Russia, which controls the power plant in southern Ukraine, was preparing to conduct a “large-scale provocation” there.
Moscow itself accused Kyiv of preparing a “provocation” at the site on Thursday.
US readies about $800m in additional Ukraine security aid
President Joe Biden’s administration is readying about $800m of additional military aid for Ukraine and could announce it as soon as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter have told the Reuters news agency.
Biden would authorise the assistance using his Presidential drawdown authority, which allows the president to transfer excess weapons from US stocks, the sources added.
Seventeen dead in two attacks on Kharkiv: Official
A total of 17 people have been killed and 42 were injured in two separate Russian attacks on the major northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to the regional governor.
Three civilians were killed and 17 wounded in a pre-dawn rocket strike, the local emergency service said. That followed a Russian attack on Kharkiv, in which the emergency service initially said 12 people were killed.
Governor Oleh Synehubov stated more bodies had been discovered as rescuers picked their way through destroyed houses.
“As of now, 17 people have died in Kharkiv … and 42 people have been injured,” he wrote on Telegram, describing the attacks as “an act of terrorism”.
Several Ukrainian civilians killed and injured in Russian missile attacks in south
Ukrainian officials reported missile and artillery attacks by Russian forces overnight Thursday on several towns and cities in the south, including Mykolaiv and Kryvih Rih.
The regional administration in Mykolaiv said the river port was attacked again with S-300 missiles. Three missiles hit the Petro Mohyla Black Sea university, causing extensive damage.
South of the city, the town of Halytsynove was struck by Russian rockets Thursday, destroying several residential buildings and injuring three people.
In neighboring Dnipropetrovsk, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, stated there was a night of “massive enemy attacks” with the cities of Nikopol and Kryvih Rih hit.
One man was killed in a village near Kryvih Rih, he added. And a 12-year boy was injured when Russian missiles hit his home near Synelnykove, which is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the front lines.
Nikopol — which is on the opposite side of the Dnipro River to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — was hit by 10 artillery shells, according to Reznichenko. Power had been disrupted and there was extensive damage, he noted.
US State Department has ‘serious problems’ with calling Russia state terror sponsor: Report
The US State Department has “serious problems” with the Senate’s recent resolution demanding Russia be placed on the terrorism blacklist, and is privately cautioning congressional members against the measure, Politico reported.
The fears stem from concerns that the move could jeopardize a fragile agreement, which has allowed merchants to begin shipping grain stuck behind Ukrainian mines in the Black Sea in recent weeks.
In July, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had privately issued an ultimatum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, demanding he “designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism – otherwise, Congress will”.
Congress has largely marched in unison toward escalation with Russia at every turn of its six-month conflict with Ukraine – a unity evident in the unanimous passage in late July of a resolution calling on Blinken to add Russia to the list of supposed state terror sponsors.
Russian villagers evacuate after ammunition base fire near Ukraine border
The inhabitants of two villages in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border were evacuated on Thursday after a nearby ammunition storage depot caught fire but no one was hurt, an official said.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, added in a statement that emergency services were investigating the cause of the fire near the settlements of Timonovo and Soloti, 15km (nine miles) from Ukraine. He did not give details.
Russian troops “can’t move anywhere further” in Ukraine: former Ukrainian defense official
Russian troops are in a situation where they “can’t move anywhere further” in Ukraine thanks to weapons provided by Western countries, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk told CNN.
“The war is in a situation where the Russians cannot move anywhere further because of the weapons the West provided us. We managed now to make them stop,” Zagorodnyuk said.
“But unfortunately at the same time we don’t have enough weapons for a proper, serious, fully-fledged counter-offensive,” he added.
The former defense minister also stated the term “stalemate” was not applicable to the situation in Ukraine.
“Usually when people use the word stalemate, they assume some sort of stability and some sort of calmness. But it’s not the case, unfortunately. It’s an extremely active war right now, there are people dying every day and there are a lot of operations, small operations happening in almost every operational direction,” Zagorodnyuk continued.
Ukraine was behind at least three explosions in Crimea — an air base, an ammunition depot and an airfield — according to a Ukrainian government report.
Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks with the UN secretary-general and Turkey’s leader.
Zelenskyy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that Russia should immediately withdraw its forces and stop shelling from the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s nuclear plant must be demilitarised: UN chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for the demilitarisation of the vast nuclear power plant held by Russia in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, and said he was gravely concerned by the situation in and around it.
Guterres, speaking to reporters after talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, said that military equipment and personnel should be withdrawn from the plant and called for efforts to ensure it is not the target of military operations.
“The facility must not be used as part of any military operation. Instead, agreement is urgently needed to reestablish Zaporizhzhia’s purely civilian infrastructure and to ensure the safety of the area,” he added.
US says it is “aware of reports” Russians have “abused and coerced” Zaporizhzhia plant staff
The US State Department announced they are “aware of reports that Russian personnel have abused and coerced” staff at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, calling Russia’s actions “reckless.”
“We applaud the Ukrainian authorities and operators for their commitment to nuclear safety and security under the most trying of circumstances. The United States condemns in the strongest terms Russia’s reckless disregard for nuclear safety and security,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
Price added the International Atomic Energy Agency must be allowed access to the plant “to help ensure the safety and security of the plant and monitoring of its nuclear material.”
Food markets starting to stabilize after agreement to unblock Black Sea ports: UN head
After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there were signs that global food markets were beginning to stabilize in the wake of the agreement to provide safe passage for merchant ships from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
“As we speak, more than 560,000 metric tons of grain and other food produced by Ukrainian farmers is making its way to markets around the world,” he noted, according to remarks from his office.
Ministers from Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which was brokered by the UN and Turkey in Istanbul on July 22.
Guterres stated that wheat prices dropped by as much as 8% following the signing of the agreement, and “the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) Food Price Index fell by 9% in July – the biggest decline since 2008.”
But he warned that supply chains are still disrupted and energy and transportation costs high.
He added it was “vital to help reverse the turmoil in the global fertilizer market that is now threatening next season’s crops – including rice, the most widely consumed staple in the world.”
After meeting with Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelensky told the news conference that he was surprised by suggestions from Erdogan that the grain deal might open a window to broader negotiations on ending the conflict.
“I told President Erdogan that I have no faith in the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said.
“The people who are killing, raping, dropping rockets on our civilian infrastructures every day cannot want peace, so they have to free our territories first,” he added.
UN chief calls for “safe, secure and unfettered access” to detention center where 150 POWs died
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the UN’s efforts to establish a fact-finding mission into the attack that killed more than 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war at Olenivka late in July.
He said the terms of reference for such a mission had been shared with Ukraine and Russia, and he had appointed a Brazilian general with long experience of peacekeeping operations, Carlos dos Santos Cruz, to lead the mission.
The Russian defense ministry announced immediately after the attack that it was inviting the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the site, but the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) later said its requests had gone unanswered.
Each side has accused the other of being behind the attack.
In remarks distributed by his office, Guterres stated the UN “will now continue to work to obtain the necessary assurances to guarantee secure access to the site and any other relevant locations.”
“The team must be able to gather and analyze necessary information. Above all, that means safe, secure and unfettered access to people, places and evidence without any interference from any party,” he added.