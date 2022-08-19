Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 177

Ukraine says Russia plans to disconnect nuclear plant’s blocks from grid

Ukraine’s Energoatom state nuclear company has announced Russian forces planned to switch off the functioning power blocks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to disconnect them from the Ukrainian power grid. In a statement, Energoatom said it believed that Russia, which controls the power plant in southern Ukraine, was preparing to conduct a “large-scale provocation” there. Moscow itself accused Kyiv of preparing a “provocation” at the site on Thursday.

US readies about $800m in additional Ukraine security aid

President Joe Biden’s administration is readying about $800m of additional military aid for Ukraine and could announce it as soon as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter have told the Reuters news agency. Biden would authorise the assistance using his Presidential drawdown authority, which allows the president to transfer excess weapons from US stocks, the sources added.

Seventeen dead in two attacks on Kharkiv: Official

A total of 17 people have been killed and 42 were injured in two separate Russian attacks on the major northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to the regional governor. Three civilians were killed and 17 wounded in a pre-dawn rocket strike, the local emergency service said. That followed a Russian attack on Kharkiv, in which the emergency service initially said 12 people were killed. Governor Oleh Synehubov stated more bodies had been discovered as rescuers picked their way through destroyed houses. “As of now, 17 people have died in Kharkiv … and 42 people have been injured,” he wrote on Telegram, describing the attacks as “an act of terrorism”.

Several Ukrainian civilians killed and injured in Russian missile attacks in south

Ukrainian officials reported missile and artillery attacks by Russian forces overnight Thursday on several towns and cities in the south, including Mykolaiv and Kryvih Rih.

The regional administration in Mykolaiv said the river port was attacked again with S-300 missiles. Three missiles hit the Petro Mohyla Black Sea university, causing extensive damage.

South of the city, the town of Halytsynove was struck by Russian rockets Thursday, destroying several residential buildings and injuring three people.

In neighboring Dnipropetrovsk, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, stated there was a night of “massive enemy attacks” with the cities of Nikopol and Kryvih Rih hit.

One man was killed in a village near Kryvih Rih, he added. And a 12-year boy was injured when Russian missiles hit his home near Synelnykove, which is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the front lines.

Nikopol — which is on the opposite side of the Dnipro River to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — was hit by 10 artillery shells, according to Reznichenko. Power had been disrupted and there was extensive damage, he noted.

US State Department has ‘serious problems’ with calling Russia state terror sponsor: Report

The US State Department has “serious problems” with the Senate’s recent resolution demanding Russia be placed on the terrorism blacklist, and is privately cautioning congressional members against the measure, Politico reported.

The fears stem from concerns that the move could jeopardize a fragile agreement, which has allowed merchants to begin shipping grain stuck behind Ukrainian mines in the Black Sea in recent weeks. In July, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had privately issued an ultimatum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, demanding he “designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism – otherwise, Congress will”. Congress has largely marched in unison toward escalation with Russia at every turn of its six-month conflict with Ukraine – a unity evident in the unanimous passage in late July of a resolution calling on Blinken to add Russia to the list of supposed state terror sponsors.

Russian villagers evacuate after ammunition base fire near Ukraine border

The inhabitants of two villages in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border were evacuated on Thursday after a nearby ammunition storage depot caught fire but no one was hurt, an official said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, added in a statement that emergency services were investigating the cause of the fire near the settlements of Timonovo and Soloti, 15km (nine miles) from Ukraine. He did not give details.

Russian troops “can’t move anywhere further” in Ukraine: former Ukrainian defense official

Russian troops are in a situation where they “can’t move anywhere further” in Ukraine thanks to weapons provided by Western countries, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk told CNN.

“The war is in a situation where the Russians cannot move anywhere further because of the weapons the West provided us. We managed now to make them stop,” Zagorodnyuk said.

“But unfortunately at the same time we don’t have enough weapons for a proper, serious, fully-fledged counter-offensive,” he added.

The former defense minister also stated the term “stalemate” was not applicable to the situation in Ukraine.

“Usually when people use the word stalemate, they assume some sort of stability and some sort of calmness. But it’s not the case, unfortunately. It’s an extremely active war right now, there are people dying every day and there are a lot of operations, small operations happening in almost every operational direction,” Zagorodnyuk continued.

Ukraine was behind at least three explosions in Crimea — an air base, an ammunition depot and an airfield — according to a Ukrainian government report.

Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks with the UN secretary-general and Turkey’s leader.

Zelenskyy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that Russia should immediately withdraw its forces and stop shelling from the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s nuclear plant must be demilitarised: UN chief