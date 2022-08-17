Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 175: UN chief to meet with Zelensky and Erdogan in Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia fired on northern city from Belarus

Russia flew Su-34 fighter jets in Belarussian airspace to launch missiles on the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, a major transportation hub that links to the capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed.

The strike on the northern city Tuesday damaged an airfield and surrounding infrastructure, officials said, adding that Russia had also used Kh-59 tactical land-attack missiles.

Elsewhere in the northern and eastern regions of the country, fighting raged as Russian forces focused on taking territories still under Ukrainian control. Ukrainian officials reported shelling in multiple cities including Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

The city of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest, was also targeted.

“In the Bohorodychne district, enemy tried to conduct an offensive battle, was unsuccessful, and withdrew. Fighting continues near Mazanivka and Novodmytrivka,” the military’s General Staff said, noting, “The enemy was conducting aerial reconnaissance in the Kramatorsk area. Near Spirne, the invaders decided to go on the offensive, suffered losses and retreated.”

The General Staff added that Russian forces had also been trying to take control of the Donetsk town of Bakhmut but Ukrainian forces continue to hold it, despite air and missile strikes, and intense shelling.

“[Russia] led offensive and assault actions near Zalizne, Shumy and Zaitseve, was unsuccessful, withdrew,” the General Staff said, adding, “Fighting continues in the Soledar and Bakhmutske districts.”

Satellite images show first grain shipment out of Ukraine in Syria

The first shipment of grain to leave Ukraine under a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey in late July, appears to have ended up in Syria, satellite images from Planet Labs PBC analysed by The Associated Press show. The arrival of the ship in Syria has raised eye-brows, as Damascus remains closely aligned with Russia and has cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine. Syria had previously received Ukrainian grain taken from Russian-occupied areas in the weake of the February 24 invasion. The arrival of the cargo ship Razoni in Syria comes after the government in Kyiv praised the ship’s initial departure from the port of Odesa as a sign that Ukraine could safely ship out its barley, corn, sunflower oil and wheat to a hungry world where global food prices have spiked since the invasion began. But its arrival in Syria’s port of Tartus shows how complicated and murky international trade and shipping can be.

Zelensky warns Ukrainians in occupied areas to stay clear of Russian military sites

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Ukrainians living in occupied areas to stay clear of Russian forces’ military facilities. “Every day and every night, we see new reports of explosions in the territory temporarily occupied by the occupiers. I am asking now all our people in Crimea, in other areas, in the south of the country, in the occupied areas of Donbas and Kharkiv region to be very careful. Please do not go near the military facilities of the Russian army and all those places where they store ammunition and equipment, where they keep their headquarters,” Zelensky said in his daily video message. Zelensky’s remarks follow a series of explosions in Crimea Tuesday and a surge in attacks on Russian ammunition depots and supply lines in occupied parts of southern Ukraine in recent weeks. “The reasons for the explosions in the occupied territories can be different, very different. Including, I quote the definition of the occupiers themselves as ‘bungling,’ but they all have the same meaning. The destruction of the logistics of the occupiers, their ammunition, military and other equipment, and command posts saves the lives of our people,” he added. Ukraine has not officially announced it was responsible for last week’s major attack on an airbase in Crimea, which destroyed at least seven military aircraft, nor Tuesday’s explosions that appear to have destroyed a large stock of munitions. Referring to long queues of traffic seen leaving Crimea for Russia last week, after the air base attack, Zelesnky stated, “The queue these days to leave Crimea for Russia via the bridge proves that the absolute majority of citizens of the terrorist state already understand or at least feel that Crimea is not a place for them. “

Russians are shelling positions up to 800 times daily: Ukrainian official

Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, has acknowledged that Russian forces “continue to advance” in Donbas but said the “intense” situation is “fully controlled.”

“I have informed my counterpart about the situation at the front line. It is intense but fully controlled,” Zaluzhny stated after talking with Gen. Wayne Donald Eyre, chief of the Defence Staff of Canada.

Zaluzhny added that “the enemy continues to advance along the entire front line. At the same time, the enemy carries out approximately 700-800 [actions of] shelling of our positions every day, using from 40 to 60,000 pieces of ammunition.”

That estimate is in line with many made by Western analysts about the volume of ammunition being used by Russian forces, after a relative lull in early July.

“The enemy’s main efforts are concentrated on pushing our troops back from the Donetsk oblast. The most intense situation is now on the axis of Avdiivka-Pisky-Mariinka,” Zaluzhny continued.

That axis is a stretch of some 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Donetsk.

Half million tons of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

More than half a million tonnes of grain have been exported from Ukraine across the Black Sea since the beginning of August, the United Nations has announced.

Since Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN agreed to open the Black Sea route at the end of July, 36 passages have been approved, the UN said, adding that 21 ships left Ukraine for the Bosporus Strait and 15 moved through the channel in the direction of the war-torn country.

Ukraine nuclear agency reports cyberattack on its website