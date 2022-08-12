Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 170

UN nuclear watchdog: Fighting near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could have “serious consequences”

The head of the United Nations’s nuclear watchdog told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Thursday that fighting close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine had caused some damage to the facility and called for an immediate inspection mission to be allowed to visit the plant.

However, Russia and Ukraine have been unwilling to agree to such a mission and thus the plant ends up caught in the crossfire.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi outlined the parts of the plant that have been knocked out due to attacks.

Speaking from Istanbul by video link, Grossi said the situation at Zaporizhzhia had recently been “deteriorating rapidly to the point of being very alarming.”

Grossi stressed right now, “IAEA experts believe that there is no immediate threat to nuclear safety,” but “that could change at any moment.” He warned of a potential nuclear radiation leak and said that would be “unacceptable.”

“Any military action jeopardizing nuclear safety, nuclear security, must stop immediately,” Grossi continued, adding, “These military actions near to such a large nuclear facility could lead to very serious consequences.”

Grossi stated the situation at the nuclear plant had reached a “grave hour” and insisted that the “IAEA must be allowed to conduct its mission to Zaporizhzhia as soon as possible.”

The plant — which is the largest nuclear power facility in Europe — was taken over by Russian forces in early March, along with the town of Enerhodar, where the complex is located.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the plant.

US supports calls for “demilitarized zone” around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The United States supports calls for a “demilitarized zone” around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a US State Department spokesperson stated.

“Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous and irresponsible – and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine, and support Ukrainian calls for a demilitarized zone around the nuclear power plant,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Russia is accused of using the nuclear power plant as a military base. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week cited reports “that Russia is using this plant as the equivalent of a human shield, but a nuclear shield in the sense that it’s firing on Ukrainian from around the plant.”

“And of course, the Ukrainians cannot and will not fire back, lest there be a terrible accident involving a nuclear plant. So this is the height of irresponsibility,” he added.

Both Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for attacks.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was maximizing the risk of a nuclear disaster at the facility, and the United Nations secretary general stated he was “gravely concerned about the situation.”

“We must be clear that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, or anywhere else, could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond,” Antonio Guterres noted.

On Wednesday, the G7 Foreign Ministers in a joint statement demanded “that Russia immediately hand back full control to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine, of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant as well as of all nuclear facilities within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders to ensure their safe and secure operations.”

“We remain profoundly concerned by the serious threat that the seizure of Ukrainian nuclear facilities and other actions by Russian armed forces pose to the safety and security of these facilities, significantly raising the risk of a nuclear accident or incident and endangering the population of Ukraine, neighboring states and the international community,” they stressed.

Radiation levels at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant are within the normal range despite renewed shelling on the site, Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom reported on Thursday.

Zelensky urges world to ‘react immediately’ on Russian-controlled nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the international community to “react immediately” to force Russian forces to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that has been shelled in recent days. “The entire world must react immediately to chase out the occupiers from Zaporizhzhia. Only the Russians’ full withdrawal … would guarantee nuclear safety for all of Europe,” Zelenskyy stated in his daily video address.

WHO says attacks on medical facility depriving Ukrainians of healthcare

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported it has verified 445 attacks on medical facilities and service providers since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, resulting in 105 injuries and 86 deaths. “These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers, and undermine health systems,” the United Nations agency said in its latest report. “Access to health care continues to be severely impacted due to security concerns, restricted mobility, broken supply chains and mass displacement,” it added. WHO announced 6.2 million people had crossed to Europe as refugees, while 6.6 million were internally displaced inside Ukraine as of July 23.

IAEA chief demands agency be given access to nuclear plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has demanded access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “as soon as possible” to ascertain its safety after multiple strikes hit the compound. “I ask that both sides cooperate… and allow for a mission of the IAEA to proceed as soon as possible,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said in an address to the United Nations Security Council. Grossi added the IAEA had received updates from both Ukraine and Russia, but that the information provided was often contradictory. “So I propose, I plead to call this mission as soon as possible,” he said, adding that preventing a nuclear disaster was a “collective responsibility”.

Ukraine seeks to evacuate eastern region of Donetsk before winter

Ukraine is aiming to evacuate two-thirds of residents from areas it controls in the eastern battleground region of Donetsk before winter, partly out of concern people will not be able to stay warm amid war-damaged infrastructure, the deputy prime minister has said. The government plans to evacuate some 220,000 people out of approximately 350,000, including 52,000 children, Iryna Vereshchuk told a news conference. She added thousands should leave before winter comes because the fighting has destroyed power and heating infrastructure.

Western countries pledge $1.55bn in military aid to Ukraine

Western countries have committed more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in cash, equipment and training to boost Ukraine’s military capabilities in its war against Russia, Danish defence minister Morten Bodskov has noted. The money, which was pledged by a group of 26 countries at a conference in Copenhagen, will be used to supply existing weapons, missiles and ammunition, increase weapon production for Ukraine, train Ukrainian soldiers, and de-mine war-torn areas in Ukraine. “We will continue to assist Ukraine in its military needs,” Bodskov told journalists at the end of the conference.

Ukraine fearful of ‘tragedy’ at nuclear plant

Ukraine’s interior minister has said Ukraine is making contingency plans to face any scenario at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, including evacuating people from the area. “The plant is as of today not only in the hands of the enemy, but in the hands of uneducated specialists who could potentially allow for a tragedy to happen,” interior minister Denys Monastyrsky told Reuters in an interview. “Of course, it’s difficult to even imagine the scale of the tragedy which could come into effect if Russians continue their actions there,” he added. Moscow and Kyiv have each accused the other of striking the compound on Thursday and over the weekend.

Russia blames Ukraine of ‘monstrous’ actions in Zaporizhzhia

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations has accused Ukraine of “criminal attacks” on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that are “pushing the world to the brink of a nuclear catastrophe”.

“We repeatedly warned our Western colleagues that if they didn’t talk some sense into the Kyiv regime, then it would take the most monstrous and irrational steps, the consequences of which will reverberate far beyond the borders of Ukraine,” Vasily Nebenzya said in an address to the UN Security Council.

“Unfortunately, that is what is now happening,” he added.

Russia is “maximizing” risk of nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of maximizing the risk of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was taken over by Russian forces in early March.

Addressing a meeting of allies from across northern Europe, Zelensky recalled the Chernobyl disaster.

“If the Soviet authorities tried to hide the Chernobyl disaster and its full consequences, then the Russian authorities are much more cynical and dangerous. They themselves do everything to maximize the risk of a nuclear disaster and lie to the whole world that someone else is allegedly to blame,” he said.

Zelensky accused Russia of turning the nuclear power plant into a “battlefield.”

“The Russian occupation army is using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for terror and armed provocations,” he added.

The Ukrainian president also reiterated his demand that Russia be declared a terrorist state and also urged tougher sanctions.

Russia “simply would not have a combat-ready army in modern conditions if it were not for imported parts. Electronics, optics and many other parts of foreign production are used in the creation of missiles, drones, means of communication, armored vehicles, etc. This flow of technical assistance to Russian terror must be completely stopped,” he continued.

Ukraine also needs continued supply of weapons in order to force Russia to “finally think about finding a peaceful solution,” Zelensky said, adding an appeal for financial support.

Ukraine’s monthly deficit of is about $5 billion dollars, he told the Allied conference. “Ukraine needs reconstruction. Now. We need to carry out demining. And, of course, we need to prepare defenses for winter conditions,” he stated.

“Financial support for our state, for the budget and for fast recovery is as vital as weapons and ammunition for our army and sanctions against Russia,” he noted.

UN chief urges demilitarised zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has called for military activity around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex to end as the UN Security Council met to discuss the situation. “The facility must not be used as part of any military operation. Instead, urgent agreement is needed at a technical level on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the area,” Guterres said in a statement. The United States backed the call for a demilitarised zone around the plant, the US under-secretary for arms control and international security, Bonnie Jenkins, told the Security Council. She added a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “cannot wait any longer”.

