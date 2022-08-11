Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 169

Airstrikes hit Russian targets in south: Ukrainian military
Ukraine’s military said it carried out six airstrikes against Russian targets in southern Ukraine on Wednesday.
Russian forces were hit in the Beryslav district of Kherson and ammunition depots were destroyed in Bashtanka and Barvinka, officials stated.
Russian command posts, one located in the village of Chervonyi Maisk along the Dnipro River, were also destroyed, they added.
Moscow and Kyiv trade blame over nuclear plant attack
Ukraine has accused Russia on Wednesday of killing at least 13 people and wounding 10 with rockets fired from around a captured nuclear power plant in the centre of the country, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukrainian forces to return fire.
“The cowardly Russians can’t do anything more so they strike towns ignobly hiding at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power station,” Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said on social media.
Ukraine announced about 500 Russian troops are at the plant, where Ukrainian technicians continue to work.
Meanwhile, Russian news agencies reported that Russian anti-aircraft defence systems had thwarted Ukrainian attacks the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as on the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.
UK: Russia’s military industrial capacity is ‘under significant strain’
Russia has long considered the defence industry to be one of its most important export successes.
But the British ministry of defence said that Russia’s military industrial capacity is “under significant strain”, and that the credibility of many of its weapon systems has been undermined by their association with Russian forces’ poor performance in the Ukraine war.
In its daily brief, the UK also added that Russia will face difficulties in carrying out some export orders for armoured fighting vehicles, due to Western sanctions and the exceptional demand for vehicles for Russia’s own forces in Ukraine.
Heavy fighting near Donetsk
Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky as Russia pressed its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region.
An official with the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic stated Pisky, on the front lines just 10km (6 miles) northwest of provincial capital Donetsk, was under the control of Russian and separatist forces.
“It’s hot in Pisky. The town is ours but there remain scattered pockets of resistance in its north and west,” the official, Danil Bezsonov, noted on the instant messaging service Telegram.
Ukrainian officials denied that the heavily fortified town, a key to the defence of Donetsk, had fallen.
Zelensky says military will respond to Russian shelling of Marhanets killed at least 13 people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country’s military will respond to Russia’s shelling of Marhanets, which killed at least 13 people and injured another 10.
“The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, and our law enforcement agencies will not leave today’s Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian president went on to say the quickest way to end the war would be to inflict as many casualties as possible on Russia.
“The question of time actually directly depends on the question of the losses that Russia will suffer,” he continued, noting, “The more losses the occupiers have, the sooner we will be able to liberate our land and guarantee Ukraine’s security.”
“This is what everyone who defends our state and helps Ukraine should think about: how to inflict the greatest possible losses on the occupiers so that the time of the war is shorter,” he added.
Zelensky went on to reiterate the Ukraine would liberate the entire country from Russian occupation.
“We expelled the Russian army from the northern regions. We expelled the invaders from our Zmiinyi island. They already feel that the time has come to flee from Kherson and from the south of our country in general,” he said.
“There will be a time when they will flee from the Kharkiv region, from Donbas, from Crimea… And everyone who can help this should help this,” he added.
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged European Union and G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens, citing what he said was their support for the invasion of Ukraine.
“Russians overwhelmingly support the war on Ukraine. They must be deprived of the right to cross international borders until they learn to respect them,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.
His plea echoed an earlier call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Western countries to impose a one-year travel ban on Russians, stating they should be forced to “live in their own world until they change their philosophy”.
First wartime wheat shipments from Ukraine expected next week: UN
A top UN official has said the first wartime wheat from Ukraine should ship next week under a landmark deal also signed by Russia aimed at tackling the global food crisis.
The first 12 ships to leave the three Black Sea ports designated by the agreement were carrying 370,000 tonnes of corn and foodstuffs, according to Frederick Kenney, interim UN coordinator at the joint centre in Istanbul overseeing the deal.
But that should change once the ships docked in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion leave their ports, and new ones come in to pick up wheat that has accumulated with this year’s harvest, Kenney told reporters.
Six killed in Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut: Governor
Alleged Russian attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut have killed at least six people and left three others injured, the regional governor claimed.
“The Russians bombed the city with a multiple rocket launcher, hitting a residential area. According to initial information, 12 residential buildings have been damaged and four are on fire,” Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian attack hits bridge in Russian-occupied south: Military
Ukraine hit one of two bridges across the Dnieper river in the Russian-occupied south and added to damage that was inflicted by earlier attacks, the southern military command has said.
The attacks on the Kakhovskyi bridge aim to create problems for Russian logistics, the command said in a Facebook post. The bridge is “unfit for use”, it added.
‘Big uptick’ in applications for Ukraine grain shipments expected: UN
The United Nations expects to see a “big uptick” in applications for ships to export Ukraine grain after transit procedures were agreed upon by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations, a senior UN official has stated.
The number of inbound vessels is expected to “grow in the near future” as grain deals are made, said Frederick Kenney, interim UN coordinator at the Joint Coordination Centre for the Black Sea Initiative.
China calls US ‘main instigator’ of Ukraine crisis
China, which Russia has sought as an ally since being cold-shouldered by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, has called the United States the “main instigator” of the conflict.
In an interview with Russian state news agency TASS published on Wednesday, China’s ambassador to Moscow accused Washington of backing Russia into a corner with repeated expansions of the NATO transatlantic military alliance.
“As the initiator and main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington, while imposing unprecedented comprehensive sanctions on Russia, continues to supply arms and military equipment to Ukraine,” Zhang Hanhui was quoted as saying.
“Their ultimate goal is to exhaust and crush Russia with a protracted war and the cudgel of sanctions,” he added.
Zhang also noted Sino-Russian relations had entered “the best period in history, characterised by the highest level of mutual trust, the highest degree of interaction, and the greatest strategic importance”.
Ukraine: 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea explosions
Ukraine’s air force has said that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in the explosions that rocked a Russian air base in the annexed Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday.
The air force’s claim, posted on Facebook alongside the overall losses Kyiv says Russia has suffered during the war, came amid speculation the blasts were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the conflict.
The explosions, which killed one person and wounded 14 others, according to Crimea’s governor, sent tourists fleeing in panic as plumes of smoke towered over the nearby coastline.
Russia has announced the explosions were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of an attack. Kyiv, for its part, has suggested the blasts could have been caused by Russian incompetence or an attack by partisans.
Second grain ship docks at Ukrainian port for loading: Minister
The second commercial ship to arrive in a Ukrainian port since the start of Russia’s invasion has docked in the port of Chornomorsk and is ready to load grain, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister has noted.
“OSPREY S is ready to export 30 000 thousand tons of corn. Let’s keep working!,” infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.