Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 169

Airstrikes hit Russian targets in south: Ukrainian military

Ukraine’s military said it carried out six airstrikes against Russian targets in southern Ukraine on Wednesday.

Russian forces were hit in the Beryslav district of Kherson and ammunition depots were destroyed in Bashtanka and Barvinka, officials stated.

Russian command posts, one located in the village of Chervonyi Maisk along the Dnipro River, were also destroyed, they added.

Moscow and Kyiv trade blame over nuclear plant attack

Ukraine has accused Russia on Wednesday of killing at least 13 people and wounding 10 with rockets fired from around a captured nuclear power plant in the centre of the country, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukrainian forces to return fire.

“The cowardly Russians can’t do anything more so they strike towns ignobly hiding at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power station,” Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said on social media.

Ukraine announced about 500 Russian troops are at the plant, where Ukrainian technicians continue to work.

Meanwhile, Russian news agencies reported that Russian anti-aircraft defence systems had thwarted Ukrainian attacks the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as on the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.

UK: Russia’s military industrial capacity is ‘under significant strain’

Russia has long considered the defence industry to be one of its most important export successes.

But the British ministry of defence said that Russia’s military industrial capacity is “under significant strain”, and that the credibility of many of its weapon systems has been undermined by their association with Russian forces’ poor performance in the Ukraine war.

In its daily brief, the UK also added that Russia will face difficulties in carrying out some export orders for armoured fighting vehicles, due to Western sanctions and the exceptional demand for vehicles for Russia’s own forces in Ukraine.

Heavy fighting near Donetsk

Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky as Russia pressed its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region. An official with the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic stated Pisky, on the front lines just 10km (6 miles) northwest of provincial capital Donetsk, was under the control of Russian and separatist forces. “It’s hot in Pisky. The town is ours but there remain scattered pockets of resistance in its north and west,” the official, Danil Bezsonov, noted on the instant messaging service Telegram. Ukrainian officials denied that the heavily fortified town, a key to the defence of Donetsk, had fallen.

Zelensky says military will respond to Russian shelling of Marhanets killed at least 13 people

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country’s military will respond to Russia’s shelling of Marhanets, which killed at least 13 people and injured another 10.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, and our law enforcement agencies will not leave today’s Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian president went on to say the quickest way to end the war would be to inflict as many casualties as possible on Russia.

“The question of time actually directly depends on the question of the losses that Russia will suffer,” he continued, noting, “The more losses the occupiers have, the sooner we will be able to liberate our land and guarantee Ukraine’s security.”

“This is what everyone who defends our state and helps Ukraine should think about: how to inflict the greatest possible losses on the occupiers so that the time of the war is shorter,” he added.

Zelensky went on to reiterate the Ukraine would liberate the entire country from Russian occupation.

“We expelled the Russian army from the northern regions. We expelled the invaders from our Zmiinyi island. They already feel that the time has come to flee from Kherson and from the south of our country in general,” he said.

“There will be a time when they will flee from the Kharkiv region, from Donbas, from Crimea… And everyone who can help this should help this,” he added.

Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians

Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged European Union and G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens, citing what he said was their support for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russians overwhelmingly support the war on Ukraine. They must be deprived of the right to cross international borders until they learn to respect them,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

His plea echoed an earlier call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Western countries to impose a one-year travel ban on Russians, stating they should be forced to “live in their own world until they change their philosophy”.

First wartime wheat shipments from Ukraine expected next week: UN

A top UN official has said the first wartime wheat from Ukraine should ship next week under a landmark deal also signed by Russia aimed at tackling the global food crisis.

The first 12 ships to leave the three Black Sea ports designated by the agreement were carrying 370,000 tonnes of corn and foodstuffs, according to Frederick Kenney, interim UN coordinator at the joint centre in Istanbul overseeing the deal.

But that should change once the ships docked in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion leave their ports, and new ones come in to pick up wheat that has accumulated with this year’s harvest, Kenney told reporters.

Six killed in Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut: Governor