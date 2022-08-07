Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 165

First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war
A foreign-flagged ship has arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has stated.
The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S docked in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.
“We are doing [everything] possible to ensure that our ports can receive and handle more vessels. In particular, we plan to reach the level of at least three to five vessels per day in two weeks’,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.
Ukraine is resuming grain exports after a deal with Russia brokered by Turkish and UN officials.
Ukraine eventually aims to ship out three million tonnes a month from its Black Sea ports, the minister added.
First Ukraine grain shipment’s arrival in Lebanon postponed
The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia’s invasion will no longer arrive in the northern Lebanese port city of Tripoli on Sunday as planned, Ukraine’s embassy in Beirut has told AFP.
“Tomorrow’s arrival of [the] Razoni ship is postponed,” the embassy told the news agency in a message, without specifying the reason for the delay.
Updates regarding an arrival ceremony “will be sent later when we get information about [the] exact day and time of the arrival of the ship”, it added.
An official following the shipment said the vessel might not dock in Lebanon if the cargo’s owner manages to sell it elsewhere.