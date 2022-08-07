Sunday, August 7, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldEurope

Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 165

By IFP Media Wire
Russia Ukraine War

Russia, wary of NATO’s eastward expansion, began a military campaign in Ukraine on February 24 after the Western-leaning Kiev government turned a deaf ear to Moscow’s calls for its neighbor to maintain its neutrality. In the middle of the mayhem, Moscow and Kiev are trying to hammer out a peaceful solution to the conflict. Follow the latest about the Russia-Ukraine conflict here:

First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war

A foreign-flagged ship has arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has stated.

The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S docked in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

“We are doing [everything] possible to ensure that our ports can receive and handle more vessels. In particular, we plan to reach the level of at least three to five vessels per day in two weeks’,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine is resuming grain exports after a deal with Russia brokered by Turkish and UN officials.

Ukraine eventually aims to ship out three million tonnes a month from its Black Sea ports, the minister added.

First Ukraine grain shipment’s arrival in Lebanon postponed

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia’s invasion will no longer arrive in the northern Lebanese port city of Tripoli on Sunday as planned, Ukraine’s embassy in Beirut has told AFP.

“Tomorrow’s arrival of [the] Razoni ship is postponed,” the embassy told the news agency in a message, without specifying the reason for the delay.

Updates regarding an arrival ceremony “will be sent later when we get information about [the] exact day and time of the arrival of the ship”, it added.

An official following the shipment said the vessel might not dock in Lebanon if the cargo’s owner manages to sell it elsewhere.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks