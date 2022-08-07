Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 165

First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war

A foreign-flagged ship has arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has stated.

The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S docked in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

“We are doing [everything] possible to ensure that our ports can receive and handle more vessels. In particular, we plan to reach the level of at least three to five vessels per day in two weeks’,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine is resuming grain exports after a deal with Russia brokered by Turkish and UN officials.

Ukraine eventually aims to ship out three million tonnes a month from its Black Sea ports, the minister added.

First Ukraine grain shipment’s arrival in Lebanon postponed