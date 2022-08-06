Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 164

US readies $1bn weapons package for Ukraine

The United States is preparing a new $1bn security assistance package for Ukraine, which will include munitions for long-range weapons and armoured medical transport vehicles, according the Reuters news agency.

The package would be one of the largest so far and is expected to be announced as early as Monday, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The US has given about $8.8bn in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The officials, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, stated that President Joe Biden had not yet signed the next weapons package, and cautioned that weapons packages can change in value and content before they are signed.

However, if signed in its current form, it would be valued at $1bn and include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) as well as some 50 M113 armoured medical transports.

The Pentagon recently announced Ukrainians would be allowed to receive medical treatment at a US military hospital in Germany near Ramstein air base.

