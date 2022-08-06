Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 164

US readies $1bn weapons package for Ukraine
The United States is preparing a new $1bn security assistance package for Ukraine, which will include munitions for long-range weapons and armoured medical transport vehicles, according the Reuters news agency.
The package would be one of the largest so far and is expected to be announced as early as Monday, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The US has given about $8.8bn in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24.
The officials, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, stated that President Joe Biden had not yet signed the next weapons package, and cautioned that weapons packages can change in value and content before they are signed.
However, if signed in its current form, it would be valued at $1bn and include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) as well as some 50 M113 armoured medical transports.
The Pentagon recently announced Ukrainians would be allowed to receive medical treatment at a US military hospital in Germany near Ramstein air base.
Ukraine-Russia trade blame over nuclear plant attacks
Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of striking Europe’s largest nuclear site, causing a reactor stoppage.
Russian troops have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine since the early days of their invasion and Kyiv has accused them of storing heavy weapons at the site. Moscow, in turn, has accused Ukrainian forces of targeting the plant.
“Three strikes were recorded on the site of the plant, near one of the power blocks where the nuclear reactor is located,” Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power plant operator Energoatom said in a statement.
“There are risks of hydrogen leakage and radioactive spraying. The fire danger is high,” it added.
Amnesty says it ‘fully stands by’ report on Ukraine criticised by Kyiv
Amnesty International has said it stands by its accusation that Ukraine is endangering civilians by creating army bases in residential areas to counter Russian forces, after a report from the rights group prompted a furious response from Kyiv.
“The findings … were based on evidence gathered during extensive investigations which were subject to the same rigorous standards and due diligence processes as all of Amnesty International’s work,” the organisation’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard told AFP.
Callamard expressed concern that the Ukraine government’s “reaction risks chilling legitimate and important discussion of these topics.”
Andriy Zagorodnyuk, an analyst at Ukraine’s Centre for Defence Strategies, told Al Jazeera that the report contained “some facts” but placed them out of context.
“In some villages, the military took schools and used them for military purposes, but what it doesn’t say is that none of these schools are working,” he added.
1,000 Ukrainian patients transferred to European hospitals since war began: EU official
The European Union has coordinated the evacuation of some 1,000 Ukrainian patients in need of urgent care to hospitals in 18 member states since the Russian invasion began, an EU Commission spokesperson said.
To relieve pressure on local hospitals, the EU has been coordinating patient transfers to other European countries who have available hospital capacity,” spokesperson Miriam Garcia Ferrer sفشفثی.
“The [EU] Commission stands ready to continue coordinating this assistance,” she added.
The World Health Organization told CNN on Friday that it has so far recorded 434 verified attacks on healthcare in Ukraine since the invasion started that have killed at least 85 people and injured 101 more.
Russia imposes entry bans on 62 Canadians
Russia says it has imposed entry bans on 62 Canadian citizens including government officials, in the latest retaliatory move against Western nationals.
The Russian foreign ministry announced in a statement that the list included figures known for “their malicious activity in the fight against the ‘Russian world’ and our traditional values”.
Putin, Erdogan agree on partial payments for gas in roubles
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to switch part of payments for Russian gas to the rouble currency, Interfax news agency has reported, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
During a four-hour meeting at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, the two leaders also agreed to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture and construction industries, Russia’s news agency TASS reported.
They also stressed the need to ensure the implementation of the Istanbul grain agreements, including unimpeded exports of Russian grain.
US warns Africa to bear brunt of food crisis created by Ukraine war
The United States ambassador to the United Nations has warned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cause 40 million people to be cut off from reliable food sources.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is currently on a visit to Ghana, said that sub-Saharan Africa will be the hardest hit region by the crisis.
She added that Washington had seen “no indication that Russia will accept a diplomatic solution” to the war in Ukraine.
The Black Sea region is a big source of food supplies for the global market, with Ukraine and Russia being key suppliers of wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil that millions of people in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia rely on.