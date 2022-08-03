Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 161

G7 considers “prohibition” on transportation of Russian oil globally unless purchased at or below set price

The G7 is considering further options to stop Russia “profiting from its war of aggression and to curtail Russia’s ability to wage war,” according to a statement from the forum’s foreign ministers on Tuesday.

Such options could include “a comprehensive prohibition of all services that enable transportation of Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products globally” unless the oil was purchased at or below a set price, the statement added.

The foreign ministers stated Russia is using energy as “a tool of geopolitical coercion” and that they would work together to reduce G7 countries demand on Russian energy, while protecting the most vulnerable groups from the impacts of supply disruptions and rising prices.

US slaps sanctions on Russian businessmen, heads of freed Ukrainian regions

The US authorities have imposed restrictions against a number of Russian entrepreneurs, officials, heads of the leadership of liberated Ukrainian regions and other persons, according to statements released by the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury on Tuesday.

In particular, sanctions have been imposed against businessmen Andrey Guryev, Viktor Rashnikov, Anton Urusov and Natalya Popova, as well as the Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva, according to documents. They are regarded as representatives of “elites close to the Kremlin.”

Guryev is the founder and former Deputy Chairman of PhosAgro, Russia’s producer of fertilizers. His son has also been put on the sanctions list. Rashnikov is the majority owner and chairman of the Board of Directors of MMK. Restrictions have also been imposed against the company. Kabaeva is the current head of the National Media Group, Popova is First Deputy Director of Innopraktika, a technology company in Russia, whereas Urusov is Vice President of Russian Direct Investment Fund, which was sanctioned earlier, according to the Department of the Treasury’s statement.

Three oligarchs have been put on the sanctions list, among them Dmitry Pumpyansky, Andrey Melnichenko, and Alexander Ponomarenko, according to the Department of State.

Restrictions have also been imposed against Vladimir Saldo, head of the Kherson Region’s Military-Civilian Administration, his deputy Kirill Stremousov, head of the government that have been formed in the region, Sergey Yeliseyev, as well as Mariupol Mayor in the DPR Konstantin Ivashchenko. Those persons undermine the political stability in Ukraine, according to the Department of State.

The US State Department also announced it was placing visa restrictions on 893 Russian officials and members of the military for playing a role in actions against Ukraine, as well as 31 foreign officials from unnamed nations over support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The department was also imposing sanctions on 24 Russian defense and technology companies in an effort to “further isolate Russia’s defense and high-technology industries and limit their contributions to Moscow’s war machine,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement.

US responsible for Ukrainian ‘war crimes’: Russian MoD

Washington bears “political, criminal, and moral responsibility” for “war crimes” committed by the Ukrainian military, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement came in response to an interview by a top Ukrainian spy, who revealed that Kiev consults with Washington before using US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and that Washington actually has veto power over decision-making.

“All this irrefutably proves that Washington, contrary to the statements of the White House and the Pentagon, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. It is the Biden administration that is directly responsible for all the Kiev-approved missile attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the settlements across Donbass and other regions that caused mass civilian casualties,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has stated.

According to Moscow, US-supplied HIMARS systems have repeatedly been used by Kiev forces to target facilities that were not legitimate military targets. Arguably the most dire recent example of this strategy was an attack on a penal colony in Elenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which was housing Ukrainian POWs, including fighters with the notorios neo-Nazi Azov regiment. The attack left at least 50 prisoners dead and another 73 injured.

“The Joe Biden administration, together with Zelensky, bears political, criminal, and moral responsibility for the massacre in Elenovka and other war crimes in Ukraine,” Konashenkov added.

The explosive interview with a Ukrainian senior intelligence official, Major General Vadim Skibitsky, was published by The Telegraph newspaper on Monday. The spy revealed Kiev’s troops were getting feedback from Washington and London before launching HIMARS rockets. This allows “Washington to stop any potential attacks if they were unhappy with the intended target,” The Telegraph noted.

Zelensky says fighting in parts of Donbas region is ‘just hell’