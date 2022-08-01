Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 159

Turkey’s defence ministry says the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set off from the port of Odesa.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni left the port of Odesa for Lebanon, the ministry said. A statement from the United Nations said the Razoni is carrying over 26,000 tons of maize.

Data from the Razoni’s Automatic Identification System, a safety tracker for ships at sea, showed the vessel slowly coming out from its berth at Odesa port Monday morning alongside a tug boat.

The ship is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected, before being allowed to proceed, the ministry added.