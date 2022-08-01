Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 159

First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa port
Turkey’s defence ministry says the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set off from the port of Odesa.
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni left the port of Odesa for Lebanon, the ministry said. A statement from the United Nations said the Razoni is carrying over 26,000 tons of maize.
Data from the Razoni’s Automatic Identification System, a safety tracker for ships at sea, showed the vessel slowly coming out from its berth at Odesa port Monday morning alongside a tug boat.
The ship is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected, before being allowed to proceed, the ministry added.
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Authorities say at least six people were wounded after a small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the drone explosion in a courtyard at the naval headquarters in the city of Sevastopol. But the seemingly improvised, small-scale nature of the attack raised the possibility that it was the work of Ukrainian fighters trying to drive out Russian forces.
A Russian lawmaker from Crimea, Olga Kovitidi, told the Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti that the drone was launched from Sevastopol. She stated the incident was being treated as a terrorist act, the news agency said.
UK orders foreign companies to register owners as part of crackdown on Russian oligarchs
The United Kingdom says foreign companies holding UK property must identify their true owners in an official register as part of a crackdown on Russian oligarchs and corrupt elites laundering illicit wealth.
The “Register of Overseas Entities”, which became active on Monday, is part of a wider economic crime law enacted this year in an effort to stop the flow of illicit Russian cash into London following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“To ensure we are free of corrupt elites with suspicious wealth, we need to know who owns what,” junior business minister Martin Callanan stated, adding, “We are lifting the curtain and cracking down on those criminals attempting to hide their illicitly obtained wealth.”
ICRC still waiting for access to Olenivka prison camp
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it is still waiting to access prisoners of war (POWs) who were injured in an attack on a prison camp in Olenivka, in the separatist-held region of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.
“To be clear, our request to access the POWs from Olenivka yesterday has not been granted,” the ICRC delegation in Ukraine wrote on Twitter.
“Granting ICRC access to POWs is an obligation of parties to conflict under the Geneva Conventions,” it added.
But the Russian Defence Ministry has announced that Moscow has invited the ICRC to visit.
The ICRC, which is strictly neutral, is authorised to visit prisoners of war under international law. However, formally, delegates first need the consent of the party holding the POWs before they can visit.
Grain export deal could pave way for peace talks: Turkish official
The Turkish presidential spokesman has said he is hopeful that the grain export deal signed between Turkey, the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine can pave the way for peace talks.
“I don’t want to sound overly optimistic, but it’s not unlikely that this grain supply deal will open the door to a ceasefire, prisoner swap, and fresh peace negotiations if it is implemented well,” Ibrahim Kalin stated in a televised interview.
Kalin added that a war in which both sides suffer defeat and the entire globe suffers harm would have no winner, pointing out how the war impacts every aspect of life worldwide, ranging from the cost of energy to commodity and food prices.
He also noted that ships from the ports of Odesa are loaded and ready to go, but inspections, coordinated corridors, and delivery of the shipments are still being arranged.
Kalin stressed that if everything goes well the ships may depart in two days at the latest.