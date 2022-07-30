Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 157

Lavrov tells Blinken US breaking promises about food sanctions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told US Secretary of State Antoni Blinken that Washington is not living up to promises regarding the exemption from sanctions for the supply of food from Russia, Moscow has said.
A Russian foreign ministry read-out of the call also added Lavrov told Blinken that Russia would achieve all the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine and noted Western arms supplies would only drag out the conflict.
EU foreign affairs official “appalled” by reports of Russia killing dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war
Josep Borrell, who is the European Union’s High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Twitter that he is “appalled by reports of Russia killing dozens” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who surrendered and were registered by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
He added in the tweet the “EU condemns in the strongest possible terms atrocities committed by Russia.”
In a full statement released by the European External Action Service, Borrell stated “Russia’s ongoing illegitimate and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine and its people brings further horrific atrocities day by day.”
“Today in Olenivka, in eastern Ukraine, Russia is reported to have killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including defenders of Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, who surrendered to Russia, were registered by the ICRC in May and were in Russia’s legal protection under international humanitarian law. Evidence in form of appalling video footage has been widely shared on pro-Kremlin social networks today, in which Russian soldiers commit a heinous atrocity against a Ukrainian prisoner of war,” Borrell said in the statement.
He also noted in the statement “the perpetrators of war crimes and other serious violations, as well as the responsible government officials and military representatives, will be held accountable,” adding that the EU support measures to “ensure accountability” for human rights violations.
Ukraine demands UN, Red Cross react immediately react to killing of POWs
Ukraine’s security agencies have demanded the United Nations and Red Cross to immediately react to the killing of prisoners of war in a Russian-held jail, noting the two bodies had given guarantees the detainees would be well treated.
In a joint statement issued after a meeting called by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the agencies stated the UN and Red Cross should send investigative teams to probe the deaths.
Red Cross offers to help evacuate wounded from Ukrainian POW attack
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is seeking access to the site of a deadly attack on a facility holding Ukrainian prisoners of war and has offered to help evacuate the wounded, it has announced.
“The ICRC has offered its support in the evacuation of the wounded and to donate medical supplies, protective equipment and forensic material. Our priority right now is making sure that the wounded receive life-saving treatment and that the bodies of those who lost their lives are dealt with in a dignified manner,” it said in a statement.
“We have requested access to determine the health and condition of all the people present on-site at the time of the attack. We are also in contact with families, taking their requests and inquiries,” it added.
China accuses US of double standards at UN
China has accused the US of double standards at the United Nations for challenging Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan while emphasising the principle of sovereignty for Ukraine after Russian forces invaded.
A day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden in a phone call against playing with fire over Taiwan, Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang reinforced the message during a meeting on Ukraine at the 15-member UN Security Council.
“While some country has repeatedly emphasised the principle of sovereignty over the issue of Ukraine, it has incessantly challenged the sovereignty of China over Taiwan, and even deliberately created tension in the Taiwan Strait,” Geng noted, a clear reference to the US without naming it.
UN: Russia preventing aid delivery to occupied Ukraine
Russia is preventing humanitarian aid being brought to the occupied regions of Ukraine, United Nations representatives have said at a briefing in Kyiv.
Saviano Abreu, from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stated that humanitarian access to areas of Ukraine not controlled by the Ukrainian government is “extremely difficult,” if not impossible.
“People in these regions, in the Donbas, in the south of Ukraine, they are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance,” he added.
North Macedonia gives Ukraine Soviet tanks
NATO’s newest member North Macedonia is handing over several Soviet battle tanks to Ukraine as it prepares to modernise its defences in line with Alliance standards, the defence ministry has said.
North Macedonia would otherwise have discarded the tanks, but Ukraine needs them, the ministry statement added.
North Macedonia still has about 30 Soviet T-72 main battle tanks, but the number being given to Ukraine was not specified. A video published by the Makfax news agency showed several of the vehicles on transport trucks as they drove through the village of Kriva Palanka near the Bulgarian border.
Kyiv: Attack on prisoner of war camp was ‘targeted explosion’
Ukrainian intelligence services announced a deadly attack on a prisoner of war camp in eastern Ukraine was a targeted explosion by Russian forces.
“The explosions occurred in a newly constructed building specially prepared for the Azovstal prisoners,” the Ukrainian side claimed in a statement.
Azovstal is the steelworks in Mariupol where Ukrainian soldiers had holed up before submitting to Russian captivity.
Ukraine issued ruling to seize Syrian vessel docked in Lebanon: Statement
The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut has said that a judge in Ukraine has issued a ruling to seize a Syrian vessel docked in Lebanon and the cargo on board after an investigation.
In a statement to Reuters, the embassy added that in the case of confiscation of the cargo of the ship, Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Lebanon regarding the terms of its transfer to Lebanon.
Ukraine ready to resume grain exports
Ukraine has completed all necessary preparations to restart grain exports from two ports, the country’s infrastructure minister has said, adding that the first shipments could be on its way by the end of the week.
Oleksandr Kubrakov made the announcement at a news conference in the Black Sea port of Odesa along with representatives of various countries as well as the UN.
“Odesa and Chernomorsk are ready to begin shipments,” Kubrakov said, adding that Yuzhny port will be ready by next weekend.
“Today, we have started loading another ship in Chernomorsk. We agreed on almost all technical issues,” he continued.
16 ships loaded with grain in Odesa ports
The deputy chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky has said there are already 17 ships ready to move goods from ports in Odesa.
Kirill Tymoshenko stated 16 of the ships were loaded with a total of 580 tonnes of grain.
US imposes new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities: Treasury Dept
The US has imposed new sanctions on two Russian individuals and four Russian entities, the Treasury Department’s website has shown.
The sanctions were issued under a US executive order related to interference in foreign elections and malicious cyber activity, according to the website.
Blinken speaks with Lavrov in first contact since start of Ukraine war
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had a “frank and direct” conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and told his counterpart that Russia must fulfil commitments it made as part of the deal on the export of grain from Ukraine.
Blinken added he also told Lavrov that “the world will never recognise annexation” of parts of Ukraine seized by Russian troops and that Russia would face additional costs.
Ukraine appeals to International Criminal Court after prison attack
Ukraine’s foreign ministry has condemned an attack on a prison in territory held by Russian-backed separatists and appealed to the International Criminal Court over what it said were Russian war crimes.
“We call on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to urgently draw attention to the atrocities of Russian servicemen in the context of the investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by citizens of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.
Such alleged crimes, it added, coincided with “another war crime by Russia – shelling of penal institutions in occupied Olenivka, where it is believed that Ukrainians were held prisoners of war”.
Ukraine opens investigation into attack that killed Ukrainian prisoners of war
The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a pre-trial investigation into an attack that killed about 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war.
It announced “the occupying state struck the territory of correctional colony No. 120” in an attack that also injured 130 people.