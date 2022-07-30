Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 157

Lavrov tells Blinken US breaking promises about food sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told US Secretary of State Antoni Blinken that Washington is not living up to promises regarding the exemption from sanctions for the supply of food from Russia, Moscow has said.

A Russian foreign ministry read-out of the call also added Lavrov told Blinken that Russia would achieve all the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine and noted Western arms supplies would only drag out the conflict.

EU foreign affairs official “appalled” by reports of Russia killing dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Josep Borrell, who is the European Union’s High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Twitter that he is “appalled by reports of Russia killing dozens” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who surrendered and were registered by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

He added in the tweet the “EU condemns in the strongest possible terms atrocities committed by Russia.”

In a full statement released by the European External Action Service, Borrell stated “Russia’s ongoing illegitimate and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine and its people brings further horrific atrocities day by day.”

“Today in Olenivka, in eastern Ukraine, Russia is reported to have killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including defenders of Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, who surrendered to Russia, were registered by the ICRC in May and were in Russia’s legal protection under international humanitarian law. Evidence in form of appalling video footage has been widely shared on pro-Kremlin social networks today, in which Russian soldiers commit a heinous atrocity against a Ukrainian prisoner of war,” Borrell said in the statement.

He also noted in the statement “the perpetrators of war crimes and other serious violations, as well as the responsible government officials and military representatives, will be held accountable,” adding that the EU support measures to “ensure accountability” for human rights violations.

Ukraine demands UN, Red Cross react immediately react to killing of POWs

Ukraine’s security agencies have demanded the United Nations and Red Cross to immediately react to the killing of prisoners of war in a Russian-held jail, noting the two bodies had given guarantees the detainees would be well treated. In a joint statement issued after a meeting called by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the agencies stated the UN and Red Cross should send investigative teams to probe the deaths.

Red Cross offers to help evacuate wounded from Ukrainian POW attack