Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 156

Russian shelling continues in frontline Donetsk cities of Sloviansk & Bakhmut

Parts of the eastern Donetsk region came under heavy Russian shelling Friday, according to local officials.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said on Telegram Friday that it was a “restless night” in Sloviansk, Bakhmut, and the nearby towns of Pokrovsk and Krasnohorivka.

At least four people have been killed and five injured in Bakhmut since Thursday, Kyrylenko said. The city was hit by another airstrike overnight, damaging seven high-rise buildings and 27 houses, he added.

Five people were also injured by shelling in Pokrovsk, Kyrylenko continued.

Sloviansk is partially out of power after it came under Russian shelling on Friday morning, with at least one injured, said Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Liakh.

“The morning of Friday, July 29, was not good for Sloviansk. The city was shelled again,” Liakh said on Facebook, adding that many high-rise buildings and houses had been damaged by what was “presumably a rocket attack” in the city’s residential northern district.

Russian forces have been trying to advance west through Donetsk region for several weeks, but have so far made only incremental progress.

Russia is failing in many areas of Ukraine war: UK DM

Britain’s Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Russia is failing in “many areas” in its war in Ukraine and President Putin might seek to change strategy again. “The Russians are failing at the moment on the ground in many areas …” he told Sky News television. “[Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan A, B, and C has failed and he may look to plan D,” Wallace added. He stated that he believed the fight against Russia to be a “noble cause,” characterizing the war as a “fascist state invading Ukraine.” Wallace, who has overseen British efforts to equip Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles and ammunition, noted “everyone” believes the invasion to be “wrong” and “brutal.”

Ukraine’s Kharkiv hit by Russian shelling: Mayor

The center of Kharkiv was struck twice in the early hours of Friday, according to the northeastern city’s Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

In a Telegram post, Terekhov said there were strikes around 4:09 a.m. at a two-story building and an educational institution.

The State Emergency Service is at the scene “sorting out the rubble, looking for people under them,” Terekhov added.

There are no reports of casualties or deaths so far.

Kharkiv has continued to come under attack by Russian forces. On Thursday, city officials stated two S-300 long-range surface-to-air missiles had hit the region. On Wednesday, Terekhov said the city’s industrial district was struck.

Russia’s Sakhalin Energy tells LNG buyers to pay via Moscow bank

Russia’s Sakhalin Energy Investment Co has asked its liquefied natural gas (LNG) customers to make payments via a Moscow unit of a European bank and is negotiating to switch payment currencies away from US dollars, two sources familiar with the matter said. The changes follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s June 30 decree to create a new firm to take over all the rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy. Some buyers are already paying via the designated bank but these payments are still made in US dollars, added the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Among the alternative payment currencies being discussed were the Chinese yuan, the Japanese yen and South Korean won, one of the sources added.

UK says Wagner firm given responsibility for sectors of front line in Ukraine

Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, Britain’s defence ministry announced in an intelligence update. “This is a significant change from the previous employment of the group since 2015, when it typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity,” Britain said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter on Friday. It also added that Wagner’s forces are highly unlikely to be sufficient to make a significant difference in the trajectory of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Kremlin: US numbers on Russian dead and injured are ‘fake’

Figures cited by the US on Russian dead and injured amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine are “fake”, the Kremlin claimed. “After all, these are not data from the US administration, but publications in newspapers,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. “In our time, not even the most solid newspapers are afraid to spread all kinds of fakes. Unfortunately, this is a practice we are seeing more and more often,” he added. He was responding to a New York Times report on Russia’s high casualty figure in the war, according to Interfax news agency. CNN had also reported that more than 75,000 Russians have either been killed or injured, quoting Democratic lawmaker Elissa Slotkin, who had earlier attended a classified US government briefing.

UN: first grain shipment from Ukraine could take place as early as Friday