Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 153

EU sounds alarm over Russian gas

The European Union should prepare for the worst-case scenario of a complete halt in natural gas supplies from Russia, the European Commission president warned in an interview with Germany’s DPA news agency.

When asked about the EC’s emergency energy plan presented last week, Ursula Von Der Leyen stressed the importance of making the bloc energy-independent from Russia, insisting that it was only a matter of time before Moscow decided to completely sever gas deliveries to the EU.

“The Kremlin is not a reliable partner for Europe’s energy supply. Gazprom has deliberately kept its storage levels low. In the meantime, Russia only supplies gas in part or not at all in twelve member states,” Von Der Leyen said, adding that “Europe must be prepared for the worst case scenario: a complete halt to gas supplies, sooner or later.”

The Commission chief noted that the EU aims to be completely independent from Russian gas by 2027 at the latest, and that some 300 billion euros will be invested under the REPowerEU plan, in order to save gas and accelerate “the switch to renewables.”

She went on to urge EU members that do not heavily rely on Russian gas imports to join the energy-saving effort. The EC president warned that even if these states barely receive any gas from Moscow, they could still be severely affected in case of a complete halt of Russian energy deliveries to the EU.

“It is therefore important that all member states curb demand, that all save more and share with those members who are more affected,” Von Der Leyen stated, noting that “energy solidarity is a fundamental principle of our European treaties.”

Last week, the European Commission introduced an emergency energy plan called the “Save Gas for a Safe Winter” proposal, which instructs all EU countries to lower their gas consumption by 15% by September – a limitation that is set to last until March 31, 2023. Member states are also asked to switch to renewable energy or even coal, oil and nuclear power to achieve this target, and to instruct their citizens to ration their gas usage.

The plan will be discussed by EU energy ministers on Tuesday. Von Der Leyen expressed her confidence that the scheme will be accepted by the ministers, who “understand their responsibility” to see Europe safely through the next two winters.

However, several EU states have so far resisted the plan, with Spain, Greece and Portugal, Italy, Poland and Hungary accusing the European Commission of failing to consult member states on the scheme.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the notion that Moscow could cut off gas supplies to the EU, stating last week that Russian energy giant Gazprom was “ready to pump as much as necessary” but that the EU had “closed everything themselves.” He previously called the bloc’s sanctions on Russia “insane and thoughtless,” and accused EU leaders of committing economic “suicide” under the orders of the US.

Russia intensifies airstrikes in Donetsk region: Ukrainian Officials

Russia has reportedly intensified airstrikes on settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, officials say.

Russian air attacks continue increasingly in the cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka, as well as surrounding villages.

Missiles that targeted Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka in the last week have seriously damaged schools, homes, businesses, marketplaces, industrial areas and other structures in the region.

New explosions occurred in Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka on Sunday night and early Monday, Bakhmut Police Major Pavlo Diachenko told Anadolu.

Airstrikes on settlements and civilian structures under the control of the Ukrainian army have also increased in recent days, he stated.

EU countries seek deal on weakened plan to cut winter gas use

Energy ministers from European Union countries are set to approve a weakened emergency proposal to curb their gas demand on Tuesday, with opt-outs allowing them to follow different national paths to prepare for Russian supply cuts. The European Commission last week proposed emergency rules requiring each country to cut its gas use by 15 percent from August to March. The target would be voluntary, but the Commission could make it binding in a supply emergency. However, the plan has faced resistance from a range of governments, and countries have redrafted it to include exemptions for numerous countries and industries. “Member states have to make sure that their targets are feasible given their domestic situation,” a senior EU diplomat said. Another diplomat stated ministers appeared likely to approve the plan, now that many had won exemptions or softer rules. “There should be a broad consensus,” the diplomat added.

Czech gas storage hits 80% capacity ahead of winter: PM

The Czech Republic’s gas stores are 80 percent full, Prime Minister Petr Fiala has stated, as the country and other European Union member states continue to boost storage to protect against risks of a halt to Russian supplies. The EU aims to have gas storage facilities across the bloc 80 percent full by November 1. Fiala said in a Twitter post that Czech gas storage levels were at a record level, adding, “We are working to be as well prepared as possible for the winter.” The Czech Republic was nearly wholly dependent on Russia for gas before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February pushed it to seek alternative supplies.

Austria on track to hit gas storage target: Energy minister

Austria is on track to reach its target of topping up its natural gas storage to 80 percent of capacity by the start of the country’s winter heating season, the energy minister has said.

“I have to assume that this was a political announcement,” Leonore Gewessler told broadcaster ORF after Gazprom announced it would cut gas supplies to 20 percent.

“For Austria, this means that we are on course to achieve our storage target. If that changes, we will of course take measures, but we see that Nord Stream 1 is not the central supply route for us. This is different from Germany,” she added, noting that one storage facility run by Austrian energy company OMV had already reached the 80 percent target.

Even when Nord Stream 1 was fully shut down for maintenance, Austria was able to keep topping up storage using non-Russian gas and supplies from Russia via Ukraine, she continued.

Ukraine says Russia increased gas pipeline pressure without prior notice

Russian gas giant Gazprom has sharply increased pressure in the pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company has said. Such pressure spikes could lead to emergencies, including pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company added. Gazprom could not be immediately reached for comment.

Turkey’s president urges all sides in Ukraine grain deal to act responsibly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Russia and Ukraine to act responsibly and honor agreements they signed in Istanbul last week regarding the export of Ukrainian grains.

“We expect everyone to own their signatures on the agreement and act according to their responsibilities they undertook. We want everyone to avoid actions that are against the spirit of the agreement,” he said, speaking to Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Reacting to Russian missile strikes that hit the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa just one day after Kyiv and Moscow signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to allow shipments, Erdogan stated that Istanbul has increased its diplomatic efforts to avoid any fallout from the attack in Odesa.

“It saddens us that something like that happened. This kind of failure would be harmful for all of us. We’re determined to implement this agreement with all of its components and our efforts in this regard continues,” he continued.

During the interview with TRT, the Turkish president also reiterated his threat to block Sweden and Finland’s bid for NATO accession, if the Nordic countries don’t comply with the agreements signed in Madrid in late June between Istanbul, Stockholm and Helsinki.

The trilateral memorandum led Turkey to conditionally agree to their accession bid, following which, Sweden and Finland made the historic decision to formally apply for NATO membership, ending decades of neutrality. Their bid now requires ratification from all 30 member states’ parliaments and legislatures.

Ankara had announced Helsinki and Stockholm agreed to not provide support to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, also known as YPG, and the separatist militant Kurdistan’s Workers Party, also known as PKK, both of which Turkey considers as a terrorist organizations.

“What happened in Madrid is an invitation, not an approval. Result of that invitation will depend on their actions. If you continue to allow these terrorists to march on your streets with protection, well we follow that,” Erdogan said on Monday.

“It’s not just about Sweden and Finland; Germany, France, England, Italy, all of the Scandinavian states are all the same. I told these things to their leaders in my bilateral meetings. For instance, I asked Emmanuel (Macron) what are you going to do, will you continue like this and he laughed. If it is going to be like this, sorry but our parliament wouldn’t look positively on this issue,” he warned.

EU’s bank approves $1.62 billion in financial assistance for Ukraine

European Investment Bank (EIB), also known as the European Union’s bank, is providing an additional 1.59 billion euros ($1.62 billion) of financial assistance for Ukraine amid the devastating impact from the Russian invasion, the European Commission said Monday in a statement.

Of the new amount pledged, 1.05 billion euros ($1.07 billion) will be made available immediately, it added.

This is the second financial package provided by the bloc since the invasion began and will help Ukraine “repair the most essential damaged infrastructure and resume critically important projects addressing the urgent needs of Ukrainian people,” the commission announced.

The European Union continues to stand by Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression,” Valdis Dombrovskis, EU executive vice president for an economy that works for people, said in the statement.

He added that the commission “will keep working with EU Member States and our international partners to support Ukraine on every level — for as long as it takes.”

Serhii Marchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Finance, expressed his gratitude to the EIB and the European Union for their support.

“With this financial support, we will keep working on restoring damaged infrastructure, resuming the provision of municipal services, including transport services, and preparing for the coming heating season,” Marchenko noted.

US official: Odesa attack “flies in face” of Russia’s claim they’re good-faith participants in grain deal

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communication, called reports Russia hit the Ukrainian port city of Odesa just 24 hours after signing a deal committing to the safe passage of grain through the port “pretty disconcerting” on Monday. He told CNN the move “sure flies in the face of what they say is their commitment to be good-faith participants in this arrangement to get — to get grain out.” “We have some indications that they certainly got close to some grain terminals — whether they damaged those grain terminals or not, we haven’t seen exact battle damage assessment,” Kirby told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview. “So we’re going to be watching this very, very closely. Unfortunately, we’ve seen this out of the Russians before — you can go back, even into the war in Syria, where they were hitting humanitarian aid shipments that were meant for Syrian citizens and Syrian refugees. So, this is just something unfortunately, we seen out of their playbook. And hopefully, this won’t happen again, and that they will actually participate in good faith in Istanbul,” he added. Ministers from both Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul that would allow the resumption of vital grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a major diplomatic breakthrough aimed at easing a global food crisis sparked by the war. However, just one day later, two missiles hit the infrastructure of the port, while two were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense, according to officials. Kirby stated officials are in talks with the Ukrainians “literally every day,” and are “continuing to explore with Ukrainians in near real-time what their capabilities are and trying to get them those capabilities as fast as we can,” touting delivery of an additional four Highly Mobile Advanced Rocket Systems (HIMARS) missile systems, which he told Wolf “are being used very, very effectively by the Ukrainians in the field.”

Zelensky: Europe should ‘hit back’ with tougher Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is waging an “overt gas war” against Europe, which he stated must “hit back” with tougher sanctions.

“Even despite the concession regarding the Nord Stream turbine, Russia is not going to resume gas supplies to European countries, as it is contractually obligated to do. All this is done by Russia deliberately to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter,” Zelensky noted in his nightly address.

Zelenskyy went on to say the latest move by Moscow was part of a wider scope of actions.

“They don’t care what will happen to the people, how they will suffer – from hunger due to the blocking of ports or from winter cold and poverty,” he continued, adding, “These are just different forms of terror.”

Turkey to Ukraine: Grain shipments must begin as soon as possible