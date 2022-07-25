Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 152

Zelensky says Ukraine unbowed, even Russians expect defeat
Ukraine will continue to do all it can to inflict as much damage on its enemy as possible, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in his nightly video address.
“Even the occupiers admit we will win,” he stated as he hailed the upcoming day of Ukrainian statehood, July 28, a new annual holiday that Zelensky announced in August last year.
“We hear it in their conversations all the time – in what they are telling their relatives when they call them,” he added.
Zelensky said that Ukraine was not letting up: “We do everything to inflict the highest possible damage on the enemy and to gather for Ukraine as much support as possible.”
He added Ukraine had an important week ahead, with the holiday approaching in the midst of what he called a “cruel war”.
“But we will celebrate against all odds. Because Ukrainians won’t be cowed,” he continued.
Russian FM confirms regime change plans for Ukraine
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says, in contrast to earlier statements, that Russia is seeking to overthrow the Ukrainian government.
“We will definitely help the Ukrainian people to free themselves from the regime that is absolutely anti-people and anti-history,” Lavrov stated in Cairo.
The Russian and Ukrainian people would live together in the future, he added.
Ukraine: 18 medics killed, hundreds of health facilities damaged
Ukraine’s health ministry announced at least 18 medical personnel have been killed and nearly 900 medical facilities damaged or destroyed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a Facebook post, the health ministry said that more than 50 medical workers had been wounded by Russian attacks.
The post also added that 123 medical facilities in Ukraine were totally destroyed by the invasion, while another 746 needed repairs.
At least 183 religious sites damaged in Ukraine: Report
At least 183 religious sites in Ukraine have been fully or partially destroyed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, the Kyiv Independent reports, citing figures from the State Service for Ethnic Affairs and Freedom of Conscience.
Five of these are Muslim, five are Jewish, and the other 173 are Christian, the report added.
German industry cuts production due to high energy prices: Survey
A survey of 3,500 companies in Germany has found that 16 percent of them are cutting production, or partially discontinuing business operations, due to soaring energy prices.
“These are alarming figures,” said Peter Adrian, president of the Chambers of Industry and Commerce, which conducted the survey.
“They show how permanently high energy prices are a burden,” he added.
Germany is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm. But the nation has been bracing for a possible complete halt in Russian supplies if Moscow steps up its use of gas as an economic weapon against the West while it wages war in Ukraine.
A Canadian citizen died in Ukraine: Foreign ministry
A Canadian citizen died in Ukraine, Canada’s foreign ministry spokesperson has said, adding that further details will not be shared due to privacy considerations.
“Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine. Consular officials are in contact with the family and are providing consular assistance,” the spokesperson stated.
This comes a day after two United States citizens were confirmed dead in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, according to the US Department of State. No further details on the circumstances of their deaths were provided.