Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 151: Commander confirms 2 foreign fighters killed in Ukraine’s Donbas

Russia says it hit military boat in Odesa port

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian forces hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles.

The Ukrainian military had announced Russian missiles hit the crucial southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

“Kalibr missiles destroyed military infrastructure in the port of Odessa, with a high-precision strike,” Zakharova stated on Telegram in response to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who noted dialogue with Moscow was becoming increasingly untenable after the attack.

Russia adds Bahamas, Isle of Man and Guernsey to ‘unfriendly countries’ list

“The government expanded the list of foreign states and territories that perform unfriendly acts against Russia, Russian companies and citizens. A decree on the matter has been signed. The list includes the islands of Guernsey and Man, which supported the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom against Russia, Russian citizens and companies,” the statement read. The Bahamas, which imposed a ban on transactions with the Bank of Russia, the country’s financial ministry and a number of credit institutions, was also included in the list, it added.

Ukrainians asked to be silent on Kyiv’s progress in Kherson: ISW

Kherson residents have been called on to remain silent about the progress of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the region until Ukrainian authorities release official statements, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has noted.

“Ukrainian forces are likely preparing to launch or have launched a counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast as of July 23, but open-source visibility on the progress and tempo of the counteroffensive will likely be limited and lag behind events,” the ISW said in its latest campaign assessment.

The institute added that the Ukrainian adviser for the Kherson region’s administration, Serhiy Khlan, stated on Saturday that Ukrainian forces had seized unspecified settlements in the region, but called on Ukrainian civilians to remain silent on the advance of Ukraine’s troops.

The ISW said it would “report on the progress of any Ukrainian counteroffensives to the best of its ability within these constraints”.

Russia’s claim it has expanded war aims beyond the Donbas ‘not true’: UK

The United Kingdom says Russia’s claim it has expanded its war aims beyond the Donbas region is “almost certainly not true”.

The UK’s defence ministry noted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent comments in which he said Russia had expanded the scope of its “special military operation” beyond Ukraine’s Donbas region to include areas such as the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

“This is almost certainly not true. Russia has not ‘expanded’ its war; maintaining long-term control of these areas was almost certainly an original goal of the invasion,” the ministry stated.

“There is a realistic possibility that Lavrov made the comments to pave the way for referenda to take place in occupied territories beyond Luhansk and Donetsk,” it added.

Canadian and Swede among foreign fighters killed in Donbas

A Canadian and Swedish man were killed alongside two Americans while fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, POLITICO has reported. The four foreign fighters were killed on July 18 when a Russian tank opened fire during a battle at the frontline in the Donetsk region, POLITICO cited their commander as saying. Ruslan Miroshnichenko told POLITICO that the men were part of a special operations force in the Territorial Defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their unit has been based near Siversk, but they had been deployed to the village of Hryhorivka to try to slow Russia’s advance. The US Department of State confirmed the deaths of the two Americans on Saturday but announced that it would offer no more information out of respect for their families. POLITICO reported the names of the men as given by Miroshnichenko.

Odesa attacks have destroyed possibility of agreements with Moscow: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s attacks on Odesa after a deal was reached to transport grain from there have destroyed the possibility any agreements with Moscow.

“Today’s Russian missile attack on Odesa, on our port, is a cynical one, and it was also a blow to the political positions of Russia itself. If anyone in the world could still say that some kind of dialogue with it, with Russia, some kind of agreements are needed, see what is happening,” Zelensky noted in his nightly address.

“Today’s Russian Kalibr missiles have destroyed the very possibility for such statements,” he continued.

He also stated the Odesa Art Museum had been damaged by the attack.

“This apparent Russian barbarism brings us even closer to obtaining the very weapons we need for our victory,” Zelensky added.

EU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies

The European Union is seeking additional gas supplies from Nigeria as the bloc prepares for potential Russian supply cuts, the deputy director general of the European Commission’s energy department has said. Matthew Baldwin was speaking in Nigeria where he held meetings with officials from Africa’s largest oil producer this week. He was told that Nigeria was improving security in the Niger Delta and planned to reopen the Trans Niger pipeline after August, which would yield more gas exports to Europe. Oil and gas output in Nigeria is being throttled by theft and vandalism of pipelines, leaving gas producer Nigeria LNG Ltd’s terminal at Bonny Island operating at 60 percent capacity. The EU imports 14 percent of its total LNG supplies from Nigeria and there is potential to more than double this, Baldwin told Reuters by phone. “If we can get up to beyond 80 percent, at that point, there might be additional LNG that could be available for spot cargoes to come to Europe,” Baldwin stated.

Top US delegation visits Kyiv

A senior US congressional delegation met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday and promised to try to ensure continued support in the war against Russia.

The delegation — which included Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee — is the latest in a series of high-profile American visitors to Ukraine.

“The United States, along with allies and partners around the world, have stood with Ukraine by providing economic, military, and humanitarian assistance,” the delegation said in a statement.

“We will continue to seek ways to support President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people as effectively as possible as they continue their brave stand,” they added.

Hungary calls for Russian-US peace talks to end Ukraine war

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for US-Russian peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Orban has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, but maintains an ambiguous position on the conflict.

“We’re sitting in a car with four flat tyres,” he said.

“A new strategy is needed, which should focus on peace negotiations instead of trying to win the war,” Orban added.

US condemns Russia’s Odesa attacks

Antony Blinken has stated that Washington strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on Saturday against Odesa and that Moscow bears responsibility for deepening the world’s food crisis.

The attack “undermines work of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets” Blinken said in a statement.

In a tweet, Blinken also added the attacks undermined “the credibility of Russia’s commitments” to the joint deal.

Ukraine moving into occupied Kherson