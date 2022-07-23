Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 150

IAEA chief calls for “maximum restraint to avoid any accident” at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), called “for maximum restraint” following recent reports indicating an alarming situation at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
The plant is located in the Russian occupied part of southern Ukraine and the IAEA said it has not been able to visit the facility since before the conflict began five months ago.
“These reports are very disturbing and further underline the importance of the IAEA going to the Zaporizhzhia plant. I’m continuing my determined efforts to agree and lead a safety, security and safeguards mission to the site as soon as possible. It is urgent,” Grossi said in a statement, adding that there is a need to ”avoid any accident that could threaten public health in Ukraine and elsewhere.”
On Monday, Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, which is adjacent to the plant, noted that an unexplained incident at the plant left several Russian soldiers injured as well as a number of dead people.
Orlov, who’s not in the city, said there was a lot of speculation surrounding what had happened, but that on Monday afternoon nine Russian soldiers “were urgently delivered to the city hospital with injuries of varying severity. Some had been hospitalized and one was in intensive care.”
“There are also dead people, but we cannot give their exact numbers at the moment,” he said.
“We will not guess what caused the simultaneous ‘thinning’ of the ranks of the occupiers at the facility,” Orlov continued, adding that the Russians “were so frightened that they ran around the [power] station’s territory in a panic” and had blocked two shifts of power plant workers.
The IAEA announced that “in recent weeks, there have been a series of reports, both in the media and in the form of official communications received by the IAEA, suggesting that the already difficult and stressful conditions facing Ukrainian staff at the plant have deteriorated further.”
Grossi stressed that the UN nuclear watchdog must be able to send a mission to the Zaporizhzhia plant to “conduct essential safety, security and safeguards activities at the facility.”
Zelensky: Ukraine has $10bn worth of grain available for sale
President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine has approximately $10bn worth of grain available for sale in the wake of a deal signed with Russia earlier today to unblock supplies.
“This is another demonstration that Ukraine can withstand the war,” he said in a late-night address, Reuters reported.
He stated that Ukraine will also have a chance to sell the current harvest.
He went on to add that approximately 20 million tonnes of last year’s harvest will be exported after the conclusion of what he called an important deal.
US signs off on additional $270m in military aid to Ukraine
The US has signed off on an additional $270m in military aid to Ukraine, including four new HIMARS precision rocket systems.
The new aid will total the number of M142 HIMARS sent to Ukraine to 20.
The White House also said that the new military package will also include 500 new Phoenix Ghosts, small and highly portable drones that detonate on their target, as well as 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition.
The majority of the aid comes from a $40bn package that Congress approved in May.
Grain export deal ‘life-saving’: Red Cross chief
Robert Mardini, director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, has welcomed the grain export deal Russia and Ukraine have reached in Turkey and stressed its importance.
“A deal that allows grain to leave Black Sea ports is nothing short of life-saving for people across the world who are struggling to feed their families,” he said, noting that over the past six months prices for food staples have risen 187 percent in Sudan, 86 percent in Syria, 60 percent in Yemen and 54 percent in Ethiopia.
“Nowhere are the consequences felt harder than in communities already impacted by armed conflict and climate shocks,” Mardini added.
EU foreign policy chief urges ‘swift implementation’ of grain deal
The European Union’s foreign policy chief has welcomed the grain deal struck between Russia and Ukraine.
“Today’s Istanbul agreement is a step in the right direction. We call for its swift implementation,” Josep Borrell tweeted.
He added the bloc remained “committed” to helping Ukraine bring “as much of its grain into global markets as possible”.
In a fuller statement published online, Borrell also accused Moscow of having “endangered food security for millions of people across the world”.
“The present agreement offers an opportunity to start reversing this negative course,” he stated.
US says it will hold Russia accountable for implementing grain deal
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, stated Washington will work to hold Russia accountable for implementing the agreement reached on resuming Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports.
The US also wants China to stop stockpiling grain and offer more to meet global humanitarian aid needs, James O’Brien, head of the US Department of States Office of Sanctions Coordination, told reporters.
Zelensky: No ceasefire with Russia without reclaiming occupied territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said a ceasefire with Russia without reclaiming occupied territory would only prolong the war.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday, he warned that a ceasefire that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian lands seized since the invasion in February would only encourage an even wider conflict, giving Moscow a much-needed opportunity to replenish and regroup for the next round of fighting.
“Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest,” Zelenskyy told WSJ.