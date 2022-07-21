Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 148

US House committee demands intelligence community track Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The US House Intelligence Committee advanced legislation that would require the intelligence community to establish a central coordinator responsible for tracking and cataloging Russian war crimes in Ukraine, among other provisions related to the ongoing war.

The annual intelligence authorization bill — large portions of which are classified — would also require the intelligence community to submit a report every 180 days documenting any Chinese support for Russia’s war effort, including any efforts to help Russia evade western sanctions. It would also require the intelligence community to assess the impact of American sanctions.

“The world we live in today is vastly different than the one we knew just a year ago,” committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat of California, said in a statement.

“Russia is waging a bloody and unprovoked war on Ukraine. China’s malign global influence is rising. And human rights across the globe continue to come under attack,” he added.

The legislation passed out of committee on a bipartisan basis. It must still pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by US President Joe Biden before becoming law. The Senate Intelligence Committee advanced its version of the legislation last week.

The bill also homes in on US national security concerns beyond the war in Ukraine. It would demand the creation of a coordinator to lead intelligence community efforts to track and counter the development and proliferation of Iranian-made drones, among other provisions.

It would require the Defense Intelligence Agency to produce a report on the impact and utility of drone strikes outside of war zones over the last five years — in part to understand whether or not the policy of taking out senior leaders of terror organizations has the strategic impact of undermining the group itself, according to a committee aide. The provision was also “designed to determine whether or not sufficient intelligence was produced before and after such strikes to inform policy and operational decisions,” according to a release.

And it would direct the General Administration Office to study historical classified information to help unravel the mystery surrounding so-called “UAPs” — unidentified aerial phenomena.

Putin wants to restore Russia to a ‘great power’: CIA chief

The chief of the CIA has said that President Vladimir Putin’s goal is to restore Russia to its former status as a great power. Bill Burns described the Russian leader as having “a very combustible mix of grievance and ambition and insecurity”. “He is not a big believer in the better angels of the human spirit,” Burns continued, adding, “He is convinced that his destiny as Russia’s leader is to restore Russia as a great power.” Asked about periodic media reports suggesting Putin is ill, Burns retorted: “There are lots of rumours about President Putin’s health and, as far as we can tell, he is apparently too healthy.”

Decades of development progress now reversed: UN

The head of the United Nations body promoting development is warning that the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine have led to “an unprecedented reversal” of decades of progress in combatting global poverty and hunger, and ensuring quality education for children everywhere. Collen Kelapile, president of the UN Economic and Social Council, said there is growing concern that funding for critical UN development goals, including ending extreme poverty and hunger by 2030, might be neglected by Western donor nations supporting Ukraine militarily and financially in its war against Russia. “Please, let’s not forget other pre-existing challenges. … We need to finance development. We need to finance climate. We need to finance many other conflicts around the world,” Kelapile stated in an interview with The Associated Press news agency. Making a mistake and sidelining these issues, Kelapile warned, could lead to higher costs in the future if they escalate “because there is no longer attention to them”.

Ukraine making China rethink when, not whether, to invade Taiwan: CIA chief

China appears determined on using force in Taiwan, with Russia’s experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing’s calculations on when and how — not whether — to invade, the head of the CIA has said. Bill Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, stated that China likely saw in Ukraine that “you don’t achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force”. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, he played down speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping could move on Taiwan after a key Communist Party meeting later this year but noted the risks “become higher, it seems to us, the further into this decade that you get”. “I wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination to assert China’s control” over self-ruling Taiwan, he continued, adding, “I suspect the lesson that the Chinese leadership and military are drawing is that you’ve got to amass overwhelming force if you’re going to contemplate that in the future.”

US says Iran risks dependency on Russia

The United States has warned Iran that it risked dependency on an isolated Russia after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for “long-term cooperation” with Moscow when President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran for a summit on Tuesday.

“Iran has now cast its lot with a small number of countries who wore that veil of neutrality only to end up supporting President Putin in his war against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.

Russia’s central bank eases more currency controls

Russia’s central bank will allow banks from designated “unfriendly countries” to trade between foreign currencies on the Russian forex markets, the regulator has said. Moscow has labelled countries that hit it with sanctions as “unfriendly” — a list that includes the entire European Union, United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and others. The bank also abolished a 30 percent limit on advance payments to non-residents on import contracts for some services — part of currency controls introduced after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering a raft of Western sanctions. The central bank added that easing controls would “support foreign economic activity and create the conditions for building new supply chains”.

Russia issues first passports to residents of occupied Enerhodar

Moscow-installed officials in Ukraine’s occupied southeastern city of Enerhodar have started handing out Russian passports to residents, Russia’s state news agency RIA has reported.

Twenty-five residents living in Enerhodar have already received passports, officials told RIA, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in July giving all citizens of Ukraine a simplified way to obtain Russian citizenship.

Enerhodar, located in the Zaporizhia region, was captured by Russian forces in the first weeks of Moscow’s so-called “special military operation”. The region’s Russian-installed authorities have floated the idea of holding a referendum on joining Russia, a move Ukraine has called illegal.

Russia and its proxies have seized the majority of the Zaporizhia region but Ukraine’s military still controls the northern part, including the city of Zaporizhzhia, the largest urban centre in the area and home to more than half of the region’s pre-war population.

Zelensky says latest EU sanctions against Russia not enough