Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 148

US House committee demands intelligence community track Russian war crimes in Ukraine
The US House Intelligence Committee advanced legislation that would require the intelligence community to establish a central coordinator responsible for tracking and cataloging Russian war crimes in Ukraine, among other provisions related to the ongoing war.
The annual intelligence authorization bill — large portions of which are classified — would also require the intelligence community to submit a report every 180 days documenting any Chinese support for Russia’s war effort, including any efforts to help Russia evade western sanctions. It would also require the intelligence community to assess the impact of American sanctions.
“The world we live in today is vastly different than the one we knew just a year ago,” committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat of California, said in a statement.
“Russia is waging a bloody and unprovoked war on Ukraine. China’s malign global influence is rising. And human rights across the globe continue to come under attack,” he added.
The legislation passed out of committee on a bipartisan basis. It must still pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by US President Joe Biden before becoming law. The Senate Intelligence Committee advanced its version of the legislation last week.
The bill also homes in on US national security concerns beyond the war in Ukraine. It would demand the creation of a coordinator to lead intelligence community efforts to track and counter the development and proliferation of Iranian-made drones, among other provisions.
It would require the Defense Intelligence Agency to produce a report on the impact and utility of drone strikes outside of war zones over the last five years — in part to understand whether or not the policy of taking out senior leaders of terror organizations has the strategic impact of undermining the group itself, according to a committee aide. The provision was also “designed to determine whether or not sufficient intelligence was produced before and after such strikes to inform policy and operational decisions,” according to a release.
And it would direct the General Administration Office to study historical classified information to help unravel the mystery surrounding so-called “UAPs” — unidentified aerial phenomena.
Putin wants to restore Russia to a ‘great power’: CIA chief
The chief of the CIA has said that President Vladimir Putin’s goal is to restore Russia to its former status as a great power.
Bill Burns described the Russian leader as having “a very combustible mix of grievance and ambition and insecurity”.
“He is not a big believer in the better angels of the human spirit,” Burns continued, adding, “He is convinced that his destiny as Russia’s leader is to restore Russia as a great power.”
Asked about periodic media reports suggesting Putin is ill, Burns retorted: “There are lots of rumours about President Putin’s health and, as far as we can tell, he is apparently too healthy.”
Decades of development progress now reversed: UN
The head of the United Nations body promoting development is warning that the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine have led to “an unprecedented reversal” of decades of progress in combatting global poverty and hunger, and ensuring quality education for children everywhere.
Collen Kelapile, president of the UN Economic and Social Council, said there is growing concern that funding for critical UN development goals, including ending extreme poverty and hunger by 2030, might be neglected by Western donor nations supporting Ukraine militarily and financially in its war against Russia.
“Please, let’s not forget other pre-existing challenges. … We need to finance development. We need to finance climate. We need to finance many other conflicts around the world,” Kelapile stated in an interview with The Associated Press news agency.
Making a mistake and sidelining these issues, Kelapile warned, could lead to higher costs in the future if they escalate “because there is no longer attention to them”.
Ukraine making China rethink when, not whether, to invade Taiwan: CIA chief
China appears determined on using force in Taiwan, with Russia’s experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing’s calculations on when and how — not whether — to invade, the head of the CIA has said.
Bill Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, stated that China likely saw in Ukraine that “you don’t achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force”.
Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, he played down speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping could move on Taiwan after a key Communist Party meeting later this year but noted the risks “become higher, it seems to us, the further into this decade that you get”.
“I wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination to assert China’s control” over self-ruling Taiwan, he continued, adding, “I suspect the lesson that the Chinese leadership and military are drawing is that you’ve got to amass overwhelming force if you’re going to contemplate that in the future.”
US says Iran risks dependency on Russia
The United States has warned Iran that it risked dependency on an isolated Russia after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for “long-term cooperation” with Moscow when President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran for a summit on Tuesday.
“Iran has now cast its lot with a small number of countries who wore that veil of neutrality only to end up supporting President Putin in his war against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.
Russia’s central bank eases more currency controls
Russia’s central bank will allow banks from designated “unfriendly countries” to trade between foreign currencies on the Russian forex markets, the regulator has said.
Moscow has labelled countries that hit it with sanctions as “unfriendly” — a list that includes the entire European Union, United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and others.
The bank also abolished a 30 percent limit on advance payments to non-residents on import contracts for some services — part of currency controls introduced after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering a raft of Western sanctions.
The central bank added that easing controls would “support foreign economic activity and create the conditions for building new supply chains”.
Russia issues first passports to residents of occupied Enerhodar
Moscow-installed officials in Ukraine’s occupied southeastern city of Enerhodar have started handing out Russian passports to residents, Russia’s state news agency RIA has reported.
Twenty-five residents living in Enerhodar have already received passports, officials told RIA, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in July giving all citizens of Ukraine a simplified way to obtain Russian citizenship.
Enerhodar, located in the Zaporizhia region, was captured by Russian forces in the first weeks of Moscow’s so-called “special military operation”. The region’s Russian-installed authorities have floated the idea of holding a referendum on joining Russia, a move Ukraine has called illegal.
Russia and its proxies have seized the majority of the Zaporizhia region but Ukraine’s military still controls the northern part, including the city of Zaporizhzhia, the largest urban centre in the area and home to more than half of the region’s pre-war population.
Zelensky says latest EU sanctions against Russia not enough
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed as inadequate a seventh round of European Union sanctions against Russia, which is currently being finalised.
“This is not enough and I am telling my partners this frankly. Russia must feel a much higher price for the war to force it to seek peace,” he stated in a late-night video address.
Russia won’t supply oil to the world market if price cap imposed
Russia will not supply oil to the world market if a price cap is imposed, Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as telling Russian television.
“If these prices that they are talking about are lower than the cost of producing oil, then, of course, Russia will not ensure the supply of this oil to world markets. This means we are simply not going to work at a loss,” it cited Novak as saying.
Some 15,000 Russians killed in war: CIA director
The United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine so far have reached about 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, the director of the CIA has said, cautioning that Kyiv has endured significant losses as well.
“The latest estimates from the US intelligence community would be something in the vicinity of 15,000 [Russian forces] killed and maybe three times that wounded. So a quite significant set of losses,” William Burns stated at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
“And, the Ukrainians have suffered as well — probably a little less than that. But, you know, significant casualties,” he added.
Austin, Milley warn Iran against helping Russia in Ukraine
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley warned Iran against helping Russia amid concerns that Tehran would send drones to help Moscow in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
“We would advise Iran to not do that,” Austin said in a joint press conference alongside Milley.
“We think that’s a really, really bad idea, and I’ll leave that at that,” he added.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the US believed Iran was preparing to provide hundreds of drones to Russia on an “expedited timeline,” and that Tehran was preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones as early as this month.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian did not confirm US claim that Tehran is providing Russia with military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles. He assured that Tehran avoids any steps that may result in an escalation in Ukraine conflict.
Austin and Milley thought it would not be a good idea for Tehran to help Russia given US opposition to Iran providing assistance. However, when asked why, Milley declined to answer.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea that Iran is providing UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] or other weapon systems that are being commented on the media to Russia. And we’ll see where all that goes,” Milley stated.