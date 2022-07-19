Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 146

Jill Biden will host Ukrainian first lady at White House on Tuesday

Jill Biden will host Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the White House Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the East Wing. The two women are slated to talk privately during a scheduled bilateral meeting.

Biden and Zelenska first met in person in May when Biden made a stealth trip to Ukraine. The first ladies had been in communication prior to their meeting, which was the first time Zelenska emerged from hiding since the start of the Russian invasion in February.

During their one-hour closed meeting, Zelenska shared with Biden her concerns for the emotional health of Ukrainian children.

Zelenska will deliver remarks before the US Congress on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office announced Monday.

All members of the House and Senate are invited to the speech.

Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials say influx of new Western weapons shifting battlefield balance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now able to inflict “significant losses” on the Russians — and other Ukrainian officials have said that the influx of Western weapons is changing the battlefield.

In his daily video message, Zelensky stated that the armed forces are “able to inflict significant logistical losses on the occupiers. It is increasingly difficult for the Russian army to hold positions on the captured territory. Step by step, we advance, disrupt the supply of the occupiers, and identify and neutralize collaborators.”

Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noted that the “timely arrival” of longer range artillery such as the US HIMARS system was helping to change the battlefield.

“We managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, intense, but completely controlled. An important factor contributing to our retention of defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of M142 HIMARS, which deliver surgical strikes on enemy control posts, ammunition and fuel storage depots,” Zaluzhniy added.

Zaluzhniy said he had thanked Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the US, for the help of the US and its allies “in the struggle for freedom.”

Separately, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told Ukrainian television that “today, we really have a completely different situation than it was a month ago. Now, thanks to the fact that we receive enough weapons from our partners, we have established a certain parity in certain positions.”

Danilov added Ukraine would like more weapons in future to tip the balance in its favor “so that we have as many capabilities as possible to end this war as soon as possible.”

Speaking about the situation in Donbas, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Monday that “Western weapons work not at 100% but at 200% because [Russian] warehouses are blown up. Command posts are also blown up. “

Hayday added that “we can clearly understand that the Russians are really afraid of a further increase in those Western weapons.”

EU approves another $507m for arms to Ukraine