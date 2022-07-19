Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 146

Jill Biden will host Ukrainian first lady at White House on Tuesday
Jill Biden will host Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the White House Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the East Wing. The two women are slated to talk privately during a scheduled bilateral meeting.
Biden and Zelenska first met in person in May when Biden made a stealth trip to Ukraine. The first ladies had been in communication prior to their meeting, which was the first time Zelenska emerged from hiding since the start of the Russian invasion in February.
During their one-hour closed meeting, Zelenska shared with Biden her concerns for the emotional health of Ukrainian children.
Zelenska will deliver remarks before the US Congress on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office announced Monday.
All members of the House and Senate are invited to the speech.
Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials say influx of new Western weapons shifting battlefield balance
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now able to inflict “significant losses” on the Russians — and other Ukrainian officials have said that the influx of Western weapons is changing the battlefield.
In his daily video message, Zelensky stated that the armed forces are “able to inflict significant logistical losses on the occupiers. It is increasingly difficult for the Russian army to hold positions on the captured territory. Step by step, we advance, disrupt the supply of the occupiers, and identify and neutralize collaborators.”
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noted that the “timely arrival” of longer range artillery such as the US HIMARS system was helping to change the battlefield.
“We managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, intense, but completely controlled. An important factor contributing to our retention of defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of M142 HIMARS, which deliver surgical strikes on enemy control posts, ammunition and fuel storage depots,” Zaluzhniy added.
Zaluzhniy said he had thanked Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the US, for the help of the US and its allies “in the struggle for freedom.”
Separately, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told Ukrainian television that “today, we really have a completely different situation than it was a month ago. Now, thanks to the fact that we receive enough weapons from our partners, we have established a certain parity in certain positions.”
Danilov added Ukraine would like more weapons in future to tip the balance in its favor “so that we have as many capabilities as possible to end this war as soon as possible.”
Speaking about the situation in Donbas, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Monday that “Western weapons work not at 100% but at 200% because [Russian] warehouses are blown up. Command posts are also blown up. “
Hayday added that “we can clearly understand that the Russians are really afraid of a further increase in those Western weapons.”
EU approves another $507m for arms to Ukraine
European Union foreign ministers have agreed to another 500 million euros ($507m) of EU funding to supply arms to Ukraine, taking the bloc’s security support to $2.5bn since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
“Today at the EU foreign ministers meeting, a political agreement was reached on the fifth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine,” Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a statement.
The money should help the EU continue to jointly buy equipment and supplies for the Ukrainian military, including lethal weaponry, which the bloc has announced should be used for defensive purposes.
EU rules normally prevent the bloc from using its seven-year budget to fund military operations, but the so-called European Peace Facility, which has a limit of $5bn, is off budget and can be used to provide military aid.
EU top justice official: Perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine will be prosecuted
It may take years to hold perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine accountable, but those responsible should know the threat of prosecution will hang over them “forever”, European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders has told Reuters news agency.
The European Union’s top justice official spoke as the United States and more than 40 other countries work to align evidence to help prosecutions for atrocities that Russian troops have committed in Ukraine.
“It will be for the next weeks, next months, next years, maybe for the next decades. For some cases, it will be very fast. It will be longer for others,” Reynders stated.
“But it is also a clear message to the Russian authorities – the risk of these investigations and prosecutions and trials will hang over them for the rest of their lives. It’s forever,” Reynders added.
Russia’s Gazprom tells Europe gas halts are beyond its control
Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of “extraordinary” circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Dated July 14, the letter from the Russian state gas company said it was declaring force majeure on supplies, starting from June 14.
Known as an “act of God” clause, force majeure is standard in business contracts and spells out extreme circumstances that excuse a party from its legal obligations.