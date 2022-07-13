Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 140

European Space Agency terminates cooperation with Russia on Mars mission

European Space Agency is terminating cooperation with Russia on the mission to launch Europe’s first planetary rover, designed to search for signs of life on Mars, the agency’s chief said on Tuesday.

The ExoMars Rover, a collaboration between the ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, had been on track to leave for Mars in September this year. But the ESA said in February that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had made that “very unlikely.”

Then in March, the agency suspended cooperation with Roscosmos over their joint mission on Mars in the wake of the Ukraine invasion and sanctions imposed on Russia.

“Today ESA Council addressed the ExoMars Rover and Surface Platform mission, acknowledging that the circumstances which led to the suspension of the cooperation with Roscosmos – the war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions – continue to prevail,” ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher wrote on Twitter.

As a consequence, the agency’s board instructed him to officially terminate cooperation with Russia on the program, Aschbacher continued.

“New insights on the way forward with other partners will come at a media briefing on 20 July, details to come,” he added.

The rover was initially scheduled to launch in July 2020 but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The mission is intended to search for life on Mars and investigate the history of water on the red planet. The rover has the capability to drill beneath the surface of Mars to a depth of 6.5 feet (about 2 meters), where the scientists hope they may find signs of life.

France cautious on possible Ukraine-Russia grain deal

France’s foreign minister has said she remains cautious about the prospects of four-way talks in Turkey to unblock Ukraine’s grain exports succeeding, given that Russia had repeatedly added obstacles to achieve such an accord.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Catherine Colonna stated she hoped the talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Wednesday would see progress, but noted that in previous weeks, Russia had “added conditions on conditions”, making her prudent about any positive outcome.

Chasiv Yar death toll hits 45

The death toll after a Russian missile strike on the town of Chasiv Yar has increased to 45, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has reported.

Ukrainian authorities announced Russian forces attacked the five-story residential building in Chasiv Yar with missiles.

Zelensky quiet on reported civilian deaths from Ukrainian strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vaguely alluded to the reported air raid by Ukrainian forces on Nova Kakhovka, in Russia-occupied Kherson, but remained quiet about a Moscow-backed official’s claim that at least seven people, including civilians, were killed in the strike and dozens more injured.

In his nighttime speech to the nation, Zelensky mentioned ongoing Russian strikes on Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and areas in the eastern Donbas region.

But, he stated, “it should also be remembered that even in such conditions, the state takes steps forward – in cooperation with partners – in institutional development. And, of course, on the frontline.”

“The occupiers have already felt very well what modern artillery is, and they will not have a safe rear anywhere on our land, which they occupied. They have felt that the operations of our reconnaissance officers to protect their Homeland are much more powerful than any of their ‘special operations’,” he added.

Ukraine’s military announced on Tuesday that the attack hit an ammunition dump in the town of Nova Kakhovka and killed 52 Russian. The attack came after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), which Kyiv says its forces are using with growing efficiency. Kyiv also claims it is planning to retake the occupied Kherson region in a counteroffensive using hundreds of thousands of troops.

“Unsanitary conditions are growing” in Severodonetsk: Ukrainian official

“Unsanitary conditions are growing” in Severodonetsk and “there is not enough water and not enough food” in the city, said Roman Vlasenko, head of the city’s regional administration.

Vlasenko added that there are also issues with gas and electricity supplies.

He described the living situation as “very sad” for those that have remained even though “there are not many people left there.”

A sign in the city was repainted from Ukrainian to Russian colors on Monday.

Vlasenko stated that “pressure continues on pro-Ukrainian activists” and that they continue to face serious challenges.