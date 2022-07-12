Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 139

Death toll from Ukraine’s attack on Nova Kakhovka rises to seven: Official

At least seven people have died in Ukraine’s attack on the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, TASS reports.

“There are already seven dead for sure and about 60 wounded,” TASS quoted Vladimir Leontyev, head of a Russian-installed administration, saying.

Russian troops making incremental gains in Donetsk: UK

Russian troops are making small, incremental territorial gains in the Donetsk region, with Russia claiming to have seized control of the village of Hryhorivka, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry has said.

In its latest intelligence briefing on Twitter, the ministry added Russian forces were continuing their assault along the main supply road towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

“Russian forces are likely maintaining military pressure on Ukrainian forces whilst regrouping and reconstituting for further offensives in the near future,” the UK added.

The ministry also said Russia’s high personnel losses in Ukraine may be forcing Moscow to turn to recruiting soldiers from Russian prisons for the Wagner private military company.

Chasiv Yar death toll reaches 33: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Rescuers have found the body of a child under the rubble of a five-storey residential building in Chasiv Yar, which collapsed due to a Russian missile strike on Saturday, the press service of Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs has said.

The death toll has now reached 33, the ministry added, with rescue efforts continuing.

Dozens injured in Ukrainian strike on Russian-occupied city: Moscow-backed authorities

Dozens of people were injured and some people killed as a result of a Ukrainian airstrike on the city Novaya Kakhovka in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Moscow’s state news agency TASS cites the Russian-installed head of the region’s administration as saying.

“Unfortunately, there are casualties, a large number of injured, dozens of people were left homeless,” Vladimir Leontyev told TASS.

TASS reported that the Ukrainian Army attacked Novaya Kakhovka on Monday evening, which damaged buildings and led to explosions at several fertiliser warehouses.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted a video of what he said was one of the explosions.

He added Ukraine’s armed forces were “working on the enemy in Novaya Kakhovka”, adding that the extremity of the blast in the video came from fuel trucks being placed around an ammunition depot before the strike.

– ЗСУ работает по противнику в Новой Каховке. Мой знакомый артиллерист называет такие цели «клубничка» – когда в районе склада боеприпасов ставят полные бензовозы 🙂 Мы воюем с долбоебами, все таки. pic.twitter.com/0aveiCn9aL — Arestovych (@arestovych) July 11, 2022

Biden will push for greater oil output on Mideast trip: WH

United States President Joe Biden will make the case for greater oil production from OPEC nations to bring down gasoline prices, which have surged in the wake of sanctions on Russian oil and gas, when he meets Persian Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week, the White House national security adviser has said.

Biden leaves Tuesday night on his first visit to the Middle East as president, with stops in Israel, the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia on his agenda.

Jake Sullivan stated members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have the capacity to take “further steps” to increase oil production despite suggestions from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that they can barely do this.

“We will convey our general view…that we believe that there needs to be adequate supply in the global market to protect the global economy and to protect the American consumer at the pump,” Sullivan added.

Most residents evacuated from Donetsk region: Governor

Around 80 percent of residents have been evacuated from the Donetsk region since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the governor has said, according to Ukrinform.

“As of February 24, 1,670,000 people permanently lived in the government-controlled territory of the Donetsk region. About 340,000 people have stayed there,” Pavlo Kyrylenko stated during the nationwide telethon.

Kyrylenko added 252 people had been evacuated from the regions of Bakhmut and the Pokrovsk over the past day.

Russian forces are planning a major offensive to take control of the whole of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, after capturing neighbouring Luhansk.

Mykolaiv rocked by ‘powerful’ explosions: Mayor

The Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv has been rocked by powerful explosions, its mayor said in the early hours of Tuesday morning (local time).

“There are powerful explosions in Mykolaiv! I ask everyone not to come out of shelters!”, Alexander Senkevich wrote on Telegram.

Residents also reported blasts on social media, with several counting more than 20 explosions.

Mykolaiv was also rocked by explosions on Monday morning from six missiles, which wounded at least one person, the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, added.

France and Germany weary over reduced Russian gas supply as Nord Stream 1 pipeline closes for maintenance

French and German economic ministers fear an extension to reduced Russian gas supplies as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline shuts down from Monday for a 10-day maintenance period.

Whilst the maintenance work was scheduled in advance, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement on Monday that Europe would “not be divided by Russia’s actions,” as the shutdown of the pipeline tests Europe’s resolve to wean itself off Russian fuel supplies.

On Sunday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned that France must act quickly and efficiently to prepare for a “total cut off to Russian gas,” urging attendees at an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, to “be creative” and to “stop taking two or three years to do what other nations do in six months.”

France should speed up its construction of a floating natural gas terminal off the Atlantic coast in the west and build more new nuclear reactors, he added.

Germany’s Habeck told public radio station Deutschlandfunk on Saturday that it is “simply a situation we haven’t had before,” and that “anything can happen.”

“It could be that the gas flows again, even more than before. It could be that nothing will come at all. And we honestly always have to prepare for the worst, and work a little bit for the best,” he continued.

On June 23, Germany activated the second phase of its three-stage gas emergency program, taking it one step closer to rationing supplies to industries, as Europe’s biggest economy is now officially running short of natural gas and is escalating a crisis plan to preserve supplies as Russia turns off the taps.

Russia is the second largest provider of natural gas for France, suppling 17% of France’s import in 2021, according to the French Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Unlike its European neighbor Germany, France relies predominantly on nuclear energy, which represents 75% of its energy output in 2020, the ministry announced.

Ukraine war risks spread of drugs, human trafficking: EU official

The European Union must work with Ukraine and Moldova to contain criminal and security risks that the Russian invasion has created, European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson has warned.

“We have seen it before trafficking of firearms, trafficking of human beings, trafficking of drugs, [and the] risk of the infiltration of terrorists,” Johansson said in a press conference, after an informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Prague.

Leader of Russian-occupied Ukrainian town killed by car bomb

The Russian-appointed administrator of a small town in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has been killed by a car bomb presumed to be the work of Ukrainian saboteurs, the regional occupation authorities have said.

The pro-Moscow military-civilian administration stated Yevgeny Yunakov, chief administrator of Velikyi Burluk, had been killed by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.