Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 133: Ukraine’s Donetsk governor urges 350k to evacuate

Turkey cautions grain carried by Russian ship could be seized if proven to be Ukraine’s

The Turkish authorities may impound grain carried by the Russian-flagged dry cargo ship Zhibek Zholy if the grain is proven to have been stolen, Cumhuriyet reported on Wednesday citing a Turkish presidential adviser.

In this case, “the grain will be confiscated and offered for sale in the world markets on behalf of Ukraine,” the Turkish newspaper quoted Ilnur Cevik as saying.

The Kremlin “knows the rules of the game very well and if they are trying to smuggle out something that does not belong to them, they know very well that it will be confiscated,” he added.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar announced on Sunday that at Kiev’s request Turkey’s customs detained a Russian-flagged dry cargo vessel allegedly shipping Ukrainian grain.

Turkish officials have not yet made any official comments about the ship.

Local media reported, citing officials in the port of Karasu, that Turkey was currently looking into the grain’s origins. The silence preferred in these circumstances by Ankara who has held a balanced stance on the Ukrainian issue shows how sensitive the situation is, especially in light of the efforts being made to establish a grain corridor for Ukrainian agriculture supplies to global markets, Cumhuriyet noted.

On Tuesday, the Zhibek Zholy crew refuted reports alleging that the vessel was detained, saying it was in anchorage off the port of Karasu due to unfavorable weather. A surveyor has reportedly inspected the vessel for cargo quality.

As of this morning, the vessel is anchored off Turkey’s Black Sea port of Karasu.

Ukraine says it’s fighting back in Donbas, inflicting significant casualties on Russia

Ukraine says its military is putting up fierce resistance to Russian forces trying to advance through the eastern Donbas region, inflicting significant losses on Moscow’s armies.

The head of the Luhansk region military administration, Serhiy Hayday, says Ukrainian fighters are putting up stiff resistance.

“We restrain the enemy on the border of Luhansk region and Donetsk region — the occupiers are suffering significant losses, as they themselves admit,” Hayday stated, adding, “Every day, the Russians receive an order to advance further, but they do not always carry it out, because the losses in personnel are very significant.

“During the assault of Lysychansk alone, the enemy lost thousands of dead and wounded. Yes, they have more forces and means, but the Ukrainian army is better prepared and motivated,” he continued.

The Russian Ministry of Defense does not regularly report the number of dead and injured among its forces. However, independent analysts and observers, including some pro-Russian bloggers, have criticized the effort made by Moscow to capture the city of Lysychansk, saying it was too costly.

Hayday called for additional supplies of Western weapons to help balance the fight.

“When there is more long-range weapons, the advantage of the enemy in personnel will be leveled,” he noted.

Russian forces now occupy most of the Luhansk region, barring a few pockets of resistance, and are pressing toward the Donetsk cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Russian shelling targeted Ukrainian military positions in Luhansk “near Lysychansk in the direction of Bakhmut,” according to the Ukrainian military General Staff.

In the neighboring Donetsk region, “the entire territory of the region,” was targeted, including Sloviansk, killing six civilians and wounding 21, the General Staff added.

Hayday stated Russian attempts to push toward Donetsk and to cut the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway that passes by Bilohorivka, were repelled by Ukrainian forces.

“The enemy was forced to retreat under the pressure of our fighters,” Hayday added.

Austria starts to eject Gazprom from gas storage facility

Austria is following through on a “use it or lose it” threat to eject Russia’s Gazprom from its large Haidach gas storage facility for systematically failing to fill its portion of the capacity there, according to the government.

“If customers do not store (gas) then the capacity must be handed over to others. It is critical infrastructure. We need it now in such a crisis. That is exactly what is happening now in the case of Gazprom and its storage at Haidach,” energy minister Leonore Gewessler told a news conference, adding that gas regulator e-Control had started the process of ejecting Gazprom.

Ukraine holding back Russian troops from advancing into Donetsk: Governor

Ukraine’s army is holding back Russian forces on the border of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the Luhansk governor has stated, with significant losses among Moscow’s troops.

“Every day, the Russians receive an order to advance further, but they do not always carry it out, because the losses in personnel are very significant,” Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram.

Haidai claimed Russian soldiers that had been taken prisoner as well as those who spoke to people in the now Russian occupied city of Lysychansk “admit this”.

He also added Ukrainian forces had destroyed several warehouses holding Russian ammunition in the occupied territories.

Battle for Sloviansk the next key contest in Donbas struggle: UK

Russian troops, from the eastern and western groups of forces, are likely around 16 kilometres north from the city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry has announced.

The city of Sloviansk has been bracing for an incoming battle as Russian forces advance into the Donetsk region after capturing Luhansk.

“With the town also under threat from the central and southern groups of forces, there is a realistic possibility that the battle for Sloviansk will be the next key contest in the struggle for the Donbas,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence briefing.

It also added that most of Russia’s remaining available units from the eastern and western groups of forces have been committed to the northern Izium axis.

Swiss leader cautions on using frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine

The president of Switzerland has cautioned Western allies about the legal complexities of using frozen Russian assets to help pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction, saying “the right of property is a fundamental right – is a human right”.

Ignazio Cassis made his comments to reporters at the end of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal voiced hopes to lock down and use an estimated $300-$500bn in Russian-owned assets that have been frozen in many Western banks to help pay for rebuilding Ukraine.

The Swiss leader said fundamental rights can at times be violated – as was done in some cases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – “but we have to create the legal base” for such moves first.

“You have to ensure the citizen is protected against the power of the state,” Cassis added.

Switzerland has frozen 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.5bn) in Russian assets.

Many in Lysychansk still in basements after battle: Resident

Lysychansk, once a city of 100,000 people in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, was eerily quiet on Tuesday with scorched buildings, overturned vehicles and rubble, a testament to the ferocity of the battle it has endured.

Tatiana Glushenko, a 45-year-old Lysychansk resident, told the Reuters news agency there were people still in basements and bomb shelters, including children and the elderly.

Glushenko added she and her family had decided to stay in the city on worries about safety in other parts of Ukraine.

“All of Ukraine is being shelled: western Ukraine, central Ukraine, Dnipro, Kyiv, everywhere. So we decided not to risk our lives and stay here, at home at least,” she continued.

Donetsk governor urges evacuation of 350,000 citizens

The governor of the Donetsk regional administration has told reporters on Tuesday that citizens must evacuate the region to save lives, and enable the Ukrainian army to better defend towns.

“Once there are less people, we will be able to concentrate more on our enemy and perform our main tasks,” said Pavlo Kyrylenko, while speaking at a news conference in Kramatorsk.

The governor added that 350,000 citizens remain in the Donetsk region; adding that the population of areas controlled by the Ukrainian government was 1.6 million in peacetime.

“It’s a very significant quantity, that’s why my main goal is [to evacuate people],” stated Kyrylenko.

Russia is throwing “all the reserves they now have” at battles in Luhansk region: Ukrainian official

Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in “heavy battles” in the outskirts of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, according to Serhiy Hayday, the head of Luhansk region military administration.

“All the forces of the Russian army are now thrown there, all the reserves they now have,” Hayday said.

Russian forces have suffered “huge number of losses and wounded,” because some troops are being tactically withdrawn to regroup, Hayday claimed.

“The hospitals are overcrowded and the mortuaries are overcrowded,” he continued.

Hayday added that “many warehouses behind enemy lines have been blown up” in the past few days, destroying “a huge amount” of Russia’s ammunition and fuel.

Hayday estimated that 10,000 to 15,000 residents remain in the city of Lysychansk.

Ukraine’s military announced Sunday that it had been “forced to withdraw” from the city, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the retreat from was motivated to save the lives of Ukrainian troops.

“They are looking for the pro-Ukrainian population, negotiating with collaborators, showing apartments where military families lived, breaking down doors and pulling out clothes,” Hayday noted.

In a separate update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Tuesday that Russian troops are concentrating their “main efforts” on taking control of the highway linking the cities of Lysychansk and Bakhmut and attempting to seize the nearby settlement of Bilohorivka.

Johnson tells Zelensky Ukraine can retake territory captured by Russia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a call on Tuesday that Ukraine can retake territory recently captured by Russia, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister said the world was behind Ukraine, and he believed President Zelensky’s military could retake territory recently captured by Putin’s forces,” she added.

Johnson updated Zelensky on the latest UK military equipment being sent to Ukraine, “including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks,” the spokesperson stated.

Blinken to seek G20 pressure on Russia to open sea lanes, warn China on Ukraine: Diplomats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will call on G20 nations this week to put pressure on Russia to support United Nations efforts to reopen sea lanes blocked by the Ukraine conflict, and repeat warnings to China not to support Moscow’s war effort, diplomats have said.

Blinken heads to Asia on Wednesday for a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday. His trip will include his first meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi since October, but no meeting is expected with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Ramin Toloui, assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs, told reporters Blinken would raise energy security and a UN initiative to try to get Ukrainian and Russian foodstuffs and fertiliser back to global markets.

Meanwhile, top US diplomat for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink said he expected a “candid” exchange on Ukraine in Blinken’s talks with China’s Wang, which are expected on Saturday.

“This will be another opportunity … to convey our expectations about what we would expect China to do and not to do in the context of Ukraine,” he added.

Meeting between Blinken, Lavrov at G20 unlikely

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has said he does not expect any meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at this week’s meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bali.

“I’m not in a position to walk through the choreography, but I certainly would not expect any meeting between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov,” he added.

Turkey to ‘intensify’ negotiations for Ukraine grain deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he intends to “intensify” negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in the hope of reaching a deal on a United Nations plan to export Ukrainian grain to world markets.

Erdogan made the comments during a joint news conference with Italy’s prime minister, Mario Draghi.

Turkey is working with the UN, Ukraine and Russia on a UN plan that would allow millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain sitting in silos to be shipped through safe corridors in the Black Sea.

“We will intensify our talks within a week or 10 days and try to reach a result,” he told reporters.

2 million tons of grain being harvested in Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region: Military head