Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 129

US provides more ammo for rocket system in $820 million Ukraine aid package

The US is providing more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) advanced rocket system in the latest $820 million aid package to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The Pentagon did not say how many rounds of ammunition would be provided for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, capable of launching a barrage of guided rockets approximately 40 miles (about 64 kilometers), but Ukraine has made the request for more systems and more ammo one of its top priorities.

The HIMARS ammunition will be part of the 14th presidential drawdown authority (PDA), meaning it will come directly from existing US inventories. This PDA totals $50 million.

So far, the US has committed to sending in eight HIMARS systems. At least four of HIMARS have already entered the fight against Russia. The Joe Biden administration had faced criticism for not sending enough ammunition for the HIMARS.

The remaining $770 million falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) where the US will contract directly with arms manufacturers to make weapons for Ukraine. This includes two advanced anti-aircraft and aerial defense systems, called the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS). It also includes 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition for the howitzers the US has already sent, as well as four counter-artillery radars.

The US has now committed $6.9 billion of equipment and aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24 and a total of $7.6 billion since the start of the Biden administration.

Russia firing phosphorus bombs on Snake Island: Ukraine

The Ukrainian army has accused Russia of carrying out attacks using incendiary phosphorus munitions on Snake Island, just a day after withdrawing its forces from there.

“Russian air force SU-30 planes twice conducted strikes with phosphorus bombs on Zmiinyi island,” it announced in a statement, using another name for Snake Island.

Attack on Odesa building targeted: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described a Russian missile attack on a residential building in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa as not accidental.

This was a targeted missile attack by Russia, terror by Russia against Ukrainian towns and villages, against the Ukrainian people, adults and children, Zelensky said after a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Gahr Store in Kyiv, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Ukraine’s foreign minister calls for modern missile defense systems after Odesa region attack

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned Russia for the deadly missile strikes on a residential area of the Odesa region in southern Ukraine that left at least 20 dead and 38 injured early on Friday morning.

In a short statement on Twitter, he called for modern missile defense systems to be sent to Ukraine.

“Terrorist state Russia continues its war against civilians with overnight missile strikes on Odesa region killing dozens, including children. I urge partners to provide Ukraine with modern missile defense systems as soon as possible. Help us save lives and put an end to this war,” Kuleba said.

EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy

The European Union’s executive arm has pledged to draft an emergency plan this month aimed at helping member countries do without Russian energy amid the war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the initiative would build on EU moves to ditch Russian coal, oil and natural gas and would complement a bloc-wide push to accelerate the development of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

“We are preparing emergency plans for Europe,” von der Leyen said in the Czech town of Litomysl, where she marked the start of the country’s six-month stint as holder of the rotating EU presidency.

“Energy prices are high. People, rightly so, expect us to do something about it,” she added.

Finland says war in Europe beyond Ukraine is a possibility