Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 127

Russian forces in control of Lysychansk oil refinery: Separatist leader

The Russian installed ambassador to Moscow from the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic has said that Russian forces with local separatists have taken full control of the Lysychansk oil refinery, RIA news reports.

“The territory of the largest oil refinery in Ukraine… has completely come under the control of allied troops,” Rodion Miroshnik stated.

“Constant airstrikes” in Lysychansk destroyed the police department and damaged part of the oil refinery on Wednesday, the governor of Luhansk has stated.

“It is difficult to find a safe place in the city. People dream of at least half an hour of silence, but the occupiers do not stop firing from all available weapons,” Serhiy Haidai wrote on Telegram.

The Russians on Thursday morning were conducting an offensive near Verkhnokamyanka and storming the Lysychansk refinery, he said without addressing Russia’s claims that it had taken control of the refinery.

Shelling was continuing along the territory of the Seversky Donets river, from both the Severodonetsk and Lysychansk side, Haidai stated, adding that Russian forces were still attempting to block Lysychansk and take control of a section of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway.

Russian forces destroyed Dnipropetrovsk grain warehouse: Governor

Russian forces are continuing to attack communities in and around the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk, the regional governor has said.

An attack destroyed a warehouse in the town of Zelenodolsk, containing 40 tonnes of grain, causing a fire, Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

Another hit the centre of the village Velyka Kostromka, he noted, adding that there were so far no casualties.

Reznichenko stated Russian forces fired from “different weapons” but didn’t specify which types.

Death toll in Mykolaiv climbs to six

Rescue workers have found another body in the rubble from a strike in Mykolaiv Wednesday, taking the death toll to six with another six wounded, emergency services say.

Earlier authorities said ten missiles had fallen on the port city, with one hitting a multi-story residential building.

What Putin did in Ukraine is ‘evil’: Johnson

What Russian President Vladimir Putin has done in Ukraine is “evil”, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated.

Asked during an interview with GB News at the NATO summit in Madrid whether Putin was evil, Johnson said: “I think that what he has done is evil. And I think it probably follows that if you are what you do, then certainly.”

“It’s been an appalling act of unwarranted aggression against an innocent population,” he added.

NATO agrees to modernise Ukraine’s military

NATO has agreed to a long-term financial and military aid package to modernise Ukraine’s largely Soviet-era military.

The alliance’s new Strategic Concept document, its first since 2010, said that a “strong independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area”.

To that end, “We stand in full solidarity with the government and the people of Ukraine in the heroic defence of their country,” the communique added.

The communique also called Russia the “most significant and direct threat to the allies’ security”, having previously classified it as a “strategic partner”.

IAEA loses transmission from Ukraine’s Russian-held nuclear power plant

The United Nations atomic watchdog has said it has again lost its connection to its surveillance systems keeping track of nuclear material at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest, which the watchdog wants to inspect.

“The fact that our remote safeguards data transmission is down again – for the second time in the past month – only adds to the urgency to dispatch this mission (to Zaporizhzhia),” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on Wednesday. The connection was lost on Saturday “due to a disruption of the facility’s communication systems”, it added.

Russia opens criminal case against Ukrainian intelligence chief over terrorist threats

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against the chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, over terrorist threats.

“Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings against the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate on the grounds of a crime as defined under Part 1 of Article 205 of Russia’s Criminal Code (threat of a terrorist act),” the IC’s post uploaded to its Telegram channel reads.

The investigators say that Budanov, in an interview with the British daily The Financial Times, “publicly expressed a threat of committing terrorist acts on the territory of Russia and territories not controlled by Ukraine.”

The IC did not provide an exact quote from Budanov’s interview.

Zelensky says ties cut with Syria after it recognised separatist republics

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the end of diplomatic ties between Kyiv and Damascus after Moscow ally Syria recognised the independence of eastern Ukraine’s two separatist republics.

“There will no longer be relations between Ukraine and Syria,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Telegram, adding that the sanctions pressure against Syria “will be even greater”.

Putin: Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden

President Vladimir Putin stated Russia would respond in kind if NATO set up infrastructure in Finland and Sweden after they join the US-led military alliance.

Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying he could not rule out that tensions would emerge in Moscow’s relations with Helsinki and Stockholm over their joining NATO.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is going according to plan, and there is no need to meet any deadlines for ending it, Putin noted.

According to Putin, the goal of the special military operation is to liberate Donbass, to defend the people living there, and “to create conditions that will guarantee the security of Russia itself.”

The West is using Ukraine as an instrument to achieve its own goals and implement their imperial ambitions, Putin added.

“The call on Ukraine to continue combat operations and the call for refusing from talks only prove our suggestion that Ukraine is not a goal and the interests of the Ukrainian people are not the goal for the West and NATO. It is an instrument used to protect their own interests,” he continued.

“It means that NATO, NATO’s leading nations simply want to assert themselves, to assert their role in the world, not their leadership, but their hegemony in the direct sense of thee word, their imperial ambitions. That’s all,” he stated.

Putin still wants most of Ukraine, war outlook grim: US intelligence chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin still wants to seize most of Ukraine, but his forces are so degraded by combat that they likely can only achieve incremental gains in the near term, Avril Haines, the top US intelligence officer said.

“We perceive a disconnect between Putin’s near-term military objectives in this area and his military’s capacity, a kind of mismatch between his ambitions and what the military is able to accomplish,” she told a Commerce Department conference.

“In short, the picture remains pretty grim and Russia’s attitude toward the West is hardening,” Haines continued, adding, “We think he has effectively the same political goals that we had previously, which is to say that he wants to take most of Ukraine.”

Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold

Russian forces are battling to surround the Ukrainian military’s last stronghold in the long-contested eastern Donbas province.

Ukrainian troops are fighting to prevent their encirclement as Russian forces push towards two Luhansk province villages south of the city of Lysychansk.

The UK’s defence ministry announced Russian forces were making “incremental advances” in their offensive to capture the city.

Lysychansk is the last major area of the province under Ukrainian control following the retreat of Ukraine’s forces from the neighbouring city of Severodonetsk.

Russia tells UN it is ready to help lower threat of a food crisis

Russia’s top diplomat told the secretary-general of the United Nations that the country was ready to coordinate efforts to reduce the threat of a global food crisis, the Russian foreign ministry announced.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also told Antonio Guterres in a phone call that Moscow was committed to fulfilling its grain and fertiliser export obligations.

Biden thanks Erdogan for supporting Finnish and Swedish NATO membership bids

US President Joe Biden thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the start of a meeting Wednesday for agreeing to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

“I want to particularly thank you for what you did, putting together the situation with regard to Finland and Sweden, and all the incredible work you’re going to try to get the grain out of … Ukraine,” Biden told Erdoğan during the NATO summit in Madrid.

“You’re doing a great job,” Biden added.

Turkey has been in discussions with Russia about exporting grain from Ukraine. Erdoğan said he hopes diplomacy will help to get grain out of Ukraine.

“I pray that we’ll be able to re-establish the balance through diplomacy in order to cultivate positive results, especially with regards to the grain,” Erdoğan told Biden.

“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the negative developments with regards to taking grain out of Ukrainian ports, as well as the developments involving oil and natural gas, require all of us to work together in order to settle the disputes once and for all,” he added.

“There are countries that are deprived of the grain and we will open corridors and we will allow them access to the grain that they so need,” he said.

Erdoğan said it gave him “great pleasure” to meet with Biden “after a long interval.”

The Turkey’s president added that the two leader’s joint efforts mean that “we will be able to go back to our countries with our hands full.”

Zelensky accepts personal invitation to attend G20 summit in Indonesia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in Kyiv Wednesday and accepted his personal invitation to attend the G20 summit in Bali in November.

“Ukraine’s participation will depend on the security situation in Ukraine and who else might be attending,” Zelensky said at the joint press briefing to mark Widodo’s first visit to Ukraine.

Zelensky went on to say Widodo’s visit was important to help stop the war.

“I consider our talks today to be an important step for strengthening global anti-war coalition of all the countries that can bring back and guarantee stability to the world,” he continued, adding, “You achieved victory in your struggle for freedom, we believe that we can defend our freedom and independence from the colonizing war of the Russian Federation.”

Widodo also stated he will convey a message of peace from Zelensky to Russian President Vladimir Putin when he meets with him on Thursday. Widodo also invited Putin to the G20.

The Indonesian president also discussed the importance of Ukraine to the world food supply chain, saying, “all efforts must be made so that Ukraine can return to exporting food again.”

In April, Putin accepted an invitation to attend the G20 summit, Widodo had announced. However, there has been vehement opposition to the prospect of his attendance. The White House has conveyed privately to Indonesia that Russia should not be allowed to participate in this year’s G20 summit. Finance ministers from multiple nations walked out of a closed-door G20 session in Washington in April when the Russian delegate began his prepared remarks.