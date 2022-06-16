Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 113

Two US volunteers in Ukraine feared taken prisoner by Russia

Two American volunteers in Ukraine have gone missing and are feared to have been taken prisoner by Russia, officials and family members stated. Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, are both US military veterans who had been living in Alabama and went to Ukraine to assist with war efforts. Relatives have been in contact with Senate and House offices seeking information on the men’s whereabouts. The pair haven’t been heard from in days, members of the state’s congressional delegation have stated. Captive Americans would add another layer of complexity to efforts by the US, which is pumping billions of dollars into Ukraine but trying to steer clear of direct confrontation with Russia. If confirmed, they would be the first Americans fighting for Ukraine known to have been captured since the war began in February.

Ukraine DM: Russian military had expected to take control of Kyiv within 12 hours of invasion

The Russian military expected Kyiv to fall within 12 hours of the February 24 invasion, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told CNN’s Matthew Chance in an exclusive interview in Brussels. A document was found on a Russian military officer who was killed in the invasion, which stated the Russian military objectives, Reznikov stated. “They thought they were going to be in the center of Kyiv in 12 hours,” he said the document stated. Russians naively anticipated that within 72 hours of their invasion, the Ukrainian government would flee the capital, Reznikov added. “Frankly speaking, our partners in the different capitals of the world also were naive. They told us that invasion was imminent, and you will fall. You only have 72 hours. That’s why they didn’t give us heavy weaponry,” he continued. Only after Ukraine liberated the Kyiv region in late March, did Western partners start to provide Ukraine with heavier weapons, he stated. Reznikov has said he believes tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. He refused to give exact figures of Ukrainian losses, but he noted he “hopes” the figure is below 100,000. Reznikov added he disagreed with the most recent US assessment that 16,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion, saying he believes their casualty numbers to be considerably higher. As of June 15, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), recorded 4,452 killed since the invasion, of whom, 280 were children. The eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk — where Russia’s bombardment has been continuous — saw 2,583 of the recorded total deaths. The OHCHR believes actual figures to be “considerably higher.” Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on June 14 recording 5,094,531 refugees scattered across Europe alone. In the rest of the world, they estimate there are 6.1 million Ukrainian refugees. The DM stated US weapons will help Ukraine seize back Russian-occupied territory, including Crimea and Donbas. “We are going to liberate all our territories, all of it all, including Crimea,” he said. “Crimea is a strategic objective for Ukraine because it’s Ukrainian territory. But we will move step by step,” he added.

Moscow: Oil price to rise by yearend, Russia expects global demand to grow

Russia does not rule out an even stronger growth of the oil price by the end of the year, though everything will depend on the demand and supply balance, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that Russia still hopes global demand will rise despite the persisting uncertainty over possible COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

“There are various forecasts, particularly suggesting a further increase in the oil (price). Everything depends on the demand and supply balance,” he said.

“I hope the demand will continue recovering during the year as planned, though there are certain risks related to lockdowns in the People’s Republic of China, which is why it remains to be seen how the global economy and consumption develop,” Novak stated.

EU leaders visit Irpin

The European leaders visited war-scarred Kyiv’s suburb of Irpin, where residential buildings and civilian infrastructure remain damaged following Russian troops’ attempts early in the invasion to capture the capital.

Nearly 300 civilians were found in the district after Russian forces withdrew from the area at the end of March.

Romanian president arrives in Kiev together with leaders of Germany, France, Italy

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev together with the leaders of Germany, France and Italy.

“They want to send a strong signal of support and solidarity to Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit wrote on Twitter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kiev by train on Thursday morning. They planned to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Air raid sirens in Kyiv as European leaders arrive in Ukraine’s capital

Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv as the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday morning. The sirens don’t necessarily mean there has been an attack but they often sound in warning.

Ukraine’s DM says Western officials told him their military support “will never stop”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Western defense officials told him their military support for Ukraine “will never stop.”

In an exclusive interview, Reznikov told CNN that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace and other Western officials said: “Oleksiy, don’t worry, we will not stop. We will continue help your country, your people, and your president.”

“I heard it yesterday and I felt it absolutely honestly, I saw the eyes of Lloyd Austin for example … I saw the real understanding that they will never stop,” Reznikov said, when asked if long-term US commitment to Ukraine is sustainable.

He added US and Western pledges are not just for military support but also financial, economic, and political.

“I think they [Western allies] have decided that they want to be partners in this victory,” Reznikov continued.

The Ukrainian DM told CNN Western allies now understand that the idea of not provoking Russia to avoid conflict does not work.

Russia is now considered to be an adversary rather than a strategic partner by NATO, he said.

“I am sure that Russia is the main threat for NATO, EU countries, and main threat for the world security system,” he added.

US Defense Secretary says NATO at “critical juncture”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the suffering in Ukraine could end immediately if Russia ends “its reckless war of choice,” ahead of a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday.

Austin stated the meeting comes at a “critical juncture in the history” of the security alliance.

“We see that as Finland and Sweden have made the historic decision to seek NATO membership. We welcome that. They are proud, capable democracies who share NATO’s core values,” he continued.

“In recent months, NATO has united in the face of Russia’s unjustified, cruel, and indefensible invasion of Ukraine. We’ll continue to strengthen our allies to meet the greatest threat to European security in decades,” he added.

Austin noted NATO will continue to support Ukraine “as it defends itself against Russia’s unprovoked aggression” and “continue to adapt our alliance to meet evolving security conditions.”

France wants Ukraine victory that establishes full territorial integrity: source

A French diplomatic source has told Reuters news agency that Paris wants a military Ukrainian victory against Russia that reestablishes the territorial integrity of the country, including Crimea.

The source added it was up to President Volodymyr Zelensky to define what a military victory could be.

Russia-US relations at ‘zero’: Kremlin

Russian-American relations are at “zero”, the Kremlin’s spokesman has told RIA news agency.

Dmitry Peskov stated there was virtually no dialogue between the two countries.

Governor: ‘Fierce battles fought for every house’ in Sievierodonetsk

Serhai Haidai, Ukraine’s governor of Luhansk, has posted his latest status update for the region to Telegram.

“For almost four months, the Russians have not had significant victories, so they throw all their reserves to capture Sievierodonetsk,” he said.

“Fierce battles are fought for every house in the city. The Ukrainian military needs long-range artillery to push the Russians to a safe distance. Dozens of occupiers die every day during street clashes in Sievierodonetsk,” he added.

Top European leaders arrive in Kyiv for meeting with Zelensky

Three European leaders have arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi traveled to the city by train, the Elysee Palace confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the platform as he arrived in Kyiv, Macron said the leaders will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visit a site of an alleged massacre.

Asked if he had a message for Ukrainians, Macron stated he has a “message of European unity addressed to Ukrainian men and women.”

“The coming weeks, we know, will be very difficult,” he continued, adding, “I want to support them and be at their side.”

The German leader, now in the capital, Kyiv, pledges enduring support for Ukraine, along with Draghi and Macron.

“We want to show not only solidarity, but also assure that the help that we’re organising – financial, humanitarian, but also, when it comes to weapons – will continue,” Scholz told Bild daily.

“And that we will continue it as long as it is necessary for Ukraine’s fight” against Moscow, he noted.

The chancellor added that EU sanctions imposed on Russia “contribute to the chance that Russia will abandon its plan and withdraw its troops – because that’s the goal”.

Russia losing advantage in fight for key towns: UK

For both Russian and Ukrainian forces, fighting for key towns and cities such as Severodonetsk, is “devolving to small groups of troops typically operating on foot,” the UK’s ministry of affairs has announced.

“Some of Russia’s strengths, such as its advantage in numbers of tanks, become less relevant in this environment,” which is “likely contributing to its continued slow rate of advance,” the ministry said in an intelligence briefing on Twitter.

It also added the situation continues to be “extremely difficult” for Ukraine’s forces and civilians who remain on the east side of the Siverskyi Donets river in Severodonetsk. This is because all bridges linking the city with Ukrainian-held territory “have now highly likely been destroyed”.

Macron, Scholz and Draghi on their way to Kyiv

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy have taken the night train to Kyiv, Italian daily La Repubblica has reported.

Kyiv has criticised France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy, for alleged foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons and of putting their own prosperity ahead of Ukraine’s freedom and security.

Draghi, Macron et Scholz en direction de Kiev.

Photo via La @repubblica pic.twitter.com/escDKbhEGm — Alexis Karklins-Marchay 🇫🇷+🇺🇸 (@alexiskarklins) June 16, 2022

UN says essential services running out in Severodonetsk: Report

Essential supplies are running out for the thousands of civilians trapped in Severodonetsk, many sheltering in the Azot chemical plant, the UN has warned.

“The lack of water and sanitation is a big worry. It’s a huge concern for us because people cannot survive for long without water,” UN Humanitarian Affairs Office Spokesperson Saviano Abreu told the BBC.

He said that food supplies and health provisions were also running out in Severodonetsk, adding that continued fighting meant the organisation and its agencies cannot get access or assurances to safely reach the civilians still there – including women, children and the elderly.

The governor of Luhansk has announced approximately 12,000 civilians remain in the city, with about 500 sheltering at the Azot plant with some Ukrainian fighters.

German energy regulator says Gazprom cuts could spell trouble in winter

Russian Gazprom’s move to cut supplies of gas to Germany is a warning signal that could cause problems for Europe’s biggest economy in winter, the head of Germany’s Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator has said.

Gazprom on Wednesday announced a further cut in the amount of gas it can pump through the Nord Stream 1, meaning the pipeline will run at just 40 percent capacity.

“We could perhaps get through the summer as the heating season is over. But it is imperative that we fill the storage facilities to get through the winter,” regulator chief Klaus Mueller told the Rheinische Post daily.

Asked if he feared that Russia was serious about freezing gas supplies, Mueller added: “It has so far been Russia’s logic to want to continue selling gas to Germany. But we can’t rule anything out.”

Food crisis to drive global displacement to ‘staggering’ level: UN refugee chief

A food security crisis stoked by the Ukraine war is set to push more people to flee their homes in poorer countries, driving record levels of global displacement even higher, the head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says.

A report by the UN body shows that some 89.3 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, abuse and violence at the end of 2021. Since then, millions more have fled Ukraine or been displaced within its borders, with price hikes linked to blocked grain exports set to stoke more displacement elsewhere.

“If you have a food crisis on top of everything I have described – war, human rights, climate – it will just accelerate the trends I’ve described in this report,” Filippo Grandi told journalists during a news conference under embargo, describing the figures as “staggering”.

Grandi also criticised what he called a “monopoly” of resources given to Ukraine, which should not “make us forget other crises,” he said, mentioning a two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia and a drought in the Horn of Africa.

Zelensky in ‘constant’ talks with Johnson

President Volodymyr Zelensky is in “constant contact” with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ukraine’s president has said, after the two shared a phone call on Wednesday.

“Coordinated positions on the eve of important international events. Discussed the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine’s defence needs and threats to food security,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

Johnson stated the G7 and NATO summits later this month were an opportunity to demonstrate the West’s unity and resolve to support Ukraine for the long term, according to a statement from his office.

The continued determination of Ukrainian forces to win is evident to the entire world, and Ukraine can count on the UK’s full and steadfast support until its eventual victory, Johnson added.

Ukraine ignores Severodonetsk ultimatum to surrender

Ukraine ignored a Russian ultimatum to surrender the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which now largely lies in ruins after weeks of heavy bombardment.

Russia told Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant there to lay down their arms. Ukraine says more than 500 civilians, including 40 children, remain alongside soldiers inside the Azot chemical factory.

Moscow announced it opened a humanitarian corridor from Azot to allow civilians to escape to Russian-controlled territory. It accused Ukraine’s forces of disrupting that plan and using civilians as human shields, which Kyiv denied.

German, French, Italian leaders expected in Kyiv to signal solidarity

The leaders of the European Union’s three biggest countries, Germany, France and Italy, are expected in Kyiv on Thursday to show their backing for Ukraine.

The visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has taken weeks to organise, with the three looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.

The trip, which has not been announced for security reasons, comes a day before the European Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine’s status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about.

Ukraine says Russian forces trying to attack simultaneously in 9 directions

The head of Ukraine’s military has said Russia had concentrated its main strike forces in the north of Luhansk region and were trying to attack simultaneously in nine directions.

“The fierce struggle for Luhansk region continues,” Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander in chief of the armed forces, stated in an online message.

The Russians were using aircraft, rocket-propelled grenades, and artillery, he added.

Canada to send $7m of military equipment to Ukraine

Canada will provide 10 replacement barrels for M777 howitzer artillery guns to Ukraine in new military aid valued at nine million Canadian dollars ($6.9 million), according to the Canadian defence minister.

“We will continue to work around the clock to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid that it needs to defend its sovereignty and security,” Defence Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.

Canada donated the M777 howitzers to Ukraine earlier and the replacement barrels are needed to maintain their distance range and accuracy.

US secretary of state spoke to Ukrainian FM about upcoming aid package to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Wednesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba “to share updates on US assistance to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war.”

Their conversation came ahead of US President Joe Biden’s public announcement of an additional $1 billion in US security assistance to Ukraine.

Blinken and Kuleba “discussed steps to expedite the delivery of heavy weaponry to Ukraine and bolster the Ukrainian economy, including efforts to ensure that Ukrainian agricultural products reach international markets,” according to a readout from State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“The Secretary underscored the United States’ diplomatic efforts to solve the global food security crisis caused by President Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine and previewed US objectives for the upcoming G7 and NATO Summits,” Price stated.

Biden announces more security aid in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has announced a new package of arms and ammunition for Ukraine after reaffirming Washington’s support for Kyiv against Russia’s invasion in a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The package of $1bn-worth of arms includes more artillery, coastal anti-ship defence systems and ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems that Ukraine is already using, Biden said.

In the phone call, Biden added he “reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression,” according to a statement.

Zelensky stated he was “grateful” for a new American arms package to Kyiv after speaking to Biden.

“The United States announced new strengthening of our defence, a new $1 billion support package,” Zelensky said in an evening address, adding, “I am grateful for this support, it is especially important for our defence in [the eastern region of] Donbas.”

US officials have announced they are tailoring their military assistance to Ukraine to the needs of the battlefield in Donbas.

“Every day I fight for Ukraine to get the necessary weapons and equipment,” Zelensky said, adding, “But courage, wisdom and tactical skills cannot be imported. And our heroes have those.”

Ukraine could produce less gas in 2022: Energy minister

Ukraine’s gas production could drop to 16-17 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2022 because of the Russian invasion from about 20 bcm in 2021, according to energy minister Herman Halushchenko.

“The fall is due to military actions. We are not operating some fields because of the war,” Halushchenko told Ukraine national television.

Top US general: Russian control of eastern Ukraine not “an inevitability”

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that despite Russian forces outnumbering and outgunning the Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region, Russian consolidation of their control in eastern Ukraine was “not a done deal.”

“There are no inevitabilities in war. War takes many, many turns. So I wouldn’t say it’s an inevitability,” stated Milley, before granting that “the numbers clearly favor the Russians.”

Milley noted that the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk “is probably three quarters taken or so by Russian forces,” but that “the Ukrainians are fighting them street by street, house by house.”

He also characterized the current phase of the war as a “very severe battle of attrition, almost World War I-like,” noting how Russian progress in the region has been “very slow, a very tough slog.”

“The Russians have run into a lot of problems. They’ve got command and control issues, logistics issues. They’ve got morale issues, leadership issues and a wide variety of other issues,” Milley continued, adding, “And the Russians have suffered tremendous amounts of casualties.”