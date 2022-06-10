Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 107: Ukraine imposes sanctions on Putin, other top Russian officials

Yuri Pronko, agricultural minister of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic, stated that until now, the grain had been sent by truck in relatively small amounts.

“Tomorrow is a historical moment – the first wagons of grain will go Russia, 50 wagons, more than 3,000 tonnes,” Tass cited him as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that producing goods locally to circumvent Western sanctions over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine was not a cure-all and that Russia is looking for new trading partners.

“The substitution of imports is not a panacea,” Putin told a group of young entrepreneurs who complained of a lack of hitherto imported goods in their quest to develop vaccines.

“We are not trying to completely replace imports,” Putin stated, adding Russia “must collaborate with those it is possible to collaborate with”.

Western attempts to isolate and punish Russia have backfired on their creators, Putin said. He pointed out the economic consequences of anti-Russian sanctions on the countries that imposed them.

“If someone tries to contain us in some regard, they ultimately contain themselves,” Putin stressed.

“For example, they limit the exportation of our fertilizers – and their prices go up, far more than here. They try to limit our energy exports, and their prices go sky-high. They even try using my name to label their inflation, but the reality is we have absolutely nothing to do with it!” he added.

Putin has spoken of Russia’s need to “take back (territory) and defend itself” in a speech in which he compared himself to Peter the Great.

Putin drew parallels between the conquering monarch’s founding of St. Petersburg and his government’s annexation of territory.

“When he founded the new capital, no European country recognised it as Russia. Everybody recognized it as Sweden,” Putin said, adding, “And Slavic people had always lived there along with Finno-Ugric people, and the territory was under the control of the Russian state.”

“What was he doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That’s what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce as well,” he continued.

A senior adviser to Ukraine’s president has responded to Putin’s earlier remarks likening himself to Peter the Great, calling them an attempt to legalise the theft of land.

“The West must draw a clear red line so the Kremlin understands the price of each next bloody step … we will brutally liberate our territories,” Mykhailo Podolyak stressed.

US to run out of Javelin missiles for Ukraine

The US will soon have no new Javelin anti-tank missiles to spare for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

“The war has already consumed as much as one-third of the US military’s inventory of Javelins. Within months, the Pentagon will be unable to deliver new ones without emptying out its own supply,” it said.

The US was said to have similarly depleted one-quarter of its stock of Stinger portable anti-aircraft missiles, and it could take up to a year for their manufacturer, Raytheon, to restart production.

According to Bloomberg, the already limited production of shoulder-fired missile systems was further disrupted by a mix of factors, including Covid-related problems, microchip supply, and a shortage of skilled workers in the defense industry.

Washington has shipped around 7,000 Javelins to Ukraine, and Kiev is seeking more weapons to repel Russia’s military campaign in the country.

President Joe Biden toured Lockheed Martin’s Javelin-making plant in early May, calling the weapon “extremely effective.”

The US and other NATO countries have been increasingly providing weapons to Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation against its neighboring state on February 24. The shipments from the Pentagon included around 7,000 Javelins, as well as drones, howitzers and radars.

Pentagon divulges number of US-funded biolabs in Ukraine

The US government has supported 46 facilities in Ukraine over the past 20 years, but as part of a peaceful public health project rather than to develop biological weapons, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

The US military accused Russia and China of “spreading disinformation and sowing mistrust” about its efforts to rid the world of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

This is the first time the US Department of Defense disclosed the exact number of facilities its government has supported in Ukraine, in a document titled ‘Fact Sheet on WMD Threat Reduction Efforts.’

According to the Pentagon, the US has “worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine’s biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health,” by providing support to “46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades.”

These programs have focused on “improving public health and agricultural safety measures at the nexus of nonproliferation.”

The work of these biolabs was “often” conducted in partnership with bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), and was “consistent with international best practices and norms in publishing research results, partnering with international colleagues and multilateral organizations, and widely distributing their research and public health findings,” the Pentagon insisted.

In call with Zelensky, Macron says France “will remain mobilized to meet Ukraine’s needs”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed humanitarian and military support during a call Thursday, according to a statement from the French government.

According to the statement describing the nature of the call between Zelensky and Macron, the French president said his country “will remain mobilized to meet Ukraine’s needs, including heavy weapons.”

Macron also asked Zelensky about his needs “in terms of military equipment, political support, financial support and humanitarian aid.”

The statement said the two leaders agreed to stay in touch, “especially in light of the opinion that the European Commission is going to deliver on Ukraine’s application to join the European Union.”

World’s poorest countries ‘paying more for less food’: FAO

With Ukraine’s next grain harvest due within weeks, and no imminent sign of a let-up in the war, the food security of import-dependent countries in Africa and the Middle East could worsen, the UN’s food agency has announced in a new report.

Food import bills will reach a record high this year and food markets are likely to tighten around the world, according to the Food Outlook by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which also found that “many vulnerable countries are paying more but receiving less food” in imports.

The forecast points to a “likely tightening of food markets and import bills reaching a new record high”, stated Upali Galketi Aratchilage, an FAO economist and lead editor of the report.

West loses to Russia strategically: Envoy to UN

The West is losing to Russia from a strategic standpoint, and it lost its leverage on Moscow after imposing sanctions, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview for BBC published Thursday.

“I do not think that assessment is right,” Nebenzya stated, commenting on the host’s statement that Russia has found itself in isolation.

“I’m not sure that your attempts to isolate Russia succeeded. I think that the West perhaps made some tactical gains but it is losing strategically,” he added.

“One thing that is clear; outcome of those sanctions that the West introduced that you lost practically any leverage on Russia at all,” the diplomat continued.

The Russian special military operation in Ukraine is proceeding as scheduled, he added.

I think it [the special operation] is progressing. Nobody promised to deliver it in three or seven days. Some pundits are saying now: ‘the Russian special military operation now stalled, and is not progressing at the pace that was initially envisaged.’ But the progress is being made. That’s clear,” the Russian diplomat said.

“One of the reasons of so the so-called slow pace is that we are not targeting civilian infrastructure,” he continued, adding that the Russian forces are “only hitting military targets and that takes time.”

“We’re not doing carpet bombing or anything else like that. But the progress is there, that’s for sure,” Nebenzya said.

In his words, the operation “is developing according to the military plans that were initially envisaged.”

“Of course [the operation proceeds] with minor tactical changes, because you cannot predict whatever happens on the frontline, but the plan is moving. I don’t think that anybody in the Russian leadership was ever announcing the plans to take Kiev and install what you call a puppet government,” he noted.

Russian diplomat says US policies aimed at rival EU, not Moscow or Beijing

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said Washington is aiming its destructive policies at its rival the European Union, rather than Moscow and Beijing.

She made the statement in a speech at the 20th International Likhachev Scientific Readings conference.

“I am absolutely sure that for Washington the main recipient and the chief target of everything that is happening now, of course, is not Moscow and Beijing, but the European Union. That’s the main competitor,” the diplomat concluded.

Zakharova stated the “strong currency” of the European Union, which “rapidly burst onto the scene of the world order, having won a place for itself in the real sector of the economy,” drove fear into the hearts of Europe’s American partners.

“After all, the euro was backed by the economies of 30 countries, real economic capacity, resources, and so on,” she continued, adding, “Therefore, a blow was dealt to Russian energy resources that were supplied to Europe, <…> in order to “decouple Europe from the EU in terms of resources and finances.”

Kremlin dismisses isolation of Russia as impossible

The isolation of Russia, even as far as technology goes, is impossible, despite such schemes by unfriendly countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

“No one is talking about isolation. It is impossible to isolate Russia, despite the fact that countries unfriendly, or rather hostile to us, are trying to isolate us economically, politically, and in the sphere of trade. They cannot and will not succeed, because in today’s world it is impossible to isolate a country, especially such a huge country like Russia,” he added.

The Kremlin spokesman also stressed that no country would want to isolate itself.

When commenting on the RBC news column by Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Digital Development Dmitry Peskov on the need to strengthen the country’s digital and technological sovereignty, the Kremlin spokesman called his namesake “a proven expert who holds fairly wide clout and is a strong authority in his field.”

“Now everyone is expressing different points of view on the subject of our technological and economic sovereignty. In general, because everything is changing in the world, in politics, security, trade, and in the economy, so everyone is interested in this issue. This is an issue for discussion. I am sure that this topic will be widely discussed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as well,” the Kremlin spokesman concluded.