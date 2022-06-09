Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 106

Zelensky warns “millions of people may starve” if Russia continues blockade of ports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is warning that millions of people around the world may starve if Russia fails to allow Ukraine to export grain from its ports.

“We cannot export our wheat, corn, vegetable oil and other products that have played a stabilizing role in the global market,” he said according to the prepared remarks of a taped video address to the Time 100 Gala.

“This means that, unfortunately, dozens of countries may face a physical shortage of food. Millions of people may starve if Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea continues,” he added.

Global leaders have condemned a months-long blockade by Russian forces at key ports in Ukraine — including Mariupol on the Sea of Azov and Odesa on the Black Sea — which has left more than 20 million tons of grain stuck inside the country. The Ukrainian Navy announced Monday that approximately 30 Russian ships and submarines continued the blockade of civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian official accuses Russia of stealing 600,000 tons of grain

A Ukrainian official has accused Russia of stealing about 600,000 tons of grain from Ukraine that he claimed was later transported to the Middle East.

In a statement, Denys Marchuk, deputy chairman of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council Public Union, claimed the grain was stolen from occupied regions in the south of the country.

He added the grain was transported to the port of Sevastopol in the Russian-occupied territory of Crimea before onward shipment to the Middle East.

Criminal cases have been opened “to demand through the international courts of law that Russia compensates those who has been affected by these actions,” Marchuk said.

Marchuk called Russia’s actions “a well-planned operation by the occupiers.”

Russia has not yet responded to Marchuk’s accusation.

Russia resumes Izyum offensive: UK

Russian forces have resumed their efforts to advance to the south of the town of Izyum, an offensive that has been stalled since April, the UK’s defence ministry says.

The ministry announced Russia likely tried to reconstitute its eastern ground forces from the Izyum operation after they “suffered very heavy casualties in the failed advance on Kyiv, but its units likely remain understrength.”

“Russia likely seeks to regain momentum in this area … to put further pressure on Severodonetsk, and to give it the option of advancing deeper into the Donetsk Oblast,” the ministry added.

Four killed, at least six injured in Luhansk: Governor

Russian attacks killed at least four people in the Luhansk region, the governor has said.

“The Russians continue their unsuccessful search for weaknesses in the defence of Severodonetsk, while firing on peaceful neighbourhoods and industrial facilities in the Luhansk region,” Serhiy Haidai wrote on Telegram.

He added Russians fired on the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, where he has previously said many civilians have been sheltering.

Haidai stated that one man died on Wednesday after having been injured in Severodonetsk on Monday. Another three people died in Lysychansk after Russian forces fired “mortars, artillery, and rocket-propelled grenades” on the town and its surrounds, he said, adding at least six people were injured in the attacks.

Four killed, 11 injured in Donetsk: Governor

Russian forces killed four civilians and injured another 11 in the Donetsk region Wednesday, the governor has stated.

Donetsk’s Pavlo Kyrylenko said three civilians died in town of Kurakhove and one in Avdiivka.

“It was also possible to clarify information about four victims in Mariupol, including two children,” Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram without specifying whether these victims were killed or injured.

He added that the exact number of victims in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha was currently unknown.

Russia launched at least 2100 missiles towards Ukraine: Visegrad

Russia has launched at least 2,100 missiles against Ukraine since the start of the invasion, according to information collected by Visegrad.

More than 600 of the missiles were launched from Belarus.

Visegrad, a cultural and political alliance of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, published a timeline video with a map of Ukraine showing where the missiles landed.

Russia has launched at least 2100 missiles against Ukraine since the start of their invasion. More than 600 of them were launched from Belarus.

Russia still feels too strong to negotiate: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that for Russia to join in negotiations to end the war “is simply not possible now because Russia can still feel its power”.

Speaking via a video link to US corporate leaders Wednesday through a translator, he added: “We need to weaken Russia and the world is supposed to do it.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is doing its part on the battlefield and called for even tougher sanctions to weaken Russia economically. He told the business leaders: “We need to switch Russia off the global financial system completely.”

He also added Ukraine is willing to negotiate with Russia to end the war — but “not at the expense of our independence”.

Ukraine’s PM thanks EU for vote in favour of candidate status

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal has thanked Europe’s parliament for voting in favour of making his country a candidate for EU membership.

The European Parliament recommended granting EU candidate status for Ukraine! Deputies approved the resolution also calling for providing weapons to Ukraine to fight the aggressor.

Some 438 members voted in favour of the resolution to make Ukraine a candidate, 65 voted against and 94 abstained.

The speaker of Ukraine’s parliament had made a plea for his country to become a candidate for EU membership, a move that would bring his nation closer to the EU without guaranteeing its admittance.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, told EU legislators Wednesday that failing to give Ukraine a sign of an open door would be a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “he can be totally going forward without any punishment”.

European heads of state and governments are expected to consider Ukraine’s bid for EU candidate status at the end of June. The European Parliament already passed a resolution in favour of making Ukraine a membership candidate.

Millions hurt as Ukraine war hikes prices

A UN report has said the war in Ukraine is increasing the suffering of millions of people by escalating food and energy prices, coming on top of ills from a growing financial crisis, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The UN Global Crisis Response Group report said the war “has exacerbated a global cost-of-living crisis unseen in at least a generation” and is undermining the UN goal of ending extreme poverty around the world by 2030.

The group was appointed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assess the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops trying to lower Ukrainian soldiers’ morale: ISW

Russian forces are using psychological tactics to damage the morale of Ukrainian soldiers, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has announced.

ISW cited several sources for its assessment, including Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), which said Wednesday that Russian forces were sending threatening messages to Kyiv’s soldiers’ “calling on them to betray their service oaths, lay down their arms, surrender, or defect to Russia.”

According to the GUR, the messages were being sent on a number of platforms including SMS, Telegram, Viber, Signal, and WhatsApp.

The ISW also cited Ukrainian military expert Dmytro Snegirov who noted that Russian propagandists were similarly seeking to lower Ukrainians’ morale by disseminating information that the battle for Severodonetsk would become the “next Mariupol.”

US, China to clash on Ukraine at Shangri-La Dialogue

The US and China are expected to use the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue – which attracts top-level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe – to trade blows over everything from Taiwan’s sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

On the sidelines of the summit, to take place June 10-12 in Singapore, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe are expected to hold their first face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden took office more than two years ago.

Although the summit is focused on Asian security issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will remain central to discussions. Ukraine will send a delegation to the meeting but the Russians will not be attending, a source familiar with the list of attendees told Reuters.

Severodonetsk defenders are inflicting big losses: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims defenders in the city of Severodonetsk were inflicting major losses on Russian troops during what he called a fierce and difficult battle.

“In many respects, the fate of the Donbas is being decided there,” he stated in an online address.

An adviser to Zelensky’s office has stated Russian troops had changed their tactics in the battle for Severodonetsk.

Oleksiy Arestovych said Wednesday that Russian soldiers had retreated from the city and were now pounding it with artillery and air attacks.

As a result, he added, the city centre is deserted.

In his daily online interview, Arestovych noted, “They retreated, our troops retreated, so the artillery hits an empty place. They are hitting hard without any particular success.”

The eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk is now “largely” under Russian control after fierce fighting, while its twin city of Lysychansk is suffering enormous destruction, the region’s governor confirmed.

Moscow’s forces “control a large part of Severodonetsk. The industrial zone is still ours, there are no Russians there. The fighting is only going on in the streets inside the city”, Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, stated on Telegram.

‘Endless caravan of death’ in Mariupol: local official

Workers are removing bodies from the ruins of high-rise buildings in the devastated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and transporting them in an “endless caravan of death”, according to a mayoral aide.

Petro Andryushchenko stated on the Telegram app that in a search, they have found from 50 to 100 bodies in about two-fifths of the buildings. They are taking the bodies to morgues and landfills.

Ukrainian authorities estimate at least 21,000 civilians were killed and hundreds of buildings destroyed during a weeks-long Russian siege of Mariupol. Reports have surfaced of mass graves holding thousands of bodies.

UN chief warns effect of Ukraine war on world is worsening

UN chief Antonio Guterres stated the consequences for the world of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are worsening, affecting 1.6 billion people.

“The war’s impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up,” the Secretary-General noted, presenting the UN’s second report on the repercussions of the conflict.