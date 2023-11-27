On Friday, Davyd Arakhamia, the head of Ukraine’s ruling Servant of the People party’s faction in the parliament and the former chief negotiator with Russia, said that Johnson talked Kiev out of signing an agreement with Moscow to end the conflict in the spring of 2022. He also added that Ukraine rejected the ceasefire deal due to its contradicting the constitution’s clause on the country’s Euro-Atlantic aspiration.

“Thus, evidently, with substantial UK input, an off-ramp for a negotiated solution was missed – with tragic consequences for Ukrainian statehood, economy and population. Would the UK Government care to comment on Arakhamia’s assertions?” the Embassy posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Russia and Ukraine held a few rounds of talks in the early phase of the conflict but the negotiation eventually stalled.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev.