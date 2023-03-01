Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Russia blames Trump, Biden for acceleration of Iran nuclear program

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Nuclear Program

Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has criticized current and former US presidents for their policies with regards to Tehran. He said that Washington's approach only caused speedy expansion of the Iranian nuclear program.

Ulyanov wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that former US President Donald Trump ignored repeated warnings by experts that if he pulls out of Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, would retaliate by expanding its nuclear program.

“No lessons learned,” said the Russian diplomat of the policies of the current US President Joe Biden in dealing with Iran.

One year after Trump pulled out of the JCPOA, Iran gradually increased its peaceful nuclear activities as it was unable to benefit economically from the deal.

Tehran has blamed lack of seriousness in the Biden administration for a failure of efforts to revive the JCPOA.

