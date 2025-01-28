Commenting on Carlson’s statement that the former US administration allegedly planned an assassination attempt on the Russian leader, the spokesman said: “The Russian special services are constantly taking all the necessary measures to ensure public safety, and, of course, the safety of those who are under state protection.

“This concerns first and foremost the head of the state,” he added.

According to Carlson, the Biden administration considered assassinating Putin.

The US journalist stated that, in general, the US authorities intended to engage in a suicidal confrontation with Moscow. In particular, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was “pushing so hard for a real war” between the US and Russia in his last two months in office.

US officials have never publicly acknowledged plans to assassinate Putin, or any other Russian or Soviet leaders. However, Newsweek reported in September 2022 that US defense officials had discussed a “decapitation strike” if Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied that such an option has ever been on the table, arguing that there are no targets in the neighboring country for such a weapon.