Russia says special services take all measures to ensure Putin’s safety

The Russian special services are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters. American journalist and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed that the administration of former US President Joe Biden tried to assassinate the Russian leader during the Ukraine war.

Commenting on Carlson’s statement that the former US administration allegedly planned an assassination attempt on the Russian leader, the spokesman said: “The Russian special services are constantly taking all the necessary measures to ensure public safety, and, of course, the safety of those who are under state protection.

“This concerns first and foremost the head of the state,” he added.

According to Carlson, the Biden administration considered assassinating Putin.

The US journalist stated that, in general, the US authorities intended to engage in a suicidal confrontation with Moscow. In particular, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was “pushing so hard for a real war” between the US and Russia in his last two months in office.

US officials have never publicly acknowledged plans to assassinate Putin, or any other Russian or Soviet leaders. However, Newsweek reported in September 2022 that US defense officials had discussed a “decapitation strike” if Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied that such an option has ever been on the table, arguing that there are no targets in the neighboring country for such a weapon.

